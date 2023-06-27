During Prime Day 2023, Amazon's own devices take center stage.

The best deals are typically on Echos, Kindles, Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and Ring cameras. To help you make the most of this year's Prime Day sale, Pocket-lint has compiled the top Prime Day deals, with a particular focus on Amazon devices, so you can find all the early discounts in one place. Although the sale kicks off July 11 and lasts 48 hours until July 12, you can already find Amazon's devices marked down, as well as other tech discounts.

It has already granted early access to deals through its homepage, so don't miss out on the opportunity to score significant discounts on Amazon devices - head over to Amazon Prime Day (US). We've also dedicated a section in this guide to the best early Prime Day 2023 tech deals across all of Amazon.

Amazon Prime Prime Day 2023 is July 11 and 12 To get in on the summer sale, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. But free trials are often up for grabs! With a 30-day trial, you can shop the entire sale. So, don't fret about missing out - this offer will keep you covered throughout Prime Day 2023, hassle-free. $14.99 a month (30-day free trial)

The best Prime Day 2023 Amazon device deals

If you're looking to get one of Amazon's own devices on sale this summer, here is a selection of the best early Prime Day deals happening now.

The best Prime Day Echo deals

Pocket-lint is rounding up early Prime Day deals on Echo speakers and devices here, but here's the best Echo deal spotted so far:

Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Best Prime Day Echo deal $27.99 $59.99 Save $32 Get the 5th-gen Echo Dot Kids speaker for 53% off -- as it's likely to get any cheaper during Prime Day. This smart speaker is designed for kids and features improved sound and Alexa integration, a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription with kid-friendly content, and parental controls. $27.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Fire TV deals

Honestly, there are a lot of deals on Fire TVs at the moment. You can even snag an invite to get a 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series for just $99.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series Best Prime Day Fire TV deal $99.99 $399.99 Save $300 Limited quantities available. Request an invitation to buy the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV during Prime Day 2023 for $99.99. If invited, you'll receive an email notification with a unique link to purchase the TV at a discounted price. Limit one per customer. Check your email on Prime Day for invites. Enjoy hands-free Alexa control, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and a range of entertainment options. $99.99 at Amazon

More Prime Day Fire TV deals worth considering

The best Prime Day Amazon Fire tablet deals

A bunch of the Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale ahead of Prime Day 2023. The deal on the 8-inch and 10-inch models are the best values currently.

Amazon Fire Kids 8 Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Best Prime Day Fire tablet deal $104.99 $179.99 Save $75 Save 42% on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (2022 release) with an 8-inch HD display and 64GB storage. Designed for kids ages 3-7, it includes a Kid-Proof Case and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Enjoy a responsive hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for ad-free books, games, videos, and more. Parental controls and a sturdy case ensure a safe and protected experience. $104.99 at Amazon

More Prime Day Amazon Fire tablet deals worth considering

The best Prime Day Ring deals

If you don't mind a wired doorbell, there are a couple great deals on the Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Indoor Camera also received an early Prime Day discount.

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop Best Prime Day Ring doorbell deal $39.99 $104.98 Save $64.99 Save 62% on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop, featuring a 1080p HD video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy settings. The doorbell allows you to monitor your front door from your phone and receive real-time notifications, with the option to pair with the Echo Pop for audio notifications in your home. $39.99 at Amazon

More Prime Day Ring camera deals worth considering

The best Prime Day Kindle deals

There aren't many early Prime Day Kindle deal, but expect Amazon to start rolling out more sales on its e-readers any day now. In the meantime, here's the only discounts on Amazon right now for Kindles. It's $20 off the same bundle with two different case options (leather or fabric). Not a huge savings, but it's a sale.

Other Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals

Here are a few more early Prime Day deals on some popular tech from other companies, such as Apple and Garmin.

Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 (was $399.99): Get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS, featuring fall detection, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and seamless integration with Apple devices. It's at a discounted price of $70 off for Prime Day 2023, or 18% off.

Get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS, featuring fall detection, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and seamless integration with Apple devices. It's at a discounted price of $70 off for Prime Day 2023, or 18% off. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (was $249.99): With a 20% discount, these earbuds have garnered praise as one of the top choices for 2023, boasting exceptional noise-canceling features, adaptive transparency mode, impressive sound quality, and long battery life.

With a 20% discount, these earbuds have garnered praise as one of the top choices for 2023, boasting exceptional noise-canceling features, adaptive transparency mode, impressive sound quality, and long battery life. Apple Pencil 2 for $89.99 (was $129.99): The Apple Pencil 2 has fallen below $90 ahead of Prime Day. This versatile tech accessory enhances your iPad experience. It's perfect for note-taking, drawing, and coloring.

The Apple Pencil 2 has fallen below $90 ahead of Prime Day. This versatile tech accessory enhances your iPad experience. It's perfect for note-taking, drawing, and coloring. Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch for $174.99 (was $249.99): This is the ultimate companion for outdoor adventure. On sale for Prime Day at a 30% discount, it offers US Military standard construction, GPS navigation, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking.

How did I select the best Prime Day Amazon device deals?

To find the best Prime Day deals for Amazon devices such as Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV, including those leading up to Prime Day 2023, I took the following approach:

Research: I relied upon Pocket-lint's authoritative analysis to identify the top-rated Amazon devices currently available, including Echos, Kindles, Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and Ring cameras. Our expert insight provided a reliable foundation for my research.

I relied upon Pocket-lint's authoritative analysis to identify the top-rated Amazon devices currently available, including Echos, Kindles, Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and Ring cameras. Our expert insight provided a reliable foundation for my research. Retailer comparison: To ensure I considered a wide range of options, not just Amazon, I compared prices across various retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. This allowed me to identify competitor Prime Day deals and determine the best value for you.

To ensure I considered a wide range of options, not just Amazon, I compared prices across various retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. This allowed me to identify competitor Prime Day deals and determine the best value for you. Historical price check: To further validate my pick of the best Amazon device deals, I used price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel.

By examining the price history of the Amazon device deals, I ensured the discounts available on Prime Day are genuine and worth considering. You can therefore be sure the information in this guide about the best Prime Day Amazon device deals is both accurate and reliable.

Want to find more Prime Day 2023 deals?

Looking for more Prime Day 2023 deals on tech? Pocket-lint has you covered:

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to start at 3am Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday July 11. The sale event will run for a total of 48 hours, ending at 3am ET on Wednesday July 12. During this time, Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to access exclusive deals and discounts across a wide range of tech product categories - including Apple iPads and iPad Pros - on Amazon. Competing retailers might offer their own deals, too.

Q: Do you need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023?

Let's talk about your Prime membership before you start shopping: You do need one to snag Prime Day sales on Amazon (even early ones). Not only does it grant you access to those exclusive discounts, but it also unlocks additional benefits. Free one or two-day delivery will ensure fast arrival of your purchases, and Prime Video provides access to a vast library of entertainment options. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial before deciding whether to commit to a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 or an annual fee of $139.