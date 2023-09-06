A stand-out from the multitude of Apple devices, products, and accessories, the Apple's AirTag is one of the company's most useful and wallet-friendly. The dread and panic of losing something doesn't hit quite the same when there's an AirTag attached and an assortment of Apple products with Bluetooth radios that can help locate it with the Find My app. Luckily, Apple's Bluetooth tracker leverages the ever so useful Apple ecosystem to make it easy for iPhone users to track down belongings effectively, often with a simple ping.

While a deceptively simple package on its face, and one of the few Apple products that let you access its battery, the AirTag has one fatal flaw. Unless you're slipping it into your pocket, you're going to need an accessory to attach it to whatever you want to track. Given the items most users would like to track can vary from keys, wallets, bags, or even pets, an attachment accessory may be needed for this product to work best for your specific needs. From key rings and carabiners to wallets and collar attachments, we compiled a list of the best accessories to help you keep tabs on and ping your most precious belongings.