You can read our review of the AirPods Max here , but once you buy a pair here are our recommendations for a case to keep them in.

Apple's AirPods Max are spectacular over-ear headphones with noise-cancellation, dynamic audio and more. However, these premium features come with a corresponding price ta, and carrying a pair of them around loose in your purse or backpack is just asking for trouble. While AppleCare will pay for repairs it's a lot smarter to pick up a carrying case for them. Thankfully, there are tons on the market that suit a variety of needs, from fashion-forward colors to tactical durability.

If you need a case that comes in stylish colors, Yinke's attractive and minimalist AirPods Max container might be the move. This affordable and convenient enclosure has a soft velvet lining, a mesh pocket for charger storage, an included magnet to enable Low Power mode, and a durable EVA external shell. Available in green, blue, and several other colours.

The X-Doria Raptic is a durable and stylish case for AirPods Max headphones that has a unique appearance. The exterior is made from ballistic nylon and rubber for extensive resistance to impacts, crushing, dust and water. Inside the case, you'll find a soft lining as well as a cable pocket. A detachable carabiner allows you to affix the case in numerous ways.

Unlike the other cases on the market, the Samyerlen Smart Case has a molded design that mirrors the shape of the headphones inside it, but it doesn't sacrifice durability for style. The ultra-hard EVA shell resists impact and crushing, and the internal anti-static velvet is soft and safe. The case also includes a magnet to put the headphones into low power mode when they are being stored.

If you need a slim form factor to save room when you're packing, Smatree's case is one of the smallest on the market. It doesn't skimp on quality, though, with a durable EVA shell that is water-resistant and dustproof, as well as a mesh pocket on the inside lid to store your cords and accessories.

If you demand genuine leather for all your accessories, this Woolnut case will be the pick of the litter for your AirPods Max. Made from full-grain Scandinavian leather with a microfiber interior, the case contains a built-in magnet to activate low power mode. It's finished with a Japan-made YKK EXCELLA zipper.

South Korean case company Spigen has been building a reputation for durable goods, and their AirPods Max case is a great overall value. Compatible with the SmartCase as well as the headphones without it, this stylish charcoal gray case has a real leather carrying strap, a convenient storage compartment for cords, and is extremely durable. It's a great value for the price.

One of the most durable cases on the market, Urban Armor Gear's AirPods Max hard case is constructed from weather-resistant 840D ballistic nylon to repel the elements, while a compression-molded inner compartment keeps your headphones from moving around. A top strap, carabiner strap and magnetic divider to enable low power mode make it convenient for everyday carry. This is the case of choice for rugged use.

The co2CREA Hard Case is shockproof, dustproof and water resistant to provide the best possible protection for your AirPods Max headphones at a reasonable price. It's a compact and convenient design with a soft interior to prevent scuffing, and comes in numerous colors. It also includes extra space for chargers and cords and a hand strap for carrying.

The best AirPods Max cases: which one is right for you?

The good news about this roundup is that you're never going to sacrifice safety, no matter which of the above cases you pick. They're all engineered to provide a rigid shell and a soft interior to prevent your precious headphones from coming to harm. The choices mainly come down to material, color and form factor. Some people prefer a minimalist footprint, while others want to show off their gear in a more ostentatious way. We gave the co2CREA case our top recommendation because it hits the sweet spot between all three.

We also really dig the Urban Armor case for its extra durability. It's not lightweight or unobtrusive, but it will keep your AirPods Max in good shape no matter what you put them through. Of course, the only one who can decide the perfect case for you is you, so hopefully we've given you the information you need to move forwards in confidence and rock out in style.