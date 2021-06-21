The Echo Show is the screened companion to the popular Alexa speakers that Amazon has offered for several years. There's an advantage in having a screen - it adds a visual dimension to Alexa, allowing touch controls while also allowing video playback to expand the entertainment options.

Amazon's Echo Show comes in a range of sizes - 15, 10, 8 and 5 - with the numbers referring to the screen size. Generally speaking, the functionality of these devices is the same, centred on Alexa's skills, but there's a wide range of differences between them. But the recent addition of the latest Echo Show 8 shuffles things up a bit, changing the landscape for the Echo Show.

So how do these devices compare, and which is the best model for you?

Best Echo Show 2023 reviewed and compared

The Echo Show 10 is slightly quirky, with a rounded base upon which a display is mounted. The display can rotate, so it's ideal for placing in the centre of a room like a kitchen. The advantage here is that when used for video calling, it can track you around the room, so you're not limited to staying in one place. We've found this really good for video calling, meaning you can make that call while doing something else without being limited to staying in one spot.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Best Echo Show overall The Echo Show 10 offers great sound quality, while the motion-controlled display makes for a great video-calling experience. This is the best overall Echo Show. Pros Best sound quality

Motion-controlled display Cons Display resolution

Price $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Echo Show 10 also has the best speaker performance of all the Echo Show models. This will make the music and video you consume sound better, but there's a bigger price tag attached to it as a result. It also takes up quite a bit of worktop space, but we think it's worth the space it takes up on a worktop.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Best Echo Show for most people The Echo Show 8 offers a great compromise between size and price. You get a decent display and good sound quality, but it's not too large. Pros Pan and zoom camera

Good sound quality Cons Some Alexa Skills could be better

The Echo Show 8 sits in the middle of the Echo Show family, offering a decent-sized display and good sound quality. At 8 inches, the display gives you plenty of space, so this is great for a larger room. The upgraded camera will also track you around a room, but not to the extent that the Echo Show 10 will. We have found the Echo Show 8 to be a great compromise, strong in all areas.

It takes up less space than the Echo Show 10, while the functionality is pretty much the same, so it offers better value for money overall. It's just not going to be a showpiece like the Show 10. With that said, the combination of screen size and sound quality will suit many buyers. However, the Echo Show 8 has just been updated with a new model. You can see how those compare here, but we've included the new model below, which is currently on pre-order.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Best Echo Show you might want to wait for The new Echo Show 8 boosts connectivity to make it even better as a smart home hub, while the new design makes it more attractive - with boosted sound quality Pros Great new design

Boosted audio performance

Boosted audio performance

Fully connected Cons Not the best overall sound quality

The new Echo Show 8 shifts up the design with a mesh-covered rear that's nicely sculpted, promising better sound quality thanks to spatial audio and adaptive sound that will tweak based on the room it's placed in. There's also an adaptive display feature that will detect how far away the user is and adjust the information density on the display to make it easier to read from across the room.

On top of that, Amazon has packed in a Zigbee hub so that the Echo Show 8 can be a better smart home hub while still keeping all the functions of Alexa that we know so well. This model might be worth waiting for because it's brand new and currently on pre-order - but a step above the current Echo Show 8 model.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Best Echo Show for bedrooms $65 $90 Save $25 Fully updated, the new Echo Show 5 offers a refined design and boosted sound over the 2021 model - but it's still compact and affordable. Pros Compact display

Great for the bedside Cons Lacks nighttime features

The Echo Show 5 is the smallest and cutest of the Echo Show models, and this means it's also the most affordable. It's now in the third generation, with the most recent model boosting the sound quality and refining the design, so it's a little better looking and sounding than it was before. The display is small, so you don't get the advantages you do from the larger Echo Show models - this isn't quite as adept at playing movies or video calling - but both are still possible.

As an Echo device for a desk or small room, the Echo Show 5 is a great choice, and while many will use it as a bedside device, it doesn't offer that many useful features for nighttime use. Still, it's an affordable route into Echo Show ownership.

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 15 Best Echo Show for wall-mounting The biggest Echo Show is designed for wall mounting and offers Fire TV functions - but it's expensive, and the sound quality isn't very good. Pros Flat for wall mounting

Fire TV functions Cons Poor sound quality

Fire TV functions Cons Poor sound quality

Expensive

The Echo Show 15 is pretty unique. It has the largest display at 15.6 inches and is designed to be wall-mounted, freeing your surfaces. That's combined with a camera that will track you, as well as being able to recognise family members to customise the display experience for them. It also offers Fire TV viewing, so it's good as an additional TV.

However, the sound quality is poor compared to the Show 8 and Show 10, and there's not really a huge advantage to having the larger display. The Echo Show 15 is pretty expensive - but it feels like it could be better - unless you really want it mounted on the wall, which looks great and is convenient.

Echo Show functions and software

All the Echo Show models offer the same basic set of skills. They take the Alexa experience and make it visual. For example, when you ask for the weather, you'll be able to see that on the display, or when you ask about something, you'll get supporting imagery. It's more useful for things like recipes as you can have them displayed for you, while the ability to view things like home security cameras is an added benefit.

All the Echo Show models allow you to stream movies, but the Echo Show 15 goes a step further, offering a Fire TV experience and allowing you to pair the Alexa Voice Remote so you can control it. All the Echo Show models also offer Alexa Calling and related functions, such as Drop In - while supporting some other video calling apps, too.

The Echo Show 15 offers a little more flexibility with the larger display, but the Show 10 and Show 8 aren't too different. The Show 10 provides an integrated Zigbee hub, while the old Show 8, 10 and 5 are all Matter compatible. The latest Echo Show 8 (3 gen) also has a Zigbee home, making it a great smart home controller.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 15 Chipset MediaTek 8183 with AZ1 Neural Edge MediaTek MT 8183 Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine MediaTek MT 8169 B Amlogic Pop1 with AZ2 Neural Edge Display 10.1in rotating touchscreen 8in, 1280 x 800 8in 1280 x 800 5.5in touchscreen 15.6in touchscreen Sound 2x 2in tweeter, 1x 3in woofer 2 x 2.0in driver with passive bass radiator 2 x 2.0in driver with passive bass radiator 1.75in speaker 2x 1.6in speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter Bluetooth, Matter, BLE Mesh Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter, BLE Mesh, Sidewalk Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter Dimensions 251 x 230 x 172mm, 2560g 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g 200 x 139 x 106mm, 1034g 147 x 91 x 82mm, 456g 402 x 252 x 35mm, 2215g Camera 13MP 13MP with privacy shutter 13MP with privacy shutter 2MP camera with built-in shutter 5MP with physical shutter Integrations Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa

My recommendation: Which is the best Echo Show?

I've used all the Echo Show models extensively; these are my recommendations. Of course, the latest Echo Show - the Show 8 2023 - is still on pre-order and hasn't been thoroughly reviewed. I've included it here for reference because you might want to wait for that model before making your decision. I've covered each model in detail so you know what each offers and whether it's the best choice for you. Bear in mind that all of these devices work around the same core Alexa-based service, so the functionality is very similar. You can read our Echo Show tips right here.

One of the hardest things to discuss with Echo devices is price points because they vary so much due to Amazon's regular sales. Overall, we feel confident in saying that the Echo Show 8 offers the best value of these devices, sitting in the middle with a more compact size than the Show 10, but with all the power and performance.

However, it's not enough for a main household room, so if you want an Echo Show for one of those locations, then you need the Echo Show 10. Clearly, that's the most impressive device here, offering that swivel display to keep you in the picture, so it's ideal for big rooms and our favourite device.

Echo Show 5 is generally available at a very appealing price during sales, but it's really only enough for the bedside or desk. However, it's still a very capable device, thanks to Alexa's skills.

The Echo Show 15 has all the potential but doesn't really deliver. It's great mounted on a wall, but with sluggish responses and weak sound, it's not as good to use as either the Show 10 or the Show 8.

Best Echo Show: The bottom line

The best Echo Show is the Echo Show 10. The larger Show 15 has drawbacks, so in terms of pure capability, it's the Show 10 that does it all. That might change with the advent of the new Echo Show 8, which boosts the sound, gets a new design and has fresh connectivity, so that it could be the better choice - but it's currently only on pre-order.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Best Echo Show overall

So if you want the best, then go for the Show 10 - but you should carefully consider your requirements, the space you have and what you want it to do - because there could be a better choice for you.