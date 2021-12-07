Apple's AirPods, in all their various shapes and sizes, have uniformly pocketable charging cases, all in that familiar brilliant white - and these cases can get scratched up pretty easily.

If you're keen to protect your AirPods from damage, and would also like to give the case a little more personality than Apple's blanker styling, there are now hordes of excellent case options available to help you do so.

Many cases on the market have variants for Apple's multiple models - the old-school taller AirPods case, the squatter newer version, and of course the AirPods Pro, but you may need to check that the case you like comes in the right size for your AirPods.

Casetify CASETiFY Airpods Pro Case with Ring 1. Best AirPods case overall Casetify's cases are reliably jazzy, but crucially are super protective - your AirPods are in no danger if you drop them with one of these secure around them. Pros Really durable

Some fun designs to pick from

Handy ring Cons A little expensive $31 at Amazon

Casetify makes recognisable and trendy cases for smartphones of all brands, so it makes sense that it's got some lovely AirPods cases to offer up, as well.

While the version we've selected for the image above is a striking red, there are loads of other options to pick from in Casetify's roster, including clear cases, harder options and various fun colours.

Spigen Urban Fit (AirPods Pro 2) 2. Best AirPods case for texture Ideal for protection A really solid mid-priced option for more substantial protection. Pros Great textured finish

Real protection Cons Slightly bulky $29 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy £20 at Amazon UK

If your number one concern when it comes to getting a case for your AirPods is the actual protection of the earbuds, then Spigen's case could be a great fit for you.

It's nice and rugged, with a lovely fabric finish that doesn't diminish how hard-wearing it is, and will bump up your AirPods' ability to withstand drops and falls by a big margin.

Mous Case for AirPods Pro 3. Best AirPods case for professionals An excellent case that looks nice and professional, making it great for use at work and at home. Pros Great durability

Nice and sleek

Impressive options Cons Expensive $39 at Amazon £30 at Amazon UK

Mous makes some of the best cases you can get for iPhones in pretty much all sizes, and it also has a few excellent options for AirPods of different sizes. This one has a choice carbon-fibre finish but there are also leather options and more.

It's really durable and solid, with build quality that puts you more at ease if you're worried about drops or scratches, and impressively doesn't make your AirPods much less pocketable at all, with a nice smooth finish.

Catalyst Waterproof Airpods Case 4. Best AirPods case for waterproofing A great option for those who want extra protection from water. Pros Waterproofing

Good protection Cons A little pricey

A hassle to open $34 at Amazon £40 at Amazon UK

If drop and scratch protection is the norm for a case, some people might look at their lifestyle (or the local weather) and worry they need an extra layer of reassurance.

That's what's offered by Catalyst in the form of this case - it waterproofs your AirPods case so that you don't have to worry about splashes, rainfall, or even full immersion in water. This is particularly great for older models that don't have water resistance.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro 5. Best leather AirPods case Luxurious choice Twelve South's attention to detail makes this case a little bundle of joy, with high-quality materials. Pros Great materials

Luxurious design Cons Expensive

A little bulky $39 at Amazon £35 at Amazon UK $40 at Walmart

If you've been looking at the various options above and want something a little more hand-crafted and artisanal, then Twelve South might be perfect.

Its AirSnap line is available in a few finished included leather options, but whichever version you choose you'll get a superbly-made bit of kit. It'll keep your AirPods snug and secure, but also look stylish and classy while it does so.

How to choose a case for your AirPods

There are absolutely loads of options out there when it comes to AirPods cases - here are some questions to narrow things down.

How much protection do you want?

If you want the maximum amount of possible protection for your AirPods, there are chunky cases out there that can offer huge levels of resistance against drops and bumps, so that you can throw them around without fear. Equally, if you only really want to make sure the case doesn't get scratched in your pocket, you could certainly opt for a thinner, more lightweight case.

Is bulkiness important?

Along those lines, it's worth thinking to yourself about how you like the size of the AirPods case without anything added to it - this can inform how bulky you want your case to be. If you really don't mind the extra size or weight, that means you can choose basically any case you like.

What's your budget?

We tend to affix this question for most bits of tech or accessories, because it's never irrelevant: work out your budget before you start shopping to avoid accidentally spending more than you need to. There are countless pricey cases out there for AirPods owners, but you might not want to go over your budget for them.