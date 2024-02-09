When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, Apple's AirPods dominate the market. Their popularity has a lot to do with their comfy, yet aesthetic, design, impressive sound, and overall convenience. Not only are they easy to carry around thanks to the compact charging case, but they're also easy to set up and pair with your devices, especially if you use Apple products.

There are a few different Apple AirPods models to choose from, but with Apple set to launch several updated models later this year, we're seeing significant discounts on just about all AirPods, including the latest noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro 2.

With prices this low, it just might be the perfect time to jump on the AirPods bandwagon. Here are all the best AirPods deals available now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $190 $250 Save $60 The latest and greatest Apple earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 boast a number of upgrades, including better sound and noise cancellation, a handy touch sensor on the stem for volume control, and an improved USB-C charging case. The fit is a bit different from the regular AirPods, and they now come with four sizes of cushy silicone tips to make sure you get a comfy and secure fit. Now $60 off, you can also get three months free of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music when you buy them from Best Buy. $190 at Best Buy$190 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $140 $170 Save $30 Aside from the AirPods Pro, the third generation Apple AirPods offer the next best sound quality, equipped with spatial audio and adaptive EQ technology as well as a low distortion driver for more powerful bass and crisper frequencies. While you won't find a noise cancellation mode, you will find a shorter stem design with touch sensors for controlling music and calls. The battery life now hits six hours of listening time and 30 hours with the MagSafe-compatible charging case. At just $140, it's a lot of value for your money. $140 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $90 $130 Save $40 The second generation Apple AirPods have the original longer stem design, but improve upon the performance of the first generation earbuds. Powered by the H1 chip, they're easier to connect with reduced lag time. Like all AirPods, they can be used as a single or stereo pair. A longer battery life and wireless charging case make them a better choice over the first Apple AirPods, especially since you can snag them for under $100 right now. $90 at Amazon

Not sure which AirPods model is right for you? Check out our detailed comparison before you take advantage of these deals.