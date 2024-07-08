Prime Day, Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year, is only a couple of weeks away, but it's not too early to start shopping for the best deals of the summer. Over the past few weeks, I've been very vocal about my newfound love for e-readers. I used to hate the idea of reading on a device, and I still will always go for a physical book over an e-reader, but it's difficult to beat the convenience of an e-reader.

E-readers easily fit in most bags and are usually much lighter than a physical book. Now, I'm always making sure to bring my e-reader. If you've been thinking about swapping your bookshelf for an e-reader, this is the time. Amazon's Prime Day officially begins July 16-17, but shoppers can start browsing before then. While no major deals have been announced for any e-readers, we're constantly keeping our eyes peeled. Check this story in a few days for updates on early Prime Day Deals on Kindle devices, Kobo e-readers, and more.

Best early Kindle Prime Day deals

I've been using the Kindle Paperwhite for a couple of weeks now, and I love it. The Paperwhite offers 10-week battery life, 16GB of storage, and is compatible with Audible via Bluetooth. Of course, there are a variety of Kindle devices to choose from, so take your time and make sure you look at the features each device offers.

Kindle Bundles on sale

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (With Ads) $175 $194 Save $19 This bundle comes with the latest model Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, USB-C charging, a fabric case and a wall plug. Save $30 by allowing ads on the lock screen. $175 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $245 $265 Save $20 The Signature Edition bundle comes with a wireless Qi charging dock as well as a fabric cover to protect your screen. With 32GB of storage, you can hold most of a small-town library inside it. $245 at Amazon

Best early Kobo e-reader Prime Day deals

I started using a Kobo Clara e-reader in May and have brought it everywhere since. The compact 6-inch size allows it to fit perfectly in my fanny pack or backpack. While Kindle e-readers may be the better option for Amazon loyalists, Kobo's devices are more budget-friendly alternatives.

Should you get a Kindle this Prime Day?

There's no better time to shop for Kindle e-readers than on Amazon's biggest discount day of the year. Although all the major deals have been announced yet, you're bound to save a good amount on e-readers. Kindle devices are a great way to read lots of books and offer impressively long battery life, so you don't have to worry about it dying while you're mid-read. One of the best bonuses of using a Kindle is the app Libby. Library cardholders can borrow e-books on Libby for free.

Overall, Kindle e-readers are worth the money, especially if you're shopping at a discounted price.

Should I buy a Kindle over other e-readers on Prime Day?

Kindles won't be the only e-readers on sale in the coming weeks. Other e-readers such as Kobo devices will also be discounted, but Amazon's Kindle line will most likely offer the best sales. I've tested both the Kindle Paperwhite and Kobo Clara in the past month. While both devices have their perks, I would opt for a Paperwhite over the Clara. The Kindle Paperwhite is more sophisticated and has a longer battery life than the Clara, but I prefer the Kobo Clara's size over the Paperwhite's.

How do I shop Prime Day deals?

Non-Prime members can shop for Amazon Prime Day deals, but the best deals are exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month and shoppers can sign up for a free 30-day trial. To shop deals, log in to your Amazon Prime account on July 16-17 and shop away.