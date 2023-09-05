Equipped with the benefits of Apple's all-inclusive ecosystem, MacBooks make for excellent laptop choices, with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models as some of the most capable and most compact on the market. These premium features, however, often come at a cost. Thankfully, we're seeing discounts for a ton of these models, so you're in luck because you'll get to buy them for a more wallet-friendly price tag.

While we all eagerly await to see what Apple has up its sleeve when the next-gen M3 MacBooks will be out, for now, we've rounded up the best deals on some of our favorite tested models.

Best MacBook Pro Deals

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M1, 2021) M1 + 512GB $1999 $2499 Save $500 The 2021 MacBook Pro M1 is on clearance over at Best Buy and you can save $500 on your purchase. While this model may be a few years old, it's still a Pro model, so you can still expect high performance. This configuration features 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage space. Additionally, the 32GB + 1TB variant is also highly discounted, right now. $1999 at Best Buy $2310 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (1000GB) M2 Pro chipset $2299 $2499 Save $200 You can save $200 on the newest Apple MacBook Pro model right now at Amazon. This 14-inch laptop is rarely available for a lower price, although we have seen the price dip just a bit more in the past. Either way, saving $200 on a laptop from Apple is fantastic either way. You can enjoy 1TB of storage space, 16GB of memory, and all the speed and performance that comes with the M2 Pro chip. $2299 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (1000GB) M2 Max chipset $2849 $3099 Save $250 The M2 Max version of the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro is also on sale right now. You can save $250 on what's Apple's best 14-inch laptop right now. This processor is faster and better for more complex tasks, explaining the price difference. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model available for, so go ahead and add it to your cart. $2849 at Amazon

Image: Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2, 2023) M2 Pro + 512GB $2249 $2499 Save $250 The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. In fact, you can save $250 when getting this one from Amazon or $200 when buying from BestBuy. Running on the M2 Pro chipset, this is a fast and reliable device that you'll be able to use for work and fun equally. $2249 at Amazon $2299 at Best Buy

Image: Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2, 2023) M2 Pro + 1TB $2449 $2699 Save $250 If you'd rather get the M2 Pro MacBook Pro with a 1TB of storage space, then you should know this one's on sale too. $2449 at Amazon $2499 at Best Buy

Image: Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2, 2023) M2 Max + 1TB $3299 $3499 Save $200 If you're looking for the best Apple has to offer, then the 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop with an M2 Max chipset and 1TB of storage space will probably be it. Not only is this laptop more than capable of dealing with anything you throw at it, it also boasts up to 22 hours of battery life so you'll rarely have to worry about charging it. $3299 at Best Buy

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple MacBook Pro 13in (M2, 2022) M2 + 256GB $1099 $1299 Save $200 The smaller MacBook Pro measures 13.3-inch and it's exactly what you want to get if you're always on the go since it's fairly portable, weighing just three pounds. $1099 at Best Buy

Best MacBook Air Deals

Apple Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) 8GB + 256GB $1099 $1249 Save $150 Running on the M2 chip, this new Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop is perfect to take anywhere you want. It can handle loads of jobs, it's ideal for all the team meetings you can participate in, and loads more. When we reviewed the M2 MacBook Air we loved just how light it is while still offering a fluid performance. Other configurations are also on sale. $1099 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 8GB + 256GB $749 $999 Save $250 Now available for its best price ever, the 2020 MacBook Air runs on an M1 chip and features a fantastic 13.3-inch Retina display that delivers sharp text and vibrant colors. It's easy to take anywhere and everywhere due to its lightness and with how much you're saving on it, you'll have some extra cash for a vacation, so you can even use it while on the beach. $749 at Amazon $749 at Best Buy

Should I get a MacBook now?

The answer to this question is a definitive and resounding "yes." We're seeing some of the best prices ever for MacBooks and given how Apple usually operates, we're unlikely to see any big price drops later this year. Even for big sales events, Apple usually sticks to its regular discount ranges. At best, they'll be maybe $50 cheaper, but Black Friday and Christmas are still months away.