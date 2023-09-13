If you're going to be picking up Apple's latest massive, almost certainly brilliant iPhone , you're almost certainly going to want to get a screen protector on it sooner rather than later. We've gathered the best available right now for you, here. We'll keep updating this list of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors, so do check back once the phone has been released.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is here - Apple's latest flagship was unveiled at Apple's September event and will be available any minute now.

If you want privacy, this protector helps shield people from reading your screen at an angle. Of course, it also offers full coverage protection and easy installation.

Caseology offers up a dead solid screen protector - crucially, it has a great fitting frame to go with it. This option is perfect to fit that Dynamic Island pill-shape.

If you're looking to keep costs low, this is another great budget option - and you get two in the pack. Additionally, it boasts a hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating that repels sweat and fingerprints.

If you want value, this is as affordable a glass protector as you'll find with a fitting frame included. It also promises easy alignment and anti-fingerprint tech.

Spigen's reliable quality is in evidence here, with a great twin-pack of protectors that you can easily align. The protectors promise full screen coverage and extreme visual clarity.

This is a really solid option from Speck, although it's also at the very premium end of the price spectrum. Not only does is promise to resist scratches and dirt, but the protector also advertises a true-touch experience so that you don't feel that the film serves as a barrier.

Mous is best known for cases, but its screen protector is also impressive with a sturdy build and scratch resistant finish without compromising screen clarity.

This simple and well-fitted screen protector is so good it's even sold in Apple Stores. Belkin's protector offers impact protection, superior scratch resistance, and of course, a bulk-free fit.

How should I choose an iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector?

Screen protectors tend to all look the same - for obvious reasons since they fit the same phone. However, there are details you'd be well advised to pay attention to when picking your iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector.

For one, have an idea of roughly how much you're expecting to spend since protectors can run from a handful of bucks all the way up to the $50 mark quite easily.

Another thing to consider is whether you want any added or unusual features, like privacy masking - these won't be on every screen protector.

Finally, we'd always recommend that you go for a tempered glass protector rather than a film. These are harder to fit, but they feel a lot more like a normal phone display under your fingers, making them way more pleasant to actually use.

What's the best screen Protector for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max might only be a brand new phone in terms of its announcement date, but that hasn't stopped it from attracting a huge range of screen protectors already - so you have plenty to choose from. Our top pick goes to Belkin, but you'll get a similarly solid and reliable bit of kit from the likes of Spigen and Mous, too.

For those searching for pure value, the likes of amFilm can't really be beaten, although we'd typically tend to lean towards a more premium option that you definitely won't have to replace.