Amazon's Alexa is great, a voice assistant that can control all manner of smart home products, answer questions you may have and play the music you request. The Amazon Echo devices aren't the only speakers that offer the capable Alexa assistant, as there are numerous third-party options that have embraced Alexa, as well.

From portable speakers to Alexa-compatible soundbars, we've gathered together the best Amazon Echo alternatives. If you're after Google Assistant speakers, we have a feature on those too.

Our Top Picks: Best Alexa Speaker

Pocket-lint Sonos One (2nd gen) Best overall 10.0 / 10 Music fans after a smart speaker that delivers excellent sound quality at a good size won't be disappointed. Pros Fantastic sound quality

Easy setup and great app Cons Expensive option See at Amazon

Sonos entered the Alexa-enabled speaker market with the Sonos One. As well as Alexa, it also offers Google Assistant too, making it one of the most capable smart speakers around. As you'd expect, it sounds fantastic and looks just as good too, though not all of Alexa's skills are available as yet.

If you want one of the best-sounding speakers around though, with Sonos multi-room capabilities and Alexa built-in, look no further. Sonos also offers a cut-down version of the Sonos One - Sonos One SL - that doesn't have the smart element, if you're not so fussed about it.

Pocket-lint Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 Small but mighty 10.0 / 10 A top miniature speaker that's discreetly able to deliver top sound. Pros Stylish design

Great sound with lots of low-end Cons No 3.5mm jack or multi-room See at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen has refined an already impressive speaker with this refresher of its diminutive but powerful A1 wireless speaker. One of the key additions is built-in Alexa support, making it a smarter speaker than ever before.

Elsewhere, though, you get superb sound and a really distinctive and classy design, plus the build quality that B&O is known for. It's by no means the best bit of value on this list or the wider market, but if you're looking for a high-class mini speaker, it's a superb pick.

Pocket-lint UE Megablast Great and rugged 8.0 / 10 A more budget-friendly portable speaker that delivers big sound from its bold base. Pros Solid build with water-proofing

Great battery life Cons No Alexa calling or multi-room grouping See at Amazon

Ultimate Ears offers the Megablast (and smaller Blast), both offering always-on Alexa voice-control, that's always listening out for your voice. The only caveat is that you need a Wi-Fi connection, so it can only be used at home.

Being a dedicated speaker first and foremost, the UE Megablast sounds fantastic and it's portable and waterproof so while Alexa won't work outside your Wi-Fi connection, the Megablast stills offer great portable speaker functionality around the house.

Sonos Sonos Move Brilliant and adaptable 10.0 / 10 Sonos' first portable speaker gives you excellent sound on-the-go. Pros Clever and convenient design

Awesome sound Cons Pricey See at Amazon

Sonos took a leap into the future (or the present, if you prefer) by finally releasing a portable speaker towards the end of 2019, and the Sonos Move is a seriously impressive bit of kit. With that textbook Sonos sound balance and great volume, even when you're outside, it's a brilliantly versatile speaker.

When you're at home, though, you can dock the speaker and have it connect to your home Wi-Fi to become a really capable smart speaker, with Alexa compatibility just like the Sonos One. It's arguably the best of both worlds, although it does have a pretty hefty price tag to go with it.

Pocket-lint Bose Home Speaker 500 Great sound It might not be the newest speaker, but this beautiful Bose number is an absolute powerhouse. Pros Wide soundstage

Amazon multi-room support Cons Setup can be fiddly See at Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 features a well-known Bose design but it adds a display on the front, which is quite unique for smart speakers. The Home Speaker 500 has eight mic arrays to make sure it hears your Alexa commands, and there is a chance other voice assistants could be added in the future too.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 supports Amazon's multi-room platform, allowing you to group this speaker with other Alexa speakers and it also sounds excellent.

