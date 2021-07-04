Finding the best deal on an Amazon Echo device is paramount for those who want to save a bit of cash - and with Amazon slashing prices in its spring sales, now it is a great time to buy. Here are the best bargains we've found on Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices that are available right now.

Amazon Echo speakers deals

Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen) + Ring Smart Bulb Get $50 off this amazing deal for the Echo (4th Gen) plus a free Ring Smart Bulb. It's the latest version of Amazon's go-to Alexa speaker and you also get an A19 Ring Smart Bulb thrown in for good measure. $64.99 on Amazon (US)

Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen) + Philips Hue Smart Bulb Get £40 off this bundle including the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) plus a Philips Hue E27 (screw fit) Philips Hue smart bulb. You can also get the same deal with a B22 bayonet fit Hue bulb if that suits your lighting needs instead. £69.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $64.99 $99.99 Save $35 Amazon's latest Echo design is a ball, not a cylinder, which was a bit of a surprising change in direction. It also has support for dual-band Wi-Fi and the Zigbee smart home standard, too, while retaining the audio prowess from the previous version. It's a superb pick for mid-sized rooms. $64.99 at Amazon (US)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Sharing the same design as the larger Echo, the latest Dot is an excellent choice for those who want decent music playback and Alexa control in a smaller room. £29.99 on Amazon (UK)

Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) Amazon's 5th Gen Echo Dot with Clock is basically the same as the latest Echo Dot but with an LED read-out on the front that shows the time and other information on request - such as the daily weather. £39.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Kids shouldn't feel left out when it comes to Alexa-controller audio and fun. The Amazon Echo Dot Kids version has the same audio and smart properties as the conventional model, but with Owl and Dragon styling. £39.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) If you want to save a bundle, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is sill available and provides a great Alexa-fueled experience. £19.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Echo Show deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) The Amazon Echo Show 5 is an ideal device for a bedroom or kitchen. Its 5-inch display is great for showing Alexa results. It can also be linked with a Ring Doorbell to give you video on who is calling round. £44.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) The in-between Echo Show is an 8-inch version, slotting into the space between the largest and the smallest. It packs beefy audio power, while also offering a cover for the camera on the front. £64.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) The latest version of Amazon's 10-inch Echo Show retains the display of previous models, but it seriously ups the ante in terms of what it can offer. The smart display/speaker now boasts a rotating screen that can follow users as they move around the room. £219.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 The largest Echo Show doesn't sit on a desktop but can be wall mounted instead. It is therefore a family wall planner as well as an Alexa-powered smart display. £219.99 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon's spring sale also includes other great deals on Echo and other Amazon devices. Just head to your regional Amazon website to find out more..