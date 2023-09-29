One of Apple's most successful products of the last decade the Airpods, changed the landscape in 2016 on premium peripherals for smartphones. A classic Apple move that didn't just create a new product, but an entirely new space. With the initial release of the AirPods, Apple pulled off a marvel of capitalist dominance and convinced millions of people seemingly overnight that the cords on our headphones were a massive inconvenience that we'd all just putting up with for years.

Of course, Apple also succeeded in making the cut-off headphones look "cool," and it's uncommon to see kids who couldn't afford AirPods when they came out take an old pair of Apple earbuds and cut the cords to pretend they had the newest tech. Since their release in 2016 Apple has sold over 200 million units of AirPods and launched an entire industry for Airpod accessories for the different release generations.

That said, while the AirPods changed the landscape, they aren't the only wireless earbud player on the market anymore, and may not even meet everyone's audio needs or preferences. So, whether it's a stylistic choice, a budget constraint, or specific function like gaming, there are a plethora of earbuds on the market that address niches where the Apple AirPods might come up short.

Best Apple alternative earbuds: Our top picks

Sony / Pocket-lint Sony WF-1000XM5 1. Best overall earbud Great audio quality with a premium build Sony's flagship true wireless buds remain some of the most musical in-ears you can buy at this price, but the competitors have started to push them on noise cancelling and call quality. They're still a great buy, but its closest competitors are worthy of consideration too. Pros Wonderful sound quality

Premium build quality

Comfortable fit

If you're searching for an alternative to Apple's AirPods and are looking for an all around quality set, then the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds may be the perfect choice for you. While the name leaves something to be desired, Sony has poured a tremendous amount of engineering and design into what is almost certainly its intended competitor to Apple's AirPod Pros.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are dubbed by the company as "The Best Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds." Sony has thrown the kitchen sink at these earbuds to deliver a fantastic user experience. In our hands on review we dove into the WF-1000XM5 AI based noise cancelation technology powered by two proprietary processors embedded in the earbuds. The Sony earbuds also support the Hi-Res audio codec from LDAC, encouraging higher-fidelity listening.

Sony knows that earbuds users will be taking calls as well as listening to music, so they've loaded this model with technology that detects speech vibration through bone conduction to help isolate your speech for phone calls.

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2. Best noise cancelling earbud A focus on audio isolation from one of the best in the space Breakthrough spatialized audio for more immersive listening that makes your music feel more real than ever before — no matter the content or source. Their noise-cancellation is where these buds really shine. Pros Top-tier noise-cancelling

Immersive soundstage with Bose Immersive Audio Cons Quite expensive $300 at Bose

Bose have long been the leading purveyors of noise cancelling headphones. They are the go-to for millions of flyers all around the world and anyone else that seeks silence in a noisy environment. Bose is the undisputed leader in noise cancelling, and they have brought that expertise to their newest iteration of earbuds.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds is the latest offering from Bose in the true wireless earbuds space. Replacing the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the QuietComfort Ultra promises the next-level noise cancelation that Bose is famous for, paired with Bose Immersive Audio technology to achieve enhanced spatialised audio, giving the user a truly immersive listening experience. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also feature customisable modes and touch controls, which have become somewhat standard among earbuds. These premium earbuds are no doubt Bose's response to Apple's AirPods Pro, and by all accounts they rise to the challenge.

Beats / Pocket-lint Beats Fit Pro 3. Best earbuds for working out Earbuds made with working out in mind A superb blend of comfort and sound quality, whether you want to exercise or use them for everyday listening. A great solution for active users to still experience great sound quality. Water resistance rated and come in so many colour options for any style preference. Pros Secure-fit wingtips for a confident fit

Water resistance rated

Many colour options

Since the AirPods hit the market, one of the chief complaints among consumers has been that they don't stay in your ears. What can be a nuisance in day-to-day sedentary activities can make ill-fitting earbuds virtually unusable during active ones. Beats Fit Pro hope to address this with earbuds meant to last through a workout regimen.

For those with an active lifestyle the Beats Fit Pro offers superb sound and noise cancelling while staying in your ears during those long runs and bike rides. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. These earbuds feature touch controls to easily manage your music, activate voice assistant, and take calls all while on the move. The Fit Pro earbuds are rated IPX4 water-resistant, which should make sweat or jogging in a light rain shower a worry free affair.

They also make a great fit for users looking for specific styles. Over the past couple years they have dropped fun new colour styles with their skin tone matching collaboration with Kim Kardashian and fresh and funky bright colours like Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue.

Sennheiser / Pocket-lint Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 4. Best earbuds for audiophiles Premium audio quality from a trusted brand $200 $280 Save $80 Cheaper than the last version, have improved in-ear comfort and offer the same excellent sound with ANC that does a little bit more than before. There are some very minor foibles, but Sennheiser's Momentum 3 are an excellent pick for a reliable set of earbuds. Pros Great noise canceling

Good value for quality Cons Can be uncomfortable for long-term wear $200 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

Ask any audio geek to list off some of the most respected names in the Hi-Fi headphone space, and almost certainly Sennheiser will be among the first mentioned. The German brand started making voltmeters and microphones in 1946, and the audiophile DNA runs deep.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are absolutely an audiophiles earbuds. If you're using a streaming service that supports high-fidelity playback, and you're a stickler for audio quality then these earbuds from one of the kings of speakers and audio will fit the bill and your ears.

Featuring ANC (Adaptive Noise Cancellation) and up to 28 hours of playtime these are the closest you can get to taking your Hi-Fi stereo system with you on the go.

Jlab / Pocket-lint JLab GO Air Pop 5. Best budget earbuds Premium audio quality from a trusted brand A good quality but wallet-friendly earbud set that provide enough variety in function for day to day, work-outs, and casual listening. They lack noise cancellation but make great sound available to many who want to avoid the high pricetag of the premium earbuds on this list. Pros Fantastic price

Embedded charging cable in case

The JLab GO Air Pop earbuds keep it simple by offering 32 hours of total playback (including use of the case) on a set of true wireless earbuds at an incredibly low price. The JLab earbuds also feature touch controls for convenient operation. The earbuds themselves are also rated IPX4 water-resistant so would work well for working out. The case for these earbuds has the charging cable built right in, so you'll never misplace it.

These are a truly budget set of earbuds, so there are some features more commonly found in higher end offerings that you won't be getting in $25 earbuds. Most notably the JLab GO Air Pop earbuds do not have any type of active noise cancelling. Any reduction in outside noise is purely passive since the part of the earbud that goes in your ear will knock a few decibels off any ambient noise. For the price and versatility, this might not be a dealbreaker when you're looking for a good deal on a solid set of earbuds.

The best Apple alternative earbuds: The bottom line

If you're willing to invest in your earbuds, and you're looking for the best across multiple factors then the Sony WF1000XM5 earbuds will fill that premium role seamlessly.

If you're a workout fanatic and your biggest complaint is earbuds falling out of your ears, then you'll be partial to the Beats Fit Pro with their secure-fit wingtips to secure the earbuds to your ears. For those whose week is mostly their office or work from home 9-5, then the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with their supreme noise cancelling will be the perfect fit. If you're focusing primarily on listening to music with them then you might like more sound quality focused earbuds like the Sennheiser Momentum earbuds.

How do I know which earbuds are the best for me?

Choosing a set of earbuds is as much about the function as it is about the style. Oftentimes earbuds are chosen less for features and more for their look, though we are strong believers that all factors should be considered. Consider the environment in which you'll be using your earbuds and the primary application in which they will be used.

Should I set some expectations when it comes to earbuds?

True wireless earbuds have freed us from the evils of getting our headphone cable stuck on a door knob or a drawer handle and having our earbuds violently ripped out of our ears, but that hasn't been without some trade-offs. Regardless of which earbuds are right for you, Apple branded or otherwise, there are some realities around compression and Bluetooth that must be addressed. As it currently stands you are still able to more easily transmit massively more amounts of information by cable than by air. There is certainly such as a best-in-class set of earbuds, but almost invariably things like microphone quality and overall sound quality will be superior on headphones with cables. We accept this in exchange for the massive convenience of not having a cable, but it's important to understand the purpose of these products.

Another main thing to consider is that by the nature of these speaker drivers having to be small enough to fit inside our ears, no set of earbuds will have bass levels that can compete with larger open back or closed back headphones. The point of earbuds is the convenient small size, the mobility of them, and the effectiveness of using them for calls, music, and any other listening you do on your smartphone.

How did we select these earbuds?

We know that the sheer number of earbuds available on the market can be daunting, and selecting a pair from the huge number of options can be a tough decision. We endeavored to find the best earbuds that fit a specific niche that AirPods might not. The best consumer tech addresses a need and performs that task well.

Aside from ensuring each model serves a specific purpose, we considered the availability of our selections as many times manufacturers might be between model releases, making in-stock items hard to come by. In trying to help with this choice we wanted to highlight not only the best alternatives to Apple's AirPods but some of the best earbuds on the market in general.