Apple TV has long been a popular choice for those looking for an all-in-one entertainment hub. Offering everything from streaming services to games, the device has quickly become a staple in many households. However, with so many options now available on the market, it can be difficult for consumers to make a choice. We put together this list to highlight the latest Apple TV deals and showcase the usefulness of its main features.

Read more: How to use multiview on Apple TV: Watch multiple games at once

Whether you're looking for a more affordable option or want to make use of the latest technology, we've got you covered.

Best Apple TV deals

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple TV 4K (2021) $140 $179 Save $39 The 2021 Apple TV 4K Offers an immersive viewing experience like no other, at a fraction of the price. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, viewers can enjoy top-notch sound and picture quality, with 4K HDR and high frame rates bringing clarity and fluidity to even the most action-packed scenes. Plus, with an A12 Bionic chip, the device provides an impressive boost to video, audio, and graphic performance, making for truly exceptional gaming and app experiences. Now on sale for $140 from its usual $180. $140 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K 64GB 2nd Gen:

$160 ($40 off) at Amazon

($40 off) at Amazon $180 ($20 off) at Best Buy

Apple / Pocket-lint 2021 Apple TV HD $79 $145 Save $66 The Apple TV HD remains a popular choice for streaming TV and movies. With high-quality 1080p video and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, it offers an immersive viewing experience. The A8 chip provides smooth gameplay and quick app loading times. Its integration with Apple devices and services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, make it a versatile addition to any home. With the new Siri Remote and touch-enabled clickpad, controlling your media becomes loads easier. $79 at Walmart

Why should you get an Apple TV?

There are several reasons why you should consider getting an Apple TV. Firstly, it allows you to access and stream content from popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the Apple TV offers a wide range of apps and games available to download from the App Store. The Apple TV boasts impressive performance and high picture quality, with support for 4K HDR content. This makes it an ideal choice for those with high-end TV setups, seeking the best possible viewing experience.

Notably, the Apple TV also integrates seamlessly with other Apple devices, such as iPhones and iPads. This allows for easy streaming and casting of content, as well as the ability to use your iOS device as a remote control for your Apple TV.

Overall, the Apple TV is a versatile and highly capable streaming device, offering a broad range of content options, impressive performance and picture quality, and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

While the newer Apple TV models aren't available on sale right now, we're keeping an eye on them and will update if anything changes.