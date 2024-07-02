Amazon Prime Day is a week away, promising two days of serious discounts on products on the popular website. If you're an Amazon Prime member, on July 16-17 you can take advantage of some great deals on a wide range of different products, from Echo devices to smart TVs.

If you can't wait that long to snap up a bargain, however, then there's some good news. Amazon has already dropped some early Prime Day deals in the run-up to the main event. That means that you can grab yourself a big discount before Prime Day has even begun.

Finding the best early Prime Day deals isn't always easy, with so many bargains available. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you. A few big early Prime Day deals have already come and gone, but here are some of the best early Prime Day deals you can get your hands on right now.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

If you're looking to pick up a brand-new TV, there are usually some great deals to be had during the Prime Day event. However, if you can't wait that long, there are some bargains to snap up right now, with a few excellent TVs that are heavily discounted.

LG C4 OLED $1497 $2000 Save $503 LG's OLED TVs are always stunning and the new C4 is no exception. Right now you can get your hands on the C4 for more than $500 off the list price. $1497 at Amazon

Sony Bravia K77XR80 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV $3298 $3900 Save $602 A 77-inch OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and optimized settings for PlayStation 5 gaming. You can save more than $600 right now with this early Prime Day deal. $3298 at Amazon

Sony Bravia XR65X90L $1098 $1299 Save $201 The Sony Bravia XR X90L features a bright LED display with plenty of contrast for rich HDR content. Right now there's more than $200 off on Amazon. $1098 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $400 $530 Save $130 An Amazon Fire TV with a stunning QLED display and the Fire TV Ambient experience that can turn your TV into a work of art. Save over $100 right now. $400 at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 A 50-inch 4K LED TV with Fire TV built in and an Alexa voice remote. It's under $200 in this early Prime Day deal. $190 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day laptop deals

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can save serious money by checking out the early Prime Day deals. Even before the main event, there are usually some excellent laptop deals to be had. Below are some of the best we've found so far.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 $305 $360 Save $55 A 15-6-inch laptop with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes with Windows 11 Home and one year of Microsoft Office 365, and is down by $55 right now. $305 at Amazon

HP Essential 255 G8 Laptop $569 $649 Save $80 A 15.6-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. This model comes with a massive 32GB of RAM to handle anything you can throw at it, and is under $570 in the run-in to Prime Day. $569 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon's own products are always heavily discounted during Prime Day events, and this includes Amazon Fire tablets. There are some good deals to be found on tablets from other big brands, with some of these deals being released early.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $800 $1000 Save $200 A 12.4-inch tablet with a stunning AMOLED display, an S Pen included, and Galaxy AI built in. It's $200 off in this early deal. $800 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $75 $140 Save $65 The latest version of the Fire HD 10 is faster, lighter, and has an upgraded front-facing camera. It's just over half price right now in the this early deal for Prime Day. $75 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus $85 $170 Save $85 This early Prime Day deal includes not only an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, but also a wireless charging dock too. All for just $84.99. $85 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day phone deals

Buying smartphones these days can be painful, with prices regularly soaring well into four figures. However, if you find the right early Prime Day deals, you can get yourself a smartphone for less.

Google Pixel 6 $297 $330 Save $33 The Google Pixel 6 is a 5G Android phone with a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide rear camera. You can grab it for under $300 in this early deal. $297 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Echo deals

If there's one product range that's guaranteed to see discounts during Prime Day, it's Amazon's own range of Echo devices. Prices almost always drop across the Echo smart speaker and smart display range, but you can also usually find some great bundle deals, too.

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) + Echo Pop $170 $310 Save $140 This bundle includes Amazon's smart glasses as well as it's most affordable smart speaker. The glasses alone are the same price, so you're effectively getting a free Echo Pop. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (2022) with The Mandalorian Baby Grogu-inspired Stand $62 $78 Save $16 The latest model of Echo Dot, with a Mandalorian-inspired Grogu stand to give your smart speaker Baby Yoda vibes. Get it for less with this early Prime Day bundle deal. $62 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Ring and Blink deals

Ring and Blink are two distinct brands, but both are owned by Amazon. For this reason, you'll almost always see some great deals on Ring and Blink products, too. These include video doorbells, security cameras, floodlight cameras, and more. There are also usually some excellent bundle deals to be had.

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with Ring Stick Up Cam $150 $250 Save $100 This bundle pairs the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with a Ring Stick Up Cam, to cover your home inside and out. You can save a cool $100 in the Prime Day deal. $150 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 plus Blink Mini 2 $50 $140 Save $90 The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wireless smart cam, while the Blink Mini 2 will need access to power. This bundle is down by 64% in this Prime Day deal. $50 at Amazon

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus with Ring Floodlight Cam Plus $200 $350 Save $150 Cover your home from all sides with this Ring Wired Doorbell Plus bundle that includes the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus. You can save $150 on this bundle right now. $200 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with Ring Stick Up Cam Pro $290 $410 Save $120 The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro offers 1080p HDR video, a built-in spotlight, and two-way talk. This early Prime Day bundle adds in the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro for good measure. $290 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day camera deals

If you're in the market for a camera or for camera accessories, there are some bargains to be found not only during Prime Day, but also in the run-up to the event. There are often digital cameras with significant discounts, but you can also often find some great deals for camera accessories, too.

Lecran 1080p Digital Kids Camera $40 $70 Save $30 A low-cost 44MP kids camera that can shoot 1080p video. It comes with a 32GB memory card, two batteries, and a lanyard. You can save $30 before Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day gaming deals

If you're a gamer, Prime Day is a great time to get your hands on some gear. There are usually discounts available on console games, and you can sometimes find discounts on consoles, too. Even before Prime Day, it's worth checking out what early deals are available.

Super Bomberman R 2 $26 $50 Save $24 Super Bomberman R was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, and this follow-up brings more of the same addictive party game play. It's almost half price right now in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. $26 at Amazon

F1 24 $49 $70 Save $21 F1 24 is a realistic racing sim that offers a single-player career mode and online features courtesy of F1 World. The early deal gives you more than $20 off the price of the physical PS5 version. $49 at Amazon

Dead Space (2023) $28 $45 Save $17 Dead Space (2023) is a new-age remake of the iconic 2008 survival horror masterpiece, with revamped graphics, tuned gameplay, and more. The Xbox Series X version is available for less than $30 in this deal. $28 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition $34 $43 Save $9 In this third-person action-adventure, you play as Cal Kestis, now a fully fledged Jedi Knight. This PlayStation 5 standard edition game is under $35 right now. $34 at Amazon

Best of the rest of the early Prime Day deals

There are plenty of other great Prime Day deals you can get your hands on right now that fall outside the categories above. Here is a selection of other great bargains currently to be found on Amazon in the run-up to Prime Day.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor $1100 $1600 Save $500 This 49-inch curved OLED monitor from Samsung can take your gaming experience to the next level. You can save $500 in this early Prime Day deal. $1100 at Amazon

Eero 6+ $200 $300 Save $100 The Eero 6+ is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that adds additional bandwidth on the 160 MHz channel. This three-pack bundle is reduced by $100 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $200 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When does Prime Day 2024 begin?

Prime Day starts officially on July 16 at 12:01 PDT and continues all the way through to the end of July 17. However, the Prime Day deals have already begun, with some great early Prime Day bargains to be found.