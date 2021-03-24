Welcome to our guide to the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market today. As manufacturers find new ways to harness their technology and take leaps forward technically, the sets that almost always get those innovations first are the larger ones in their ranges.

If you're used to smaller TVs, the jump to a 65-inch television can feel like a really big one, but trust us that it's worth it if you can fit one in.

You'll be transported into the content you're watching or playing and will be able to plan movie nights that really are like going to the theatre. To that end, we've gathered some of the very best 65-inch TVs available right now for you to choose from.

Our Top Picks:

LG LG OLED65C2 1. Best overall A stunning OLED 10 / 10 The masters of OLED have done it again with the C2. Pros Beautiful picture

Excellent smart system

4K/120Hz support with VRR Cons Lacks HDR10+ $1644.99 at Amazon

By this point, most people know the benefits of OLED TVs and it must be said, that no one does them quite as well as LG.

The chief complaint of OLEDs is addressed well in the LG C2, it has a higher brightness panel, which makes it much more usable in rooms with high ambient lighting.

Of course, the picture quality is top-notch, the webOS platform is well-equipped, and its gaming prowess is something to behold, too.

Sony Sony XR-65A95K 2. Best for bigger budgets Outstanding quality 10 / 10 Sony's QD-OLED offers some of the best visuals on the market. Pros QD-OLED panel tech looks great

Sony's picture processing is second-to-none

Superb audio

Google TV with Chromecast built-in Cons Pricey $2488 at Amazon

Sony's cutting-edge QD-OLED panel brings even more brightness to the OLED world, unfortunately, it'll cost you an arm and a leg, which holds it back from being our top pick.

If you can get past the price, the A95K delivers stunning picture quality and backs it up with some best-in-class processing to enhance things even further.

The sound is extremely impressive, too, so you might not need to add a soundbar to your shopping list.

Samsung Samsung QE65S95B 3. Best for brightness Beautiful visuals 10 / 10 Cutting-edge QD-OLED tech from one of the best brands in the business. Pros Bright HDR with OLED blacks

4K at up to 120Hz with VRR

Reasonable pricing, comparatively Cons Not the quickest operating system $1717.99 at Amazon

Samsung's take on the QD-OLED also impressed us, and its price tag is much more reasonable.

The S95B offers brilliant accurate and saturated colours, along with some serious HDR chops. Black levels are nothing short of perfection, and you'll struggle to find a brighter panel to put real punch behind those highlights.

With this model, you won't get the best speakers, and a lack of Dolby Vision support is also a little disappointing - but HDR10+ means Amazon Prime Video users are covered nicely.

Panasonic Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B 4. Best for movies Ultimate home cinema 10 / 10 Panasonic's flagship OLED is a bit of a beauty. Pros Great picture quality

Impressive HDR performance

Superb audio Cons Only two HDMI 2.1 ports £2199 at Currys

Panasonic's flagship OLED panel has wonderful picture quality and this is bolstered by the excellent HCX image processing.

The LZ2000 has also got some impressive speakers onboard, with full Dolby Atmos support, so works well as an all-in-one solution.

Our only real gripe is the lack of HDMI ports that support high frame rates, and it's hard to find if you live in the States.

Philips Philips OLED907 5. Best for wow factor Awesome Ambilight 9 / 10 With all the beauty of Ambilight behind it and a very capable, very stylish Bowers & Wilkins-tuned soundbar to boot, the OLED907 is a ready-to-go entertainment package. Pros Cinematic picture performance

Outstanding contrast and dynamic range

Really solid sound performance

Ambilight is as gorgeous as ever Cons Can be unforgiving with lower quality content

A little pricey - but coming down £2699 at Currys

As we've come to expect from Philips OLEDs in recent years, the Philips OLED+907 is a superb TV that will do its utmost to make everything you're watching look its absolute best. Picture quality is outstanding.

This is only supported by a fantastic integrated soundbar, a nice and convenient design and good features for gamers, that actually trump those in the flagship OLED+937. And that's before we even talk about Ambilight, which looks as great here as ever, and remains a huge reason to choose a Philips TV over any of its competition.

The price is a slight sticking point though. Not only is it a fair chunk of change higher than last year, but it is also considerably more expensive than its close competition. But then again, they don't have Ambilight...

TCL TCL 65R635 6. Best for budgets A more affordable flagship If you're looking for bang for your buck, look no further. Pros Mini-LED backlighting

4K/120Hz support Cons Not the speediest operating system $999 at Amazon

While most of the impressive flagship models on our list command a high price point, this option from TCL is much easier to afford.

Despite its price tag, it still offers seriously high-end features, like a Mini LED backlight, QLED panel, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

The picture quality is astounding at this price point and it's backed up by the robust smart features of the Roku TV platform, what more could you need?