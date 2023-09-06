A stand-out from the multitude of Apple devices, products, and accessories, the Apple's AirTag is one of the company's most useful and wallet-friendly. The dread and panic of losing something doesn't hit quite the same when there's an AirTag attached and an assortment of Apple products with Bluetooth radios that can help locate it with the Find My app. Luckily, Apple's Bluetooth tracker leverages the ever so useful Apple ecosystem to make it easy for iPhone users to track down belongings effectively, often with a simple ping.
While a deceptively simple package on its face, and one of the few Apple products that let you access its battery, the AirTag has one fatal flaw. Unless you're slipping it into your pocket, you're going to need an accessory to attach it to whatever you want to track. Given the items most users would like to track can vary from keys, wallets, bags, or even pets, an attachment accessory may be needed for this product to work best for your specific needs. From key rings and carabiners to wallets and collar attachments, we compiled a list of the best accessories to help you keep tabs on and ping your most precious belongings.
- Belkin / Pocket-lint
- Apple / Pocket-lint
- ColorCoral / Pocket-lint
- Belroy / Pocket-lint
- Pup Culture / Pocket-lint
- Belkin / Pocket-lint
Belkin Secure Holder with CarabinerBest clip-on accessory$17 $20 Save $3
Belkin's Secure Holder with Carabiner seals your AirTag in a tight twist off enclosure embedded in a carabiner clip. It's perfect for keychains or clipping onto bags, and has raised edges to protect the tracker from scratches.
- Apple / Pocket-lint
Apple AirTag Leather Key RingA classy, premium accessory
Apple's own AirTag Leather Key Ring keeps things simple with a leather snap enclosure that loops around the AirTag attached to a simple silver key ring for your keys. For such a simple accessory it’s more than a little pricey, but Apple at least sells it in several fun colours.
- ColorCoral / Pocket-lint
ColorCoral Holder Case for AirTagBest budget accessory$7 $9 Save $2
For the simplest and most wallet-friendly option, the ColorCoral Holder Case covers all the bases. The silicone wrapper is soft and flexible enough to wrap around your AirTag and protect from bumps, and it has a circular ring that’s easy to slip keys onto.
- Belroy / Pocket-lint
Belroy Tag Case for AirTagAffordable leather finish
The Belroy Tag Case combines style and durability with a leather casing that wraps around all sides of the AirTag with hole cut-outs so you can still clearly hear its chime. It’s attached to a flexible elastic cord that can be looped around anything, too.
- Pup Culture / Pocket-lint
Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar HolderTrack your fur baby$10 $15 Save $5
The Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder can add an AirTag to track your favourite furry friend. The silicone case that actually holds the tracker is partially open on one end, so you can hear the AirTag's various chimes, and it's flexible enough to slip over the existing clips and straps over your dog’s collar so it doesn't add too much bulk.
- Moment / Pocket-lint
Moment Stretch Fabric MountBest for slipping into your bag$20 $25 Save $5
Moment is known for its mobile camera lenses, but it also sells an extensive collection of phone accessories. The Stretch Fabric Mount is a small square pouch you can slip your AirTag with an adhesive back that's perfect for discretely attaching into the inside of a jacket or camera bag.
- Belkin / Pocket-lint
Belkin Secure Holder with Wire CableA secure, stable accessory
The safest of Belkin's AirTag's cases, the Secure Holder with Wire Cable literally screws shut with an Allen wrench. The wire cable can easily attach the AirTag to a bike (or anything you don’t want to easily lose) and is a lot harder to break than leather or silicone.
- Hawanik / Pocket-lint
Hawanik Slim Wallet with Built-in AirTag HolderKeep track of your money
The Hawanik Slim Wallet has a special slot for the AirTag, and still enough room in its folds for cards and cash. While the tracking tech does sacrifice some of its sleek build, it promises you won't lose track of your cards, coins, and cash.
What are the best AirTag accessories: The bottom line
The AirTag is a great tracker, made all the more useful by people owning Apple’s products. But it needs a little help if it’s actually going to be useful for most people. For the simple job of keeping your key and bags safe, it’s hard to go wrong with the Belkin Secure Holder with Carabiner. It can act as a key ring or attach to a backpack, and it’s designed so you can hear the AirTag without it getting scratched or damaged during your day-to-day.
Apple makes great accessories for its Bluetooth tracker, too. The Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring could be simply coined, “just a keychain,” but it uses premium soft leather in a variety of colours to wrap around the AirTag, and it has an easy-to-open clasp that makes it easy to remove the tracker if you need to change its battery. It’s expensive, but you’re paying for high-quality simplicity in more ways than one.
Not to say there’s anything wrong with something like the ColorCoral Holder Case. Ultimately, all you need is a way to cover the AirTag in case of scratches and connect it to some method of attaching it to your valuables. The ColorCoral Holder Case does all of that and then some. Regardless of what you’re willing to pay, you're bound to find one that will work for you.