AirPods have long since conquered the world - Apple's earbuds, in a variety of models, are by far the most recognisable earbuds on the market, and with good reason.
If you're an AirPods user, whether it's the AirPods Pro or the top-end AirPods Max, you might be wondering if there are some extras that could make your life even easier. Check out our list of the very best AirPods accessories here.
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery
Stay charged
Anker's tiny portable battery is an ideal way to top up your AirPods case if you need to - and it'll also do a great job for your iPhone in a pinch.
- Nice and slim
- Sturdy
- Enough to power up your AirPods case
- Doesn't hold that much capacity
Your AirPods are only superb if they're working - and probably the most common reason why they might not function is that they're low on battery. Having a portable charger is a great way to fix that, and Anker has the market cornered.
This superb little battery is affordable and magnetised if you have a second-generation AirPods Pro case that can snap to it. It'll charge up your case easily to ensure you don't run out of audio juice.
Spigen Klasden Carrying Case For AirPods Max
Extra protection
This excellent case solves a clear problem, enveloping the AirPods Max in a case that will actually protect them from drops and pressure.
- Good material quality
- Nice and protective
- Relatively slim
- Not the prettiest to look at
The AirPods Max are the biggest AirPods by a distance, but the interesting clasp-like case that Apple ships with them doesn't feel like the most protective thing in the world.
The Spigen Klasden is a more traditional hardshell carrying case for your AirPods Max, one that will ensure your premium headphones don't stand at risk of being damaged or dinged in your bag.
Comply AirPods Pro Foam Ear Tips
A new feeling
Replacement ear tips can completely revitalise your AirPods Pro experience, and these Comply options are the best out there for noise isolation.
- Affordably priced
- Offer excellent noise isolation
- Multiple sizes
- Not quite as relaxed to wear as default tips
A good in-ear seal is really the key to getting the best possible sound from your AirPods Pro, and you might well find that the earbud tips Apple provides don't fit you quite right. Comply's foam tips are the perfect solution.
These squishy foam eartips offer a way tighter seal than the regular rubbery ones, and fit both generations of AirPods Pro nice and tightly. They're a great, value-efficient way to get an audio upgrade.
Twelve South AirFly Pro
Free yourself
The AirFly Pro is a simply great product, one that makes travelling long-haul way, way more bearable.
- Simple to use
- Massive audio upgrade
- Not the cheapest
The AirFly Pro has been a must-have for our travelling needs over the last few years - no long-haul flight is complete without it. It lets you connect your wireless earbuds, including AirPods but also other brands, to the infotainment system on planes (or other places).
This is ideal to avoid the cheap earbuds you get given for free, and can massively elevate the experience of watching a movie or TV show on the plane.
dbrand Grip (AirPods Pro 2)
Protection
This case from dbrand is as sturdy and protective as you could like, and features a range of possible designs.
- Nice and protective
- Some fun designs
- Wireless charging compatible
- Will add a little bulk
If you're clumsy, or just cautious, a case for your AirPods is a great way to dial back your worries about potential damage. Dbrand is one of our very favourite brands (and not just because its social team swears on Twitter), and its Grip case is a superb one for your AirPods Pro.
It's sturdy in the extreme, but isn't too bulky at all and doesn't stop wireless charging from working, a crucial quality-of-life feature. It's super easy to fit, too, making for an ideal package.
What you need to know about AirPods accessories
The AirPods family is now bigger than ever before, and while every accessory won't necessarily work with every version of the AirPods, we've tried to select a spectrum of worthy options. These include our top pick, the excellent Anker 621 power pack, but also handy options like the Twelve South AirFly Pro, which makes travelling with AirPods work so much more smoothly.
