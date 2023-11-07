There's no need to buy a separate Fire Stick dongle if you have a user-friendly Fire TV with all the streaming apps baked into the OS. The best Amazon Fire TVs are often more affordable than rivals with similar specs and include excellent Alexa integration to control your smart home devices. We test monitors, projectors and TVs all year to see what they offer and whether they're worth recommending to buyers.

Related: Amazon Fire TV tips and tricks: How to get the most from your Fire TV device

For this list, we looked at the best Amazon Fire TVs in various sizes and prices to find the best ones for every consumer, and just in time for the holiday season. If you like to wait for annual sales to pick up a deep discount on a big purchase (like your next TV) the month of November is a great time to investigate which model you might invest in during Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. So we did some of the leg work for you, here are our choices for the best Amazon Fire TVs on the market.

Best Fire TVs: Our top picks

Hisense/Pocket-lint Hisense 58U6HF 4K Smart TV 1. Best overall Amazon Fire TV Everyday enjoyment, perfect size Hisense's U6HF Series ULED has a 55-inch 4K display and includes access to popular streaming services and includes an Alexa-compatible remote control. Pros Versatile size

Fantastic visuals

Game Mode Cons Generic design

60Hz display $600 at Amazon $560 at NewEgg

The Hisense U6HF Series ULED is the best Amazon Fire TV for most people due to its versatile size and excellent features for the price. Its 58-inch 4K ULED screen offers stunning visuals for movies and shows and is the ideal size for most living rooms. The 60Hz refresh rate is about standard, and it includes a Game Mode to improve response times and reduce lag when connected to the PS5, Xbox Series X, or other gaming consoles.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch: Which console should you pick?

For a budget-friendly TV, the U6HF Series has a handsome all-black design with thin bezels and a subtle checkered pattern on the back. Most buyers at this price point aren't too worried about looks and will be happy about the decent port selection with three HDMI 2.0s and one faster HDMI 2.1 version. Performance is smooth from the Fire TV OS with Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services included, and an Alexa-compatible remote control to help you find the content you're looking for.

Most movies and shows look amazing on a crisp 58-inch 4K display, and the U6HF Series elevates the user experience with quick access to your favorite streaming services and Alexa compatibility. It's not perfect, but its average 600 nits of peak brightness and inoffensive design are minor drawbacks considering the value it offers.

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV 2. Best premium Amazon Fire TV Fabulous Fire TV experience $900 $1100 Save $200 The 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series offers incredible immersion with a massive display with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG compatibility. Pros Stunning 75-inch 4K display

Dolby Vision compatibility

Alexa voice remote Cons Needs space

Pricey $900 at Amazon

Anyone willing to pay for the best Fire TV experience can try the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Its massive 75-inch 4K display dominates any room it's in and offers incredible visuals with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG compatibility. Adjusting the volume settings and accessing streaming services like Disney+ and Prime is easy with the intuitive remote, which includes Alexa voice access to control your smart devices.

The Omni QLED Series' design is simple and elegant, with thin top and side bezels and an attractive silver strip running along the bottom to match the V-shaped legs. Connecting to home theater systems, laptops, consoles, and other devices is simple, with three HDMI 2.0s and an HDMI 2.1, which includes eARC functionality. There's also an Ethernet port for wired connectivity and an optical port for soundbars.

The 75-inch Amazon Omni QLED Series offers the best viewing experience of any Fire TV thanks to its mesmerizing 75-inch 4K display with high detail and rich, vivid color for movies and sports. However, it doesn't come cheap, and you'll need adequate space because of its bulky design.

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 3. Best value Amazon Fire TV 4K at a more accessible price $270 $520 Save $250 The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series comes at a great price and includes access to most streaming services and Alexa compatibility to control smart home devices. Pros 55-inch 4K display

Great price

Decent connectivity Cons Bland design

Not the brightest $270 at Amazon $335 at Best Buy

Most buyers are looking for the best possible deal, and the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series offers fantastic value because of its winning combination of a huge screen for a low price. The main reason to get it is the 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 and HLG compatibility that's perfect for watching content on a budget despite its 300 nits of peak brightness and lack of Dolby Vision.

Build quality is decent with the expected thin gloss-black bezels and legs and a matte finish at the back. For an entry-level TV, it has acceptable connectivity, with one eARC-compatible HDMI 2.1, three HDMI 2.0s, Ethernet, and an optical port. The main draw of any Amazon Fire TV is its functionality, and the 4-Series matches its pricier siblings with one-touch access to the most popular streaming services and an Alexa-compatible voice remote to adjust your lighting and other smart functions.

You can't expect the Amazon 4-Series to take on heavyweights like Samsung and Sony, and it appeals to the type of buyer wanting the biggest 4K TV for the lowest price with fantastic convenience added in. It certainly succeeds and is one of the best value options, regardless of its generic design and average brightness.

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 4. Best Amazon Fire TV under $600 Large size, small price $600 $800 Save $200 Amazon's 65-inch Omnia Series works like an Echo device and allows you to make calls with built-in speakers. It also has a massive 4K display with vivid colors to enhance your content. Pros Large 65-inch display

Built-in microphones for voice commands

Dolby Vision compatibility Cons Not recommended for gaming

Average speakers $600 at Amazon

Anyone looking for the best Amazon Fire TV under $600 might be interested in the 65-inch Omnia Series because of the premium viewing experience and other useful features. The gigantic 65-inch 4K display steals the show with superb clarity and HDR and Dolby Vision compatibility. Convenience is the name of the game, and the Omnia makes life easier with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and it includes Alexa voice compatibility. If you don't want to use the remote, the TV has built-in microphones for Alexa access and works like an Echo device.

Related: Best luxury headphones: Top picks from Bowers and Wilkins, B&O, and more

As a more upmarket model, the Omnia Series ditches the all-black look for something more modern with a premium-looking gunmetal strip at the bottom of the bezel-less design to accentuate the matching V-shaped legs. Connecting speaker systems and headphones is a breeze with the optical and 3.5mm ports, and there's also a USB 2.0 port to connect external drives and four HDMI ports, including one with eARC.

There's nothing like enjoying movies and shows on a gigantic high-resolution screen, and the Omnia Series delivers 65 inches of pure bliss from its 60Hz display while having enough connectivity options for the most demanding users. The 8W speakers aren't the loudest, and the refresh rate isn't great for gamers, but most buyers won't mind because they already own soundbars and are buying the TV for its easy streaming features.

Insignia Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 5. Best Amazon Fire TV under $300 Versatile value $220 $350 Save $130 The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series should fit most rooms and offices and has a decent 4K display and a user-friendly Fire TV OS experience with Alexa access. Pros 50-inch 4K display

Great price

DTS sound Cons Default settings might need tweaking

Average sound quality $220 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy

Insignia's 50-inch Class F30 Series is the best Amazon Fire TV for under $300, and savvy buyers can pick it up for as low as $200 if they catch the right deal. Its 50-inch 4K UHD display is the perfect size to fit in most homes or offices and delivers a sharp picture for movies and shows, as long as you make some adjustments to the default settings. The 60Hz refresh rate is standard for a TV in this price range, and while it won't be the best for competitive titles, it should be fine for casual gamers.

Related: Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards for 2023 nominees for Soundbar of the year

Design-wise, the F30 Series is exactly what you'd expect from a budget TV, with the standard gloss black bezels in the front and a plain matte backing. Connectivity is excellent for the price, and it can connect to old and new devices with three HDMI ports, including one with eARC, RCA analogue ports, and a USB port for external drives and dongles. Sound it courtesy of the built-in speakers, and most buyers will probably use the optical or 3.5mm ports to add surround sound systems or soundbars.

This TV has a versatile size to fit most rooms and delivers decent picture quality for the price from its 50-inch 4K display. It won't win any design or sound awards but makes up for its shortcomings with quick and easy access to popular streaming services with Fire TV OS and an Alexa-compatible remote control to adjust your smart lighting and other devices without leaving your seat.

Toshiba Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K TV 6. Best Amazon Fire TV under $200 The fire that fits anywhere $190 $280 Save $90 The Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 is perfect for budget-conscious buyers and commercial users because it can fit in smaller rooms and offices and has a versatile 43-inch size. Pros 43-inch 4K display

Fits into smaller rooms and offices

Amazing price Cons Not the brightest

Not for gaming $190 at Amazon

Toshiba's 43-inch Class C350 Series is often available for well under $200 and is perfect for buyers looking for a truly budget TV to fit in small to medium rooms or offices. Its handy size also makes it easy to fit on the wall for use as digital signboards, CCTV displays, and other commercial uses. The 43-inch 4K display is HDR and HDR10 compatible with a Game Mode despite its 60Hz refresh rate to reduce input lag and increase performance.

There isn't much to distinguish the Class C350 Series from its rivals apart from the slim bezels and sturdy feet, which get the job done. Most buyers won't care at this price point, and it makes up for it with a comprehensive port selection, including four HDMI ports, two USB ports, RCAs, optical, and a headphone jack. Networking options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, and it includes a nifty Alexa-compatible voice remote control to find something to watch from popular streaming services easily.

Related: Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards 2023 nominees for Speaker of the year

It's hard to beat the 43-inch Class C350 Series' amazing price, and it offers seamless Fire TV integration and wide connectivity options. It's not the best for gaming and isn't the brightest, but it's still worth it for the incredible value and practicality it provides.

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 7. Best Amazon Fire TV under $150 Fire for everyone $120 $200 Save $80 The 32-inch 2-Series is one of the most affordable ways to own an Amazon Fire TV and includes a 32-inch 720p display that can fit on a desk and work as a monitor in a pinch. Pros Amazing price

Six-month MGM subscription

32-inch 720p display Cons Not the brightest

No HDMI 2.1 $120 at Amazon

Amazon's 32-inch 2-Series makes it possible for everyone to own a Fire TV thanks to its amazing price. It is a compact 32-inch TV that can fit anywhere, including most desks, and can double as a second laptop or computer monitor in a pinch. The maximum 720p resolution is expected considering its price and is still ideal for podcasts, videos, or commercial use as a digital signboard or CCTV display. The 2-Series also offers a six-month MGM subscription to sweeten the deal, so you can access thousands of classic movies and shows.

Most TVs at this price point have a similar design, and the all-black gloss plastic is no surprise to anyone. The chunky design might be better for desks than walls, and the V-shaped legs offer decent support. There's no eARC or HDMI 2.1 at this price, but you still get three HDMI 1.4 ports, optical, Ethernet, and a coaxial port.

There's no excuse for stressing about finding the best shows and movies when you have quick access to most streaming services and a six-month subscription to MGM. You can sit back with the Alexa-compatible remote and adjust the temperature and lock the doors while you enjoy your favorite shows.

The bottom line: Which Amazon Fire TV is the best?

The Hisense U6HF Series ULED is the best Amazon Fire TV because of its crisp 58-inch display, decent connectivity options and a Game Mode. Buyers looking for a premium Fire TV viewing experience can try the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series because it has a gigantic 75-inch 4K display, adaptive brightness, and built-in Alexa compatibility. Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series offers incredible value because it has a huge 55-inch display for an outstanding price.

How did we pick the best Amazon Fire TV?

Our Pocket-lint team specializes in testing laptops, monitors, TVs and any other gadgets we can get our hands on, including some of the TVs listed here. For this list, we chose the best Amazon Fire TVs based on screen size, features, and value.

We chose a variety of sizes to suit every buyer, ranging from entry-level 32-inch options that can fit on a desk to massive 75-inch models requiring a big enough room for the optimal viewing experience.

Related: Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards 2023 nominees for Television of the year

All the TVs here make life convenient with popular streaming services baked into the Fire TV OS and include Alexa-compatible remotes to control your smart home devices. While most have a similar port selection, the premium options have features like HDMI 2.1, eARC, and adaptive brightness not found on many lower-end models.

Value is usually one of our main talking points, but it isn't much of an issue with Amazon Fire TVs because they all offer exceptional bang for the buck, and you can't go wrong with their competitive pricing.

What is the highest quality Fire TV?

The Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K is the best quality Fire TV.

Do we think Amazon Fire TVs are good quality?

Amazon Fire TVs offer decent quality for the price and are popular for their seamless streaming service access and Alexa compatibility.

What is the advantage of a Fire TV?

Fire TVs use the Fire TV OS to access popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and they usually have an Alexa-compatible remote control to issue voice commands.