Amazon Prime Day 2023 has just been announced, and like previous Prime events in recent years, it actually spans two days, with deals and discounts to be had across 11 and 12 July 2023.

Headphones are usually a hot topic on Prime Day, with plenty of big names and manufacturers seeing price drops, and even some of our favourite headphones on the receiving end of a discount. As the deals start rolling in, we'll keep track of the best headphones deals here - with some of the best early deals we can find for you below.

While we'll be covering deals for both in-ear and over-ear headphones here, we'll be primarily focusing on audio headphones. If you're on the look out for a new gaming headset, we've got you covered on with best early Prime Day headset deals for gaming, or if it's Apple AirPods you had your eye on, check out our round up of the best early Prime Day AirPods deals instead.

Best early Prime Day headphone deals

Beats/Pocket-lint Beats Studio3 $179.99 $349.99 Save $170 The Beats Studio 3 Wireless over-ear cans are very easy to recommend thanks to their ultra-long battery life, attractive and comfortable design, and really enjoyable sound quality. iPhone users will also reap the benefits of Apple's W1 chip being on board too, for easy pairing. $179.99 at Amazon £279 on Amazon UK $179.99 at Best Buy

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony WH-CH720N $131 $149.99 Save $18.99 This is a really solid pair of headphones for the price - they're super lightweight, and some might find them a little flimsy, but the sound you get is really impressive. They're already a great deal at full price, so to find them with almost $20 off the asking price is even better. $131 at Amazon £98 on Amazon UK $131 at Best Buy

Apple/Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $477 $549 Save $72 The AirPods Max sound superb, the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is quality, while the Spatial Audio feature - especially when watching movies or TV shows on your iPad - is fantastic for theatre-like three-dimensions sound.They're now available with a $72 saving in this early Prime Day deal, which is better than you'll see elsewhere and well worth a look. $477 at Amazon £499 on Amazon UK $499 at Best Buy

B&O/Pocket-lint Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 $169.76 $199.98 Save $30.22 There may be no ANC on board here, but these are some seriously luxurious headphones, and have the sound quality to match. They've been out for a few years now, which means they are prime for Prime Day discounting - but we haven't seen them priced this low for a while. $169.76 at Amazon £189.99 on Amazon UK

Apple/Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 The design of the second generation AirPods Pro may have remained similar to its predecessor, but the internal upgrades, performance and noise cancelling improvements make the AirPods Pro 2 an exceptional pair of wireless headphones. Grab them with $50/£25 off RRP in this deal. $199 at Amazon £225 on Amazon UK $249.99 at Best Buy

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $84.96 $149.99 Save $65.03 They may have been out for a couple of years now, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 still offer fantastic sound quality - and now at a much cheaper price. The ANC isn't as good as the Buds 2 Pro, but when you can pick up the olive version and almost 50 per cent off, you're still getting a great deal. $84.96 at Amazon £139 on Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones, the early Prime Day deals have got plenty to choose from, including the Beats Studio3 Wireless and the Apple AirPods Max - both great choices for iPhone users, thanks to the seamless connectivity and easy pairing they offer with iOS. The AirPods Max are an undeniably pricey bit of kit, but the discount here does make that price tag a little easier to swallow.

If you're on a bit more of a budget, we really enjoyed the sound quality and noise cancelling served up by the Sony WH-CH720N. They might not be the most premium-feeling headphones, but for under $150/£100, their performance is top notch.

If premium finish is what you're looking for though, then look no further than the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4, which are covered in soft lambskin leather with plush memory foam earcups to keep you listening in comfort for hours. There's no noise cancelling here, but if that doesn't bother you, they're a great choice.

Of course, if you prefer an in-ear fit, true wireless headphones are the way to go. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are some of the best-selling headphones on the market, and you can now get them at $50/£25 off RRP. For Android users, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a great choice, and now available for under $100 in certain colours. UK buyers are out of luck on a discount on these for now, but we'll keep our eyes peeled and update this piece with anything we see.

More early Prime Day 2023 deals

FAQ

