Software downloaded from F-Droid is free and open-source (FOSS).

There are plenty of high-quality Android apps that you'll find on F-Droid, but not on the Google Play Store -- here are 9 of my favorites.

Part of the beauty of the Android platform lies in its relative openness. Google's mobile phone and tablet operating system is rooted in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), with documentation and source code available for anybody to sift through.

Another major Android perk comes in the form of its software distribution model -- though Google would prefer you to discover, download, and install apps via its own Play Store, there are other ways to get apps up and running on the OS.

A number of alternative Android app stores are available on the market, and the ability to sideload (bypass storefronts altogether) is also possible on the platform. Notable app stores include the Samsung Galaxy Store, the Amazon App Store, the Epic Games Store, among others.

Perhaps the most ubiquitous non-Google app marketplace of them all is F-Droid, which offers access to repositories filled with free and open-source (FOSS) Android software. F-Droid is a reputable source for high-quality mobile apps, many of which can't be found anywhere else. Here are nine of my personal favorites.

1 Droid-ify

A far more attractive F-Droid experience

Through the F-Droid application itself, you can actually download a number of alternative clients that provide access to the same Android app repositories. The main reason to consider switching from F-Droid to a third-party client comes down to the user experience: F-Droid isn't the most visually pleasing piece of software, and its layout isn't particularly inviting, either.

Personally, my favorite F-Droid client of the bunch is one called Droid-ify -- it offers a beautiful design language that better fits in with modern Android user interface guidelines, and it works like a charm for keeping apps updated, organized, and accessible.

Aside from Droid-ify, some other popular F-Droid clients include:

2 Chrono

A clock app that truly ticks all the boxes

Google's default Clock app is perfectly functional, but it's a rather bare-bones experience overall. The same can be said for most custom clock apps from other Android Phone makers, including from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and Motorola.

Thankfully, Chrono exists: this F-Droid-exclusive app is filled with tons of customization options, setting configurations, and advanced themeing tools. Best of all, the app maintains a clean and attractive interface design, which makes it a joy to navigate through.

3 Clima

Minimalism meets weather forecasting