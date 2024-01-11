When it comes to smartwatches, Amazfit is in a league of its own. The company's powerful devices boast all the latest and greatest smart tech, rivaling the likes of Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Samsung Galaxy. And yet, they're noticeably more affordable.

There's no trickery at play. Amazfit smartwatches are simply a bargain, and even their premium models punch high above their price points. We've been following Amazfit since day one, and each new release adds more cutting-edge technology to the legacy. With fitness tracking, wide compatibility for almost every phone model, and significant hardware improvements, Amazfit smartwatches are worth every penny and then some.

Here at Pocket-lint, we've tested and reviewed just about every type of smart device, from smart scales to smart alarm clocks. And smartwatches are something of a specialty (it's okay, you can call us nerds). To find the best Amazfit models, we've combined our expertise and experience to bring you the following list of our top recommendations.

Best Amazfit smartwatches: Our experts' top picks

Amazfit GTR 4 1. Best overall Amazfit smartwatch A powerhouse built for every type of wearer Packed with cutting-edge tech like GPS, blood-oxygen monitoring, widespread compatibility, and everything else you could ask for from a watch, the GTR 4 is a powerful entry into the world of smart wearables. Pros Efficient battery can last over two weeks between charges

GPS for extensive satellite service

Updated biometric sensor with high accuracy

Over 150 sports modes

Fashionable design Cons The watch face can scratch easily without a cover

The accuracy of the sleep tracking leaves something to be desired $179 at Amazon $200 at Amazfit

Smartwatches have come a long way in recent years. Early models had very limited capabilities, their sensors gave dubious measurements, and their batteries lasted a day at the most. The GTR 4, however, is a shining example of just how far smartwatch tech has come.

For fitness-focused folks, the GTR 4 delivers. Between the advanced accelerometer, heart-rate sensor, and blood-oxygen monitor, this lightweight model provides a slew of useful health data that you can track and analyze via the 150+ sports modes. It can also monitor your sleep patterns and stress levels, two crucial factors for a comprehensive health journey. Even swimmers and outdoor explorers can deploy these tools, as the GTR 4 boasts a rugged, water-resistant build.

But if you're not a fitness fanatic, there's still plenty of utility on offer here. The GTR 4 has Alexa voice controls built right in, letting you make phone calls, store and play music, and manage your schedule. The connection with iPhone and Android devices is seamless, so syncing your daily routine with the GTR 4 is a smart move. Best of all, the price is almost half that of competitors', like the Apple Watch Series 9, while offering comparable specs and tools.

Amazfit GTR 3 2. Best value Amazfit smartwatch The last generation still stands strong The GTR 3 might have been superseded by the GTR 4, but you can take advantage of the huge price drop to score a smartwatch that still sports excellent hardware and a beautiful design. Pros Extremely long-lasting battery

Gorgeous AMOLED screen is easy to read

Slim yet durable

Accurate heart rate and oxygen sensors

Great value for the price Cons The built-in Alexa is hit-or-miss at understanding speech

Not many free watch faces to choose from $120 at Amazon $150 at Amazfit

When a new model comes out, its predecessor often falls to the wayside in the public eye. This seems to be the case with the GTR 3, which has been overshadowed by the current Amazfit flagship, the GTR 4. But for shrewd bargain-hunters, there's an opportunity here. We reviewed the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro back in 2021, and found it to be a stylish model.

The GTR 3's price has dropped considerably since the new release, yet it retains the same great specs as always. For one, its 21-day battery life is still one of the best in the game, so you can take it with you on off-the-grid excursions without worry. It also has GPS support to keep you on track, and the 5ATM water-resistance rating means you can dunk it into 50 meters of water.

While the GTR 3 might not have the same accolades as its successor, it's still a powerful and versatile smartwatch that can serve anybody. It has sports modes for athletes, smartphone connectivity for media access, and an elegant style to fit in among professional settings. The few drawbacks, like finicky Alexa support and limited free customization options, are easily outshone by the incredible value for the price.

Amazfit GTS 4 3. Best style Amazfit smartwatch Fashion and functionality combine With a large bright display and a lightweight, slim construction, the GTS 4 is a sleek, stylish smartwatch with high-end specs to match. Pros Variety of colors to choose from

Beautiful rectangular display with rounded edges

Extensive health monitoring

Compatible with most health apps Cons The included strap isn't super durable, but is inexpensive and easy to replace

Syncing with other apps can be a bit of a hassle $198 at Amazon $200 at Amazfit

The GTS 4 isn't your run-of-the-mill smartwatch. Its 1.75-inch AMOLED face leaves the standard circular shape in the past, with a rectangular screen that offers more surface area and greater brightness. But although the display is bigger than most, the corners are rounded for a sleek, smooth look. It's the most stylish design to date, and the variety of color options and compatible bands ensures it can compliment any outfit.

But looks aren't everything. The GTS 4 builds upon the strong Amazfit track record of top-notch smartwatch features, with over 150 sports modes and sensitive sensors for tracking heart-rate, blood-oxygen, and stress levels. It also has an excellent sleep tracking system that can monitor your REM cycles and sleep quality. Add to that the "Morning Update" mode, which displays your schedule, weather, health data, and more at the start of the day, and you have one powerful gadget.

Amazfit Bip 3 4. Best budget Amazfit smartwatch High-level power, low price With over 60 sports modes, an accurate oximeter, and a colorful HD display, the Bip 3 is a fantastic smartwatch for an extremely affordable price. Pros Rugged, waterproof design

Super budget-friendly

Bright and easy-to-read screen

Long battery life Cons Pedometer doesn't always count every step

Sleep tracking is unreliable $59 at Amazon

Smartwatches in this price range are usually duds. The Bip 3, however, is different. It has blood-oxygen monitoring, reliable connectivity, wide compatibility with almost every smartphone model, and a sharp, bright HD display. It's a solid smartwatch in its own right, even before you consider the bargain price.

A few other surprises include the long-lasting battery life, the durable build, and the lightweight, comfortable fit. Indeed, you only need to charge it about once every two weeks, and that's with moderate daily use. It's also waterproof, boasting an IP68 rating that lets you take it down to depths as deep as 50 meters. The athlete-focused design is bolstered by the low weight of little more than an ounce. It's so light, you might even forget it's there. And it's so reliable, you might even forget it's a budget option.

While we recommend upgrading the strap and researching the pairing process, the Blip 3 is a strong smartwatch at its core. It's not quite the powerhouse that you'll find among the Amazfit GTR and GTS series, but it's still a capable, versatile gadget worth more than its asking price.

Amazfit Falcon 5. Best rugged design Amazfit smartwatch The heavy-duty design for durability It might not come cheap, but the Amazfit Falcon is a beast of a smartwatch, boasting a titanium body, satellite connectivity, a two week battery life, and many more hardcore specs. Pros AI-powered fitness guidance works well for strength training

Offline GPS maps system for adventurers

Rugged build with scratch-resistant face

Versatile style looks professional Cons Expensive

The band is basic, so you'll probably want to replace it $500 at Amazon $500 at Amazfit

This model has both premium and military in its name, so you probably know what to expect. TheAmazfit Falcon is built for the elements, with a "sapphire glass" screen, a titanium body, and powerful GPS connectivity. All these features combine to create one of the hardiest, most durable smartwatches on the market. You can really give this thing a beating, and it will just keep on ticking.

Of course, for this price, you get the premium package. The Amazfit Falcon has all the latest smartwatch features, like sleep tracking, AI-powered workout plans, multiple sports modes, and much more. You can also customize just about every setting to your liking, including the watch face, alerts, and health monitoring. Best of all, it syncs flawlessly to both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to relay your messages, media, and health data.

At the end of the day, not everyone will require the exceptionally rugged build of the Amazfit Falcon. However, it's fashionable enough to wear in any environment, and you can add a custom band to help soften the military style. And if you do bring it along on your next trek, you can leave your worries behind.

The bottom line: What's the best Amazfit smartwatch?

The Amazfit GTR 4 is our top pick, and it's easy to see why. It sports the latest and the greatest smartwatch tech, with dual-band GPS, a built-in virtual assistant, and even a blood-oxygen monitor. Powerful and compatible, the GTR 4 has specs that rival those of big-name competitors like Apple and Google. But the price is significantly more affordable.

Amazfit GTR 4 Editor's Choice $179 at Amazon

For those looking for the best in style, the Amazfit GTS 4 is another solid choice. Sleek and available in numerous colors, it's a high-tech device with a versatile, fashionable design. The Amazfit Bip 3 is also worth checking out, since it's a budget-friendly option that boasts a full range of features for athletes and business professionals alike.

Can Amazfit watches measure stress levels?

Most models can, though the very early models lacked this feature. Newer models, like the Amazfit GTS series, are compatible with the Notify app, which analyzes heart rate data over time to provide stress estimates. It hosts a bevy of different tools, including All-Day Stress Monitoring. If monitoring stress is important to you, make sure to search the web to confirm if your smartwatch-of-choice offers this feature.

Are Amazfit watches compatible with iPhone or Android?

Yes, Amazfit watches are compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. Pairing is as simple as downloading the Zepp App to your phone, creating an account, turning on Bluetooth, and scanning the QR code displayed on the watch. The two devices should pair instantly.

They also integrate with just about every popular health app, including Google Fit and Apple Health. To do this, open the Zepp App on your phone, navigate to the profile menu, and follow the prompts to connect to your account. Once your Google Fit, Apple Health, or other account is synced with the Zepp app, it will share your Amazfit's health data with the new app.

Of course, it's not quite as seamless as pairing an Apple Watch with an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a Samsung phone. The relay between a smartwatch and a smartphone of the same maker will always be much smoother. Indeed, you might need to periodically check for firmware updates on your Amazfit watch manually and calibrate the settings directly on the watch. However, it's not much of a hassle and, fortunately, Amazfit watches have a pristine track record for connectivity.

Can you swap out the band on an Amazfit watch?

Amazfit watch bands are interchangeable, though some models are easier to swap out than others. For example, the heavy-duty T-Rex 2 has screws to hold the strap in place, and they must be removed with a fine screwdriver. Most models, however, use spring-loaded pins that can be removed without tools. There are plenty of online guides out there to help walk you through the process.

How do Amazfit watches monitor my sleep?

Smartwatches mainly rely on their motion detectors and heart-rate sensors to measure sleep quality. For example, if you're moving around and your heart rate remains high, your watch will know that you haven't hit a deep stage of sleep yet. But if you're lying still and your pulse slows down, your watch will assume that you've fallen into a deep slumber. There are other technologies at play here, including algorithms that analyze your sleep history, but motion and heart-rate sensors are the driving force behind smartwatch sleep monitoring.