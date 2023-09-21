Apple's AirPods are some of the most iconic wireless earbuds on the market. And while there's been many iterations over the years, including the most recent, USB-C equipped, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen all models share a common flaw: they're painfully easy to lose. Even with the built-in "Find My" technology, roughly 17 per cent of AirPods owners have lost at least a single AirPod or misplaced the case throughout their listening time. That's why a simple investment in a lanyard for your charging case can make a huge difference.

Simple and fuss-free, the elago lanyard will secure your AirPods Pro 2 will a minimum of hassle. The intuitive sliding lock design lets you alter the length of the loop to fit around your wrist, backpack strap or other anchor and the entire thing can be washed by hand for easy cleanup.

This is a simple but functional lanyard that is built to last. Spigen has a solid reputation for their third-party accessories, and this adjustable lanyard, composed of flexible ansd comfortable dacron, will keep your AirPods close to hand without any shenanigans.

If you don't want to hide a single inch of your AirPods Pro 2 case, this transparent option might be the one for you. Constructed from shockproof material with a built-in locking mechanism, it comes with both an adjustable lanyard as well as a loop-style keyring attachment.

Everything's cheaper when you buy in bulk, and purchasing four adjustable lanyards for your AirPods Pro 2 means that you can lose one and not panic. They can also be clipped onto other things, like hard drives, household pets or other portable entertainments.

For a durable way to protect your AirPods Pro 2's charging case and keep it close, the elago Armor Case is the move. Made from premium silicone material with unmatched drop protection, the case still allows wireless charging. The durable nylon lanyard is length-adjustable.

If you're looking for a more durable way to attach your AirPods 2 case to your body, this Spigen lanyard with attached carabiner is the way to go. Made from rugged titanium, the D-clasp is simple to attach but resists accidental opening, and the nylon strap will keep it in place.

if you don't need a lanyard for your case but do want to keep your headphones close, especially when you're exercising, this minimalist but durable magnetic lanyard is for you. The two receptacles securely hug the stems of your earbuds, keeping them in place whether in use or not.

This no-frills lanyard is crafted from woven rope and durable TPU with a maximum tensile strength of 25 lbs, so your toddler nephew can tug on it without snapping it. Simple clip mechanism allows you to adjust the length and tension easily without worrying about slippage.

There's not a ton of variety in the lanyard market. Tech bros haven't figured out a way to "disrupt" a strap of fabric with an app yet, so the good old-fashioned way is still the best. Every lanyard and case we selected comes from a reputable manufacturer, is made from quality materials and ships from Amazon directly, not a third-party seller. They've been proven to work with the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen case and earbuds.

If we were to pick just one, it would be the Incase lanyard as its the Apple recommended model and combines solid quality while staying at a reasonable price. The Spigen carabiner lanyard is also pretty attractive, especially if you like the industrial look. And the elago armored case combines portability with solid construction just in case you take a tumble with your lanyard attached.

Don't become another statistic. Keep your AirPods safe and sound with a lanyard before you drop one down a sewer grate.