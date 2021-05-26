Action cameras are a great invention, rugged enough to tackle the elements but small enough to slide into your pocket.

Whether you're snowboarding, surfing, skydiving or just taking a little hike on a drizzly winter day, an action camera is a great choice to capture those moments.

The good news is that these dinky devices are now more capable than ever before, with great image stabilisation, high-resolution options and more mounting options than anyone can count.

There are even modular options that allow you to build the perfect camera for any action-packed moment. With all this choice it can get a bit overwhelming, so we've narrowed down what we believe to be the top picks for anyone buying an action camera.

We've also got a section down below that explains some of the jargon, and how best to find the right model just for you.

Without further ado, here are our top picks.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 11 Black 1. Elite option 9.0 /10 With its high bitrate recording, 10-bit colour and endless features, we think the Hero 11 Black is the best action camera money can buy. Pros Best-in-class stabilisation

10-bit colour video capture with high bitrate

Extremely wide HyperView digital lens Cons Fairly bulky

Quite expensive $449 at Amazon

The Hero 11 Black introduces a new 1/1.9-inch 8:7 sensor to the most popular action camera in the world. This new sensor allows for improvements in stabilisation, new shooting modes and the widest FOV we've seen from GoPro to date.

It also introduces 10-bit colour to the camera, which means it's much more suited to professional work than its predecessors. This, combined with an increase in bitrate, makes for the best picture quality that we've seen from an action camera.

If that all sounds a bit advanced, GoPro has got newcomers covered, too. A new Easy Mode makes the menu systems far less complicated, and the ability to access AI-generated highlight reels makes sharing your adventures super-easy.

Pocket-lint DJI Osmo Action 3 2. A super choice 9.0 /10 The Osmo Action 3 marks DJI's return to the GoPro-style form factor, and with it comes massive improvements in usability and versatility. Pros Excellent magnetic mounting solution

Extremely wide FOV

Handy front touchscreen Cons Needs a bracket for vertical shooting

The rubber lens protector can easily be lost $329 at Amazon

DJI's Osmo Action 3 is a compelling alternative to GoPro's flagship camera, offering a lot of the same features but at a more affordable price point.

That's not to say the Action 3 doesn't offer anything of its own, though. It's the only camera on the market to offer a front-facing touchscreen, so you can easily access your settings no matter where the camera is mounted.

It also utilises the ingenious magnetic quick-release mounting system that we first saw on the Action 2. This makes it super quick to switch between mounting locations, and it has been upgraded, keeping the camera more secure than ever before.

The Action 3 also offers an extremely wide FOV, and it's very close to the width of GoPro's HyperView, allowing for some really exciting shots.

Pocket-lint Insta360 Go 2 3. Tiny but mighty The Insta360 Go 2 is one of the tiniest cameras we've ever tested, and somehow squeezes in great image quality and smooth stabilisation. Pros The tiniest action camera around

Versatile magnetic mounting options

Great stabilisation Cons Battery life can be limiting

Maxes out at 1440p 50fps $299 at Amazon

The Insta360 Go 2 is one of the tiniest action cameras around, weighing just 26.5 grams. Despite its diminutive size, it is capable of crisp 1440p video and has fantastic horizon levelling image stabilisation.

The size is really what makes this camera so great. You can stick it on anything and barely notice that it's there. The accessories help here, too, with a huge variety of magnetic mounts that allow you to stick the camera anywhere you can think of. Sometimes you don't even need to use a mount, as you can just magnetically stick it to a railing.

One of its key limitations is battery life, lasting just 30 minutes as a standalone unit. Thankfully, Insta360 has been smart about this, and includes an AirPods-like charging case to keep the camera juiced up. The case also acts as a remote and a tripod too, a brilliant 3-in-1 design.

Pocket-lint Insta360 One RS 4. Three-in-one transformer 9.0 /10 Thanks to its completely modular design, the Insta360 One RS can be used as a traditional action cam, a full 360 camera or a large sensor 5K beast. Pros The most configurable of the bunch

Robust and waterproof despite modularity

Up to three cameras in one Cons Small screen

Can't compete with GoPro on image quality $249 at Amazon

The Insta360 One RS takes modularity to the next level, allowing you to effectively have three different action cameras in one. The 4K Boost module gives you a traditional action camera, the dual-lens mod gives you a full 360 camera and the 1-inch sensor mod gives you 5.3k video and better low-light performance.

You can even unclick the screen and reverse it for vlogging action. Combine this with great features, like being able to pair to an Apple Watch or AirPods, and you have the most versatile action camera on the market.

The One RS makes some significant improvements over its predecessor but it still can't quite match GoPro when it comes to pure image quality. That said, the gap has certainly narrowed. If you need both an action camera and a 360 camera, the One RS offer unrivalled value for money and convenience.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 10 Black 5. Still a great buy 9.0 /10 Although surpassed by the newer model, the Hero 10 Black is still one of the best action cameras money can buy. Pros Superb image quality

Incredible image stabilisation

Extreme high resolution and frame rate options Cons Relatively heavy

Can be prone to overheating $384 at Amazon

While it has been succeeded by the feature-packed Hero 11, the Hero 10 Black is still a top option, particularly if you can find it at a discount.

It still shoots all the way up to a staggering 5.3K resolution at 60fps and even 4K at 120fps.

Stabilisation is excellent thanks to HyperSmooth 4.0, which offers horizon levelling at up to 45 degrees.

The lens has a hydrophobic coating to ward off droplets, and, while this sounds minor, anyone who has shot a video in the water will know it's a must-have.

Somehow, they have managed to add all of this whilst shaving off 5 grams of weight, though it is still pretty heavy.

How to choose an action camera

With action cameras now coming in so many different shapes, sizes and price ranges, it can be especially difficult to find the right one for you. Before you commit to a camera, we've laid out some things to think about as well as explaining some of the more common features found on action cameras today.

Image stabilisation

Image stabilisation is one of the key things that sets the premium action cameras apart from the no-name cheaper options. When done well, it makes your footage look steady and smooth like it was shot on a gimbal - even when you're hurtling through the woods on a mountain bike.

The big players all have their own version of this, and, while some excel in certain areas over others, they all do an outstanding job. GoPro calls it HyperSmooth, Insta360 calls it FlowState and DJI calls it RockSteady. A few short years ago, none of this was possible without external accessories, and it really opens up a whole new world for these diddy cameras.

All of these systems are capable of horizon levelling, too. This means when you tilt the camera off-axis the image will stay perfectly level. The more premium options tend to have a larger angle at which they can keep the horizon locked, whereas more entry-level cameras will have to stay fairly level for the feature to work correctly.

Resolutions and frame rates

Action cameras can now shoot at incredibly high resolutions up to 5.3K. You might be thinking to yourself, "How can I even watch content of this quality when my TV is only 4K?".

Well, the truth is, you probably can't.

The reason for these high resolutions is editing flexibility. For example, if you export your video at 4K, the extra resolution allows you to crop in and reframe your footage with zero loss of quality.

The same goes for high frame rates. Almost no one wants to watch 120fps footage at full speed, but it gives you the flexibility to have incredibly smooth slow-motion shots. The higher the frame rate, the smoother the slow-mo.

It's important to think about whether you will need the higher resolutions offered today. If you'll mostly be posting on Instagram, then 5K video is total overkill and takes up a huge amount of storage space on both your SD card and hard drives. In this case, you might be able to save some money by going for the last-generation GoPro, rather than the flagship, for example.

Durability

Of course, it wouldn't be an action camera if it wasn't durable. We want these things to be water-proof, drop-proof, and everything-proof!

As well as the general build quality of the device, it's important to think about repairability. For example, many of the options on our list have swappable lens protectors. In the event of a smashed lens, you can unscrew the protector and replace it with a new one.

Some, like the DJI Action 2, have the lens built-in and the only way to repair it is to send it off to DJI to be fixed up. It's still very durable thanks to Gorilla Glass but if you're doing something very dangerous like slapping it on the outside of a rally car, then it should be a consideration.

Size and weight

You might not think it's a huge deal, since all the cameras are pretty tiny but, in practice, it can make a huge difference. If you're doing something particularly challenging, the added weight on your helmet can be quite distracting. Similarly, if you're strapping the camera to a drone or RC plane then the extra weight can throw off the flight characteristics quite dramatically.

Of course, they're all still lightweight and if the main purpose will be something like travel vlogging, an extra few grams isn't likely to matter that much. It will always be handier than lugging around a DSLR, but getting the lightest and the most portable camera can often mean that it gets used more.