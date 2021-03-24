If you've been used to smaller TVs, the jump to a 65-inch television can feel like a really big one, but trust me - if you can fit a 65-inch TV in, you won't regret going larger when it comes to home cinema.

Trying to find the best 65-inch TV is where it gets tricky. This screen size is a becoming something a sweet spot for most manufacturers now, so you'll never find yourself short of choice - even when you're on more of a budget.

If you want to feel truly immersed into the content you're watching or playing, and enjoy big-screen movie watching at home, we've pulled together some of the very best 65-inch TVs available right now for you to choose from.

Our Top Picks:

LG / Pocket-lint LG G3 OLED evo 1. Best 65-inch TV overall $2688 $3300 Save $612 The LG G3 is the flagship 4K OLED from the brand in 2023, and is one of the best OLEDs we've ever seen. Pros The brightest OLED pictures ever

Sensational contrast and black levels

Fantastic gaming support Cons Disappointing sound quality

Very slight desaturation in dark scenes

Desktop stand costs extra $2688 at Amazon $2800 at Best Buy

By this point, most people know the benefits of OLED TVs and it must be said, that LG remains one of the brands you can rely on to deliver a picture performance to get excited about.

The chief complaint of OLEDs is addressed well in the flagship LG G3, which uses Micro Lens Array technology to deliver the kind of brightness we hadn't thought possible from an OLED panel - taking the fight to LCD and making it much more usable in rooms with higherf ambient lighting.

Of course, the picture quality is top-notch with incredible colour reproduction, the webOS platform is well-equipped, and its gaming prowess is something to behold, too - thanks for four HDMI port supporting 4K/120Hz.

Source: Samsung Samsung S95C 2. Best 65-inch TV for gaming $2798 $3298 Save $500 The sequel to Samsung's debut QD-OLED TV is all we could have hoped for and more. Anyone who thought QD-OLED was a flash in the TV tech pan needs to think again, and fast. Pros Spectacularly bright OLED pictures

Stunningly pure primary colours

Beautiful local contrast Cons Lacks Dolby Vision

Messy out-of-the-box motion processing $2798 at Amazon $2800 at Best Buy $2800 at Samsung

The Samsung QE65S95C is another incredible 2023 TV, and pushes QD-OLED tech on further than we might have expected possible.

In many ways, Samsung's Quantum Dot approach to OLED keeps pace with its MLA-powered LG G3 rival almost every step of the way - even, arguably, stealing LG's crown as the most exciting gaming display in town.

In a perfect world Samsung would finally have moved past its Dolby Vision blind spot and would provide a better out of the box motion experience - but when that's all we have to grumble about from a technology only entering its second year - we'd say that's a very accomplished TV indeed.

TCL/Pocket-lint TCL C845K 3. Best 65-inch TV for value TCL's C845K is easily best-value TV we have seen in 2023, and a great choice for anyone looking for a premium 65-inch TV on a budget. Pros Fantastically good value

Uniquely bright pictures for its money

Good gaming support

Robust smart platform Cons Care is needed with picture set up

Some backlight clouding

Default settings can come on too strong See at Amazon

The TCL 65C845K is easily the best value TV of 2023 to date - and it's hard to imagine any other TV coming along in the coming six months that might knock it off that perch.

While its pictures might lack some of the naturalism, balance and refinement of the TV world’s most premium models, it delivers levels of brightness and colour we've simply never seen before at its price point - and thanks to its Mini LED and local dimming technologies, it's able to combine those brightness and colour strengths with startlingly convincing contrast.

It seals its fantastic deal with a built-in sound system good enough to make adding an external sound system for movie nights a luxury rather than a necessity.

There are clearly some compromises to make here - and you should be aware of them if you choose to buy this set - but the fact is, this TV feels like it's pushing new boundaries for affordable TVs. In the US? Take a look at the TCL QM8 for a similarly specced set.

LG/Pocket-lint LG OLED65C2 4. Best 65-inch TV for OLED on a budget $1679 $1899.99 Save $220.99 With the C2, LG strikes an almost perfect balance between performance, design and value. Helped by 2022'sEVO panel technologies and a herculean processor, it’s both a brilliant movie screen, and a top-notch gaming display. Pros Beautiful picture

Excellent smart system

4K/120Hz support with VRR Cons Lacks HDR10+ $1699.99 at Best Buy $1679 at Walmart

The LG C2 from 2022 remains a top pick in 2023 because the newer LG C3 - while fantastic in its own right - actually doesn't move its performance on much from what we loved so much here.

That means you get a brighter panel compares with the LG C1, fantastic picture processing, outstanding gaming features and a wonderful smart TV system with all the apps you could need. The audio isn't all that great though, so you'll probably want to put aside some cash for a soundbar.

Considering the price difference the C2 and the C3, though, you'll have money for one. While the stocks of our favourite TV of 2022 last, your money is arguably better spent here if you're considering a C Series purchase.

Sony Sony XR-65A95K 5. Best 65-inch TV for movies $2798 $3500 Save $702 Sony's QD-OLED offers some of the best visuals on the market. Pros QD-OLED panel tech looks great

Sony's picture processing is second-to-none

Superb audio

Google TV with Chromecast built-in Cons Pricey $2798 at Amazon $2799.99 at Best Buy $2694 at Walmart

Sony's first QD-OLED panel was one of our favourite TVs of 2022. Unfortunately, it's only down side was that it cost you an arm and a leg - though it is coming down in price as 2023's TVs come to the fore.

Still, there's no doubt that the A95K delivers some of the best, most subtle pictures that we've seen, and backs it up with best-in-class image processing to enhance things even further. Motion handling is a strength here, but the whole picture experience creates an incredibly cinematic performance that excels with movie content.This screen deserves the very best images thrown at it - though its upscaling is great too.

The sound is also extremely impressive, so you might not need to add a soundbar to your shopping list - which helps, at this price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 6. Best 65-inch TV for smarts $600 $760 Save $160 The Fire TV Omni QLED is well-connected and offers full Alexa functionality, alongside a full range of streaming services - not to mention it's fantastic value for a large TV. Pros QLED display panel

Lots of streaming services

Full Alexa functionality Cons Only one HDMI 2.1

Sound is only so-so $600 at Amazon

For the boxset bingers among you, the Amazon Fire TV Omni brings with it all of Amazon's Fire TV smarts and puts them right at the heart of a 4K television.

It doesn't scrimp on features either, with a full array QLED panel with local dimming, support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, full hands-free Alexa functionality and a Samsung Frame-esque Ambient Mode.

The pricing is aggressive too, so you can get a 65-inch TV for under $600 at the time of writing. It's unashamedly a mid-range TV, so don't expect it to compete with the flagship models int his list, but for the money and functionality, its great for smaller budgets or second rooms.

Philips Philips OLED907 7. Best 65-inch TV for wow factor With all the beauty of Ambilight behind it and a very capable, very stylish Bowers & Wilkins-tuned soundbar to boot, the OLED907 is a ready-to-go entertainment package. Pros Cinematic picture performance

Outstanding contrast and dynamic range

Really solid sound performance

Ambilight is as gorgeous as ever Cons Can be unforgiving with lower quality content $2299 at Currys

As we've come to expect from Philips OLEDs in recent years, the Philips OLED+907 is a superb TV that will do its utmost to make everything you're watching look its absolute best. Picture quality is outstanding.

This is only supported by a fantastic integrated soundbar, a nice and convenient design and good features for gamers, that actually trump those in the flagship OLED+937. And that's before we even talk about Ambilight, which looks as great here as ever, and remains a huge reason to choose a Philips TV over any of its competition.

The price is a slight sticking point though. Not only is it a fair chunk of change higher than last year, but it is also considerably more expensive than its close competition. But then again, they don't have Ambilight...

Samsung QN900C 8. Best 65-inch TV for 8K $3998 $4998 Save $1000 If you're looking for the very best 8K TV you can buy, and you have the sizeable budget to spend on it - the Samsung QN900C is it. Pros Remarkable HDR performance

Exceptional picture processing

Great for next-gen gamers

Fantastic audio with Atmos

Comprehensive smart features Cons Very expensive

No Dolby Vision

Next-to-no 8K content $3998 at Amazon $4499.99 at Best Buy $4499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 8K TVs continue to show the best of 8K tech, and the Samsung QN900C deservedly sits at the top of the brand’s range.

It boasts every cutting-edge technology the brand has to offer, and delivers a state-of-the-art performance with SDR and HDR content. If you can access the very limited amount of 8K content all the better, but this TV makes any resolution look good - not to mention packs some of the best and most accurate HDR seen outside a mastering suite.

It is the perfect choice for any well-heeled TV fan looking to future-proof themselves - as long as you've got the budget, of course.

Panasonic Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B 9. Best 65-inch TV for sound Panasonic's flagship OLED is a bit of a beauty. Pros Great picture quality

Impressive HDR performance

Superb audio Cons Only two HDMI 2.1 ports £2199 at Currys

Panasonic's flagship LZ2000 OLED panel has wonderful picture quality. We've always appreciated the accuracy and cinematic presentation of Panasonic's HCX processing, and here we see it at its zenith, coupled with a startling dynamic OLED panel.

There are also some impressive speakers onboard, with full Dolby Atmos support, so it works very well as an all-in-one solution.

Our only real gripe is the lack of HDMI ports that support high frame rates, and it's hard to find if you live in the States.

How did I choose the best 65-inch TVs?

Our team of home cinema experts, including myself, have all had our eyes on these TVs - many at their 65-inch screen size, though I have included some that may have been tested in bigger or smaller screen sizes but are available in 65 inches.

Between us, we have discussed which TVs should be included here, taking into consideration their performance, features, ease of use and cost.