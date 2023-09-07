An A/V receiver is often the centrepiece of your home theatre, acting as the wired middle-man between your television, speakers, and other audio and video equipment such as turntables, game consoles, Blu-ray players, etc. making for a nice integrated ecosystem. The thing that complicates that utopian, if complex, system from working is getting anything wireless working at the same time.

There are multiple ways of streaming audio and video from your smartphone, but if you own an Apple product, you’re going to use AirPlay 2 to send content over Wi-Fi. And to do that with older hardware, you’re probably going to need an AirPlay receiver. We’ve selected options from all-new AirPlay-compatible A/V receivers to simpler devices for streaming to your existing stereo or speakers, so regardless of what you're looking for consider the selections we've put together below.

Yamaha / Pocket-lint Yamaha RX-V4A AV Receiver 1. The overall best Enough HDMI, suport for 8K, and AirPlay $430 $500 Save $70 The Yamaha RX-V4A 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver covers all the basics for your home theatre setup with four HDMI inputs, one HDMI eARC output, and support for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and voice assistants like Amazon Alexa. Pros Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

You can play 8K content (if you have any) Cons Doesn't support Dolby Atmos $430 at Amazon $430 at Best Buy

Yamaha's RX-V4A 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver doesn't offer a fully Dolby Atmos-compliant audio setup, but it's got all the basics you need to watch and listen at your leisure. The RX-V4A has four HDMI inputs and one HDMI output with support for eARC (the specification that allows high-end audio and video and control inputs to travel over HDMI) and can handle both 4K and 8K content with HDR10+.

For wireless options, Yamaha's included support for Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and W-Fi MusicCast. And if you're interested in controlling the receiver (and devices connected to it) with a voice assistant, the RX-V4A plays nice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There are more fully-featured receivers available, sure, but for access to AirPlay 2 and a respectable set of specifications, this Yamaha does the trick.

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos Amp 2. The most premium Perfect for built-ins and Sonos devotees $685 $749 Save $64 The Sonos Amp is a high-end tool for powering audio devices, and bringing all of your A/V equipment into a wireless Sonos system. It's an expensive way to AirPlay to your existing devices, and definitely a luxurious one. Pros Banana clips

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Expensive $700 at Sonos $685 at Amazon

The Sonos Amp is specifically designed for wrangling audio, with the ability to connect to your TV with HDMI eARC, and a variety of older speakers over audio line in or banana clips, all with the goal of bringing your existing hardware (passive speakers can even receive 125W per channel from the Amp) into a wireless system of Sonos devices.

That means you'll be able to control everything from the Sonos app, the capacitive buttons on the front of the Amp, or with voice assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Since all modern Sonos devices support Apple's AirPlay 2, streaming content from your iPhone is as simple as tapping a few buttons. Now the Sonos Amp is by far one of the most expensive ways of doing this, but if you're already invested in Sonos' system, or specifically looking to loop in built-ins like wall or ceiling-mounted speakers, it's one of the sleekest options out there.

Belkin / Pocket-lint Belkin Soundform Connect 3. The best value Plug-and-play AirPlay on any speaker $56 $100 Save $44 Belkin's SoundForm Connect is a simple adapter for connecting to devices over audio line-in or optical audio so that you can AirPlay to them with your iPhone that it's surprisingly affordable. Pros Multiple port options

Affordable Cons Limited connectivity $100 at Belkin $56 at Amazon

For the simplest possible method of AirPlaying to your speakers, Belkin's SoundForm Connect can connect to existing speakers and receivers to add a wireless method of playing audio. The device is essentially an adapter with a USB-C port on one side for power, and a 3.5mm audio line-in and digital optical audio port on the other.

Unlike some of our other picks, the SoundForm Connect won't power a passive speaker – think bookcase speakers or something similar – but if you're looking for the cheapest possible way to use AirPlay with the audio devices you already own, the SoundForm Connect is our go-to pick.

Denon / Pocket-lint Denon AVR-S770H AV Receiver 4. A more flexible (and complicated) AV receiver More ports and support for more standards The Denon AVR-S770H 7.2 Ch Home Theater Receiver is a pricier A/V tool that has five HDMI inputs, support for Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, on top of adding in AirPlay 2 support. Pros More HDMI ports

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Cons Expensive $649 at Denon $649 at Amazon

If you need more than what Yamaha's A/V receiver can offer you, the Denon AVR-S770H 7.2 Ch Home Theater Receiver is a step-up in significant ways. With 7.2 channel surround sound, Denon's receiver supports Dolby Atmos for 3D audio, unlike Yamaha's. The AVR-S770H also ships with five HDMI inputs (three that support 8K/60Hz content and three that support 4K/120Hz content) and one HDMI output.

The receiver has most of the other bells and whistles you'd want too. There's Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay 2 for wireless connectivity. And if you are building out a system with passive speakers, the Denon AVR-S770H also passes 80W through its various channels. The overall package is pricier than our top receiver pick, but a good bit more flexible too.

WiiM / Pocket-lint WiiM Pro 5. Add AirPlay and Chromecast Audio More capable than Belkin's $149 $170 Save $21 The WiiM Pro Receiver is a tiny box that adds AirPlay 2, Chromecast Audio, and more to the speakers and receivers you already own, just by plugging them in. Pros Every wireless streaming option you could want

Ethernet port $149 at Amazon

The WiiM Pro Receiver is a more capable and expensive alternative to Belkin's SoundForm Connect. It's a compact device that adds AirPlay 2, Chromecast Audio, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Amazon Music Casting to your speakers and receivers without having to entirely switch what you already own.

For ports, you'll be able to connect things over an Ethernet port, optical audio, and coax cable, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built-in to fulfill the WiiM Pro's streaming capabilities, and USB-C for powering it. The box-y device has capacitive devices for controlling playback, but after setup, most of your interactions will be handled through whatever app or device you're streaming from.

The bottom line: What's the best AirPlay receiver?

AirPlay is one of Apple's more ingenious software features for wirelessly casting media, but to take advantage of it you'd need to use speakers, receivers, and displays that are already built to support it. If you're not made of money, the best way to take advantage of AirPlay 2 is looping in an AirPlay receiver.

If you're looking for something to serve as the central device of your home theatre, the Yamaha RX-V4A 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver can catch inputs through it's HDMI ports, pass them out to speakers and other devices, and integrate AirPlay 2 in the centre of it all, so even your current speakers can get in on the wireless streaming goodness.

If you're primarily interested in audio, the Sonos Amp could do an even better job bringing existing built-in audio devices and your TV into a wireless Sonos system. That makes it easier to add more high-quality Sonos speakers whenever you're ready, and take advantage of AirPlay 2 and controls through voice assistants.

For the job of adding AirPlay to an older speaker, the Belkin SoundForm Connect is more than up to the task. All you need to do is plug in your speaker and USB-C power, and it should be read to receiver AirPlay streams.

How we picked AirPlay receivers

Pocket-lint has used and reviewed multiple devices with built-in AirPlay functionality, and surveyed the A/V market to determine what to look for out of a good receiver and good AirPlay device. We tried to make picks that both support the latest version of Apple’s streaming standard, and the latest video and audio specifications whenever possible (Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the like), to make sure you're making purchases that will last a while without needing to upgrade.

Our final list tries to account for the two possible uses of an AirPlay receiver: both as a straightforward way of adding AirPlay functionality to a device, and as a replacement for an existing receiver you might already have sitting under your TV or turntable.

Things to look for in an AirPlay receiver

If you're looking at purchasing an AirPlay receiver to upgrade your home theatre setup, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Standards and specifications: The latest version of Apple's streaming standard is AirPlay 2, so you’ll want to buy a device that specifically mentions it. Beyond that, you'll want to consider other standards for video, like support for at least 4K, at least 120Hz refresh rates, and branded audiovisual features like Dolby Vision or HDR10+.

Purpose: Building on that, what do you plan on using the receiver for? If audio is all you're worried about, don't waste time and money on an A/V receiver with dozens of HDMI ports. If you need something that can talk to your surround sound speakers and streaming boxes, then something a little more complicated and expensive will be necessary.

Connectivity: This may be obvious but absolutely should be stated: you need an internet connection to use AirPlay, so whatever solution you settle on needs to either support Wi-Fi, have an Ethernet port, or both.

Why do I need an AirPlay receiver?

AirPlay receivers are really only necessary if the device you're trying to AirPlay to doesn't already support the feature. In most cases that means older TV and speaker systems, especially ones that are built-in and not easily replaced.

Does an iPhone work as an AirPlay receiver?

Apple currently doesn't allow you to AirPlay content between iPhones, but you can AirPlay content to any MacOS device provided it's running at least MacOS Monterey. If there's a larger set of speakers or display connect to your computer that could work just as well as AirPlaying to a home theatre setup.

Does Roku have AirPlay?

Modern Roku streaming sticks and boxes do support AirPlay. You can check Roku's website for a list of compatible devices. If yours is supported, as long as it's connected to the same Wi-Fi network that the device your AirPlaying from is connected to, you should be good to go.