Deals on Apple devices are rare, which is a shame as the company doesn't exactly sell the cheapest products around. It does mean that discounts on devices like iPads and Apple Watch models are very much welcomed however, and a real treat when they appear. Occasionally, you'll see a little money off AirPods or a deal on an iPhone model, but it's usually shopping holidays like Black Friday where you will find the best prices.

Read more: Best iPhone: Is the new iPhone 15 worth it?

Based on our experience, almost all Apple devices are worth buying and especially when they have a discount, so if you see a deal on an Apple device you have had your eye on, then we highly recommend snapping it up quickly. Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean the deals are. We've already found a number of deals on Apple devices in the lead up to Black Friday, so if an Apple Watch has been on your wish list, or a pair of the excellent AirPods, you're in luck.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

These are the best Apple Black Friday deals we have found so far in the run up to one of the biggest shopping events of the year. We have split the deals into categories, so if it's an iPad you're after, you can skip over AirPods and Apple Watch deals and head straight to the iPad section for the best Black Friday deals on iPads so far, for example.

AirPods deals

Debuting in 2016, Apple's wireless headphones have become an iconic staple with their "cutoff wired headphone" look and incredible performance. Thanks to aesthetic, compatibility, and incredible ANC, the buds are in high demand, so Black Friday savings month is a great time to snag a pair on sale.

Apple Apple AirPods 2 $99 $129 Save $30 The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) don't offer as many features as the 3rd Generation or the Pro models, but they are still very convenient for Apple users, offer decent sound performance and at under $100, there's very little not to love. $99 at Amazon $99 at Best Buy

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watches has arguably made the smartwatch a staple accessory - tracking everything from time, sleep, and steps. Featuring the "scquircle" watch face and extremely customizable with various watch band colors and styles, the Apple Watch is a great timepiece that can compliment any outfit or workout.

Apple Apple Watch Ultra $679 $799 Save $120 The Apple Watch Ultra isn't the latest Ultra model, but it offers many of the features you'll need, only missing out on a couple, like Double Tap. The design is the same as the Watch Ultra 2 so you get a fabulous display, excellent fitness tracking and a rugged 49mm design that's different from other Apple Watch models. With $120 off, it's a great buy. $679 at Amazon $679 at Best Buy

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 8 misses out on a couple of features compared to the newest Series 9 model, but they have the same design, great fitness and heart rate tracking and many of the same functions. With $100 off, this is a brilliant price for an Apple Watch. $299 at Amazon $319 at Best Buy

iPad deals

Throughout all of its iterations, the iPad remains dominates our list of favorite tested tablets. Housing power without compromising portability, these machines are a great companion for workflow and creativity, and November is a great time to buy one at a discount.

Apple Apple iPad (2022) $399 $449 Save $50 The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is one of Apple's best tablets. It offers a very similar design to the slightly more powerful iPad Air, but with a more useful front-facing camera position. There's a light and portable build, some excellent colour options and with $50 off, it's under $400. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 The iPad (9th Generation) is the cheapest way to get your hands on an Apple tablet. It offers an older design compared to the newer 10th generation but if you want a tablet for browsing the web and watching content, the 9th generation is more than capable. With $70 off, it's a fantastic price. $249 at Amazon

Apple accessory deals

iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads, are capable devices on their own, but even more so with the power of accessories - like a dual charger to keep them powered and ready or an Apple Pencil to make your notes and creations come to life.

Apple Apple MagSafe Duo Charger $98 $129 Save $31 The Apple MagSafe Duo allows you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch or AirPods at the same time. It folds together so it's super easy and portable, and it looks good too for a wireless charger. This is the lowest price we've seen it recently with over $30 off. $98 at Amazon

Apple Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $109 $129 Save $20 Apple might have announced a newer and cheaper Apple Pencil (USB-C) but it doesn't offer all the same features as the 2nd Generation model. This will magnetically attach to the side of your iPad Air or iPad Pro and charge, whilst also offering Apple Pencil Hover on the Pro models. At $20 off, it's a decent price. $109 at Amazon

What is the newest Apple Watch?

Apple announced a couple of new Watch models during its September event, though the designs didn't change from the 2022 models, so you could very much be forgiven for not being able to figure out what the latest Apple Watch model is. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the newest Apple Watch models and both deliver a couple of extra features on top of their predecessors, including Double Tap.

It's worth keeping in mind that you don't necessarily need the latest Apple Watch models for most of the features that many will use however. This includes features like taking an ECG and measuring body temperature. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra will do both of these, for example, so it is worth looking out for deals on the older models during Black Friday too. We wouldn't recommend going older than the Series 7 as otherwise you will lose support for watchOS updates sooner than your Watch might need replacing, but certainly don't ignore the Watch Series 8 or Watch Ultra if they have a good price.

Are the new AirPods Pro worth it?

The new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are very much worth buying, unless you have the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation from 2022. The update to USB-C is handy, especially if you have one of the newest iPhone 15 models as it means you only need to carry one cable around with you, but they also offer Precision Finding like the AirTags, which is particularly useful when you've misplaced them.

There's also support for lossless audio between them and the Vision Pro, which will come in handy if you plan on buying Apple's VR headset when it arrives in 2024. The new AirPods offer all the same features as the older AirPods Pro 2nd Generation too, so you get superb sound performance, excellent Active Noise Cancellation, the ability to mute yourself on calls and a great feature called Conversation Awareness mode, which sees the AirPods reduce your audio volume automatically when conversation is detected.

Should I buy AirPods during Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday?

There are three AirPods models that typically drop in price during sales periods. The prices they drop to typically don't vary too much either. For example, the AirPods 2nd Generation don't usually drop below $89, while the AirPods Pro 3rd Generation usually hover around the $139 to $149 mark during sales periods. We would recommend buying any Apple deals you see on Black Friday rather than waiting for Cyber Monday. This is mainly because if the stock runs out, that will be it for that deal.

Related: How I use my favorite price-history checker to find the best deals

The only exception to this would be if you check a site like CamelCamelCamel and the AirPods model you are looking at isn't a lower price on Black Friday than it was at the beginning of November, for example. If that's the case, we recommend chancing it and waiting for Cyber Monday in case any special deals appear. In theory, the price should be the same as Black Friday if it hasn't dropped for Black Friday, so you lose nothing by waiting - unless of course they go out of stock.

More holiday shopping ideas: