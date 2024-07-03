Amazon Prime Day is getting ever nearer. The annual two-day sales event launches on July 16 with big discounts on a wide range of products across the site for Amazon Prime members. You should be able to find some great deals on everything from smartphones and laptops to cameras and TVs.

If you're on the lookout for a new tablet, you're sure to find some great deals during the Prime Day event. Amazon almost always slashes prices on its range of Amazon Fire tablets during Prime Day events, but there are also discounts to be had on other brands too, including big names such as Samsung.

If you need your new tablet straight away and can't wait until July 16, there's some good news. Amazon has already put out some early Prime Day deals that you can get your hands on right now. We've done the hard work so you don't have to, and rounded up some of the best early Prime Day 2024 tablet deals.

Best early Prime Day Samsung tablet deals

Samsung is one of the biggest brands out there when it comes to tablets. Their products are popular for their beautiful screens, powerful processors and stylish designs. Samsung quality doesn't come cheap, but the good news is that you can make some serious savings by grabbing a Samsung tablet in an early Prime Day deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a great table with a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, great battery life, and an S Pen included. You can save $200 right now in this early Prime Day deal. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $750 $920 Save $170 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs all of the great features of the Tab S9+ into a smaller package, with an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can now save even more, with the price having been slashed by $170. $750 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Amazon tablet deals

Amazon's own range of products always see some excellent discounts during Prime Day events. If you're in the market for an Echo smart speaker or smart display, or an Amazon Fire TV, you can usually find a great deal during the event. The same is true of Amazon's range of Fire tablets, with big discounts often available even before the main Prime Day event has begun.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $75 $140 Save $65 The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 has faster performance, an upgraded front-facing camera, and is more than 30g lighter than the previous model. It's a little over half price in the run-up to Prime Day. $75 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus $85 $170 Save $85 This early Prime Day bundle includes an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet and a wireless charging dock. Get your hands on both for just $84.99. $85 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $130 Save $75 We already love the Fire HD 8 for being such an affordable way to get access to movies, TV shows and games, but this early Prime Day deal makes it a no-brainer. $55 at Amazon

Other great early Prime Day tablet deals

Samsung and Amazon aren't the only brands that see significant deals on tablets in the run-up to Prime Day. There are bargains to be found from lesser-known tablet brands, too. You can get your hands on tablets at incredible prices with the right deals.

Naclud T10S Android Tablet $90 $150 Save $60 If you're looking for a low-cost option, this 10.1-inch Android tablet with 128GB of storage and 8MP rear camera is less than $90 in the run-up to Prime Day. $90 at Amazon

FancyFish T30B Android Tablet $110 $400 Save $290 This 10.1-inch Android tablet is down by a massive 73% in this early Prime Day deal. It's reduced from $400 to just $109.99. $110 at Amazon

HAOVM MediaPad P10 Android Tablet $49 $96 Save $47 A 10,1-inch Android tablet with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It's almost half-price in this early Prime Day deal. $49 at Amazon

Meize D115 Android Tablet $160 $200 Save $40 A 10.1-inch Android tablet with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 21MP rear-facing camera. A keyboard, mouse, and case are also included. It's just $159.99 in this early Prime Day deal. $160 at Amazon

ApoloSign K109B Android Kids Tablet $100 $240 Save $140 A 10-inch kids Android tablet with a tough shockproof case that doubles as a stand. It's less than half price right now in the run-up to Prime Day. $100 at Amazon

Naclud C10PRO Android Kids Tablet $70 $135 Save $65 A 10.1-inch Android tablet for kids, with a kid-proof case that doubles as a stand. It comes preinstalled with Kidoz kid's software. It's less than $70 right now in the build up to Prime Day. $70 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day starts on July 16 at 12:01 am PDT. The event runs across two full days until the end of July 17. You can already get your hands on some bargains, however, as Amazon releases some deals before main event.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day discounts?

Yes. If you want to take advantage of the deals on offer during Prime Day, then you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. However, you can take out a free 30-day trial if you're not already a member, and shop the best Prime Day deals for free.