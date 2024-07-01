While there are plenty of third-party Alexa speakers -- some of them among the best smart speakers anywhere -- most people are liable to start with Amazon's Echo lineup, and not without good reason. They offer decent or even excellent sound quality relative to their price, which is major when they're supposed to be the cornerstones of a smart home. Those savings can be put towards other accessories, such as lights, locks, plugs, and thermostats.

There are a few notes to make before we begin. First, while we're focusing on pure speakers, we've got an Echo Show for those who need a smart display. Next, the best speaker for you is going to depend not just on your budget, but how and where you intend to use it. An Echo Studio might be excellent in many rooms, for example, but not in a nursery or a tiny bathroom.

Finally, it may be worth waiting a few months if you don't need a speaker right away. Amazon is long overdue for a refresh of the Echo lineup, which could mean new devices arriving as soon as September 2024, possibly with support for an enhanced Alexa using generative AI. If you don't care about generative AI, current Echo models should be supported for a few more years at least.

Our picks for the best Amazon Echo speakers

What's the best Amazon Echo speaker overall?

The best Echo speaker for most people remains the 4th generation flagship Echo. It may be four years old, but it offers solid (if unspectacular) clarity and bass, and its footprint is small enough that it can fit on most surfaces. It includes a built-in thermometer for Alexa routines, and it serves as a hub for both Matter and Thread accessories -- even though those protocols were launched later. Not bad for something costing $100 or less.

If you want impressive fidelity with deep bass and a wide soundstage, it's worth spending extra on the Echo Studio. Software updates have made it competitive with Sonos speakers, and it supports Dolby Atmos for compatible music and video services, even if you'll want to pair it with a second one for the full effect. In fact, you may want to choose Studios if you want wireless speakers for a Fire TV device, since you can link them via Alexa.

How we chose the best Amazon Echo speakers

At Pocket-lint, our team has extensive experience choosing and testing tech products. We select Echo speakers primarily on their sound quality, given that every speaker Amazon makes is going to offer the same core Alexa-based functions, such as grouping and voice control. Extra features do make a difference -- Matter and Thread may be vital for futureproofing a smart home, for example, and Dolby Atmos will dramatically improve your immersion in movies and TV shows. All of these factors have to be weighed against cost, which is why something like the Echo Dot still has a place.

FAQ

Q: What is Matter?

Matter is a universal protocol that allows accessories from one platform (say, Apple HomeKit) to be paired to another (like Alexa) without hardware makers having to code direct support. Those accessories do need to be Matter-compatible, and for each platform you want to use, you'll need a device that doubles as a Matter controller. Most recent Echo devices can act as Matter controllers.