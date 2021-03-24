If you've been used to smaller TVs, the jump to a 65-inch television can feel like a really big one, but trust me - if you can fit a 65-inch TV in, you won't regret going larger when it comes to home cinema.
Trying to find the best 65-inch TV is where it gets tricky. This screen size is a becoming something a sweet spot for most manufacturers now, so you'll never find yourself short of choice - even when you're on more of a budget.
If you want to feel truly immersed into the content you're watching or playing, and enjoy big-screen movie watching at home, we've pulled together some of the very best 65-inch TVs available right now for you to choose from.
- LG / Pocket-lint
LG G3 OLED evo1. Best 65-inch TV overall
Samsung S95C2. Best 65-inch TV for gaming
- TCL/Pocket-lint
TCL C845K3. Best 65-inch TV for value
- LG/Pocket-lint
LG OLED65C24. Best 65-inch TV for OLED on a budget
Sony XR-65A95K5. Best 65-inch TV for movies
Our Top Picks:
LG G3 OLED evo
The LG G3 is the flagship 4K OLED from the brand in 2023, and is one of the best OLEDs we've ever seen.
- The brightest OLED pictures ever
- Sensational contrast and black levels
- Fantastic gaming support
- Disappointing sound quality
- Very slight desaturation in dark scenes
- Desktop stand costs extra
By this point, most people know the benefits of OLED TVs and it must be said, that LG remains one of the brands you can rely on to deliver a picture performance to get excited about.
The chief complaint of OLEDs is addressed well in the flagship LG G3, which uses Micro Lens Array technology to deliver the kind of brightness we hadn't thought possible from an OLED panel - taking the fight to LCD and making it much more usable in rooms with higherf ambient lighting.
Of course, the picture quality is top-notch with incredible colour reproduction, the webOS platform is well-equipped, and its gaming prowess is something to behold, too - thanks for four HDMI port supporting 4K/120Hz.
Samsung S95C
The sequel to Samsung's debut QD-OLED TV is all we could have hoped for and more. Anyone who thought QD-OLED was a flash in the TV tech pan needs to think again, and fast.
- Spectacularly bright OLED pictures
- Stunningly pure primary colours
- Beautiful local contrast
- Lacks Dolby Vision
- Messy out-of-the-box motion processing
The Samsung QE65S95C is another incredible 2023 TV, and pushes QD-OLED tech on further than we might have expected possible.
In many ways, Samsung's Quantum Dot approach to OLED keeps pace with its MLA-powered LG G3 rival almost every step of the way - even, arguably, stealing LG's crown as the most exciting gaming display in town.
In a perfect world Samsung would finally have moved past its Dolby Vision blind spot and would provide a better out of the box motion experience - but when that's all we have to grumble about from a technology only entering its second year - we'd say that's a very accomplished TV indeed.
TCL C845K
TCL's C845K is easily best-value TV we have seen in 2023, and a great choice for anyone looking for a premium 65-inch TV on a budget.
- Fantastically good value
- Uniquely bright pictures for its money
- Good gaming support
- Robust smart platform
- Care is needed with picture set up
- Some backlight clouding
- Default settings can come on too strong
The TCL 65C845K is easily the best value TV of 2023 to date - and it's hard to imagine any other TV coming along in the coming six months that might knock it off that perch.
While its pictures might lack some of the naturalism, balance and refinement of the TV world’s most premium models, it delivers levels of brightness and colour we've simply never seen before at its price point - and thanks to its Mini LED and local dimming technologies, it's able to combine those brightness and colour strengths with startlingly convincing contrast.
It seals its fantastic deal with a built-in sound system good enough to make adding an external sound system for movie nights a luxury rather than a necessity.
There are clearly some compromises to make here - and you should be aware of them if you choose to buy this set - but the fact is, this TV feels like it's pushing new boundaries for affordable TVs. In the US? Take a look at the TCL QM8 for a similarly specced set.
LG OLED65C2
With the C2, LG strikes an almost perfect balance between performance, design and value. Helped by 2022'sEVO panel technologies and a herculean processor, it’s both a brilliant movie screen, and a top-notch gaming display.
- Beautiful picture
- Excellent smart system
- 4K/120Hz support with VRR
- Lacks HDR10+
The LG C2 from 2022 remains a top pick in 2023 because the newer LG C3 - while fantastic in its own right - actually doesn't move its performance on much from what we loved so much here.
That means you get a brighter panel compares with the LG C1, fantastic picture processing, outstanding gaming features and a wonderful smart TV system with all the apps you could need. The audio isn't all that great though, so you'll probably want to put aside some cash for a soundbar.
Considering the price difference the C2 and the C3, though, you'll have money for one. While the stocks of our favourite TV of 2022 last, your money is arguably better spent here if you're considering a C Series purchase.
Sony XR-65A95K
Sony's QD-OLED offers some of the best visuals on the market.
- QD-OLED panel tech looks great
- Sony's picture processing is second-to-none
- Superb audio
- Google TV with Chromecast built-in
- Pricey
Sony's first QD-OLED panel was one of our favourite TVs of 2022. Unfortunately, it's only down side was that it cost you an arm and a leg - though it is coming down in price as 2023's TVs come to the fore.
Still, there's no doubt that the A95K delivers some of the best, most subtle pictures that we've seen, and backs it up with best-in-class image processing to enhance things even further. Motion handling is a strength here, but the whole picture experience creates an incredibly cinematic performance that excels with movie content.This screen deserves the very best images thrown at it - though its upscaling is great too.
The sound is also extremely impressive, so you might not need to add a soundbar to your shopping list - which helps, at this price.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series
The Fire TV Omni QLED is well-connected and offers full Alexa functionality, alongside a full range of streaming services - not to mention it's fantastic value for a large TV.
- QLED display panel
- Lots of streaming services
- Full Alexa functionality
- Only one HDMI 2.1
- Sound is only so-so
For the boxset bingers among you, the Amazon Fire TV Omni brings with it all of Amazon's Fire TV smarts and puts them right at the heart of a 4K television.
It doesn't scrimp on features either, with a full array QLED panel with local dimming, support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, full hands-free Alexa functionality and a Samsung Frame-esque Ambient Mode.
The pricing is aggressive too, so you can get a 65-inch TV for under $600 at the time of writing. It's unashamedly a mid-range TV, so don't expect it to compete with the flagship models int his list, but for the money and functionality, its great for smaller budgets or second rooms.
Philips OLED907
With all the beauty of Ambilight behind it and a very capable, very stylish Bowers & Wilkins-tuned soundbar to boot, the OLED907 is a ready-to-go entertainment package.
- Cinematic picture performance
- Outstanding contrast and dynamic range
- Really solid sound performance
- Ambilight is as gorgeous as ever
- Can be unforgiving with lower quality content
As we've come to expect from Philips OLEDs in recent years, the Philips OLED+907 is a superb TV that will do its utmost to make everything you're watching look its absolute best. Picture quality is outstanding.
This is only supported by a fantastic integrated soundbar, a nice and convenient design and good features for gamers, that actually trump those in the flagship OLED+937. And that's before we even talk about Ambilight, which looks as great here as ever, and remains a huge reason to choose a Philips TV over any of its competition.
The price is a slight sticking point though. Not only is it a fair chunk of change higher than last year, but it is also considerably more expensive than its close competition. But then again, they don't have Ambilight...
Samsung QN900C
If you're looking for the very best 8K TV you can buy, and you have the sizeable budget to spend on it - the Samsung QN900C is it.
- Remarkable HDR performance
- Exceptional picture processing
- Great for next-gen gamers
- Fantastic audio with Atmos
- Comprehensive smart features
- Very expensive
- No Dolby Vision
- Next-to-no 8K content
Samsung's 8K TVs continue to show the best of 8K tech, and the Samsung QN900C deservedly sits at the top of the brand’s range.
It boasts every cutting-edge technology the brand has to offer, and delivers a state-of-the-art performance with SDR and HDR content. If you can access the very limited amount of 8K content all the better, but this TV makes any resolution look good - not to mention packs some of the best and most accurate HDR seen outside a mastering suite.
It is the perfect choice for any well-heeled TV fan looking to future-proof themselves - as long as you've got the budget, of course.
Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B
Panasonic's flagship OLED is a bit of a beauty.
- Great picture quality
- Impressive HDR performance
- Superb audio
- Only two HDMI 2.1 ports
Panasonic's flagship LZ2000 OLED panel has wonderful picture quality. We've always appreciated the accuracy and cinematic presentation of Panasonic's HCX processing, and here we see it at its zenith, coupled with a startling dynamic OLED panel.
There are also some impressive speakers onboard, with full Dolby Atmos support, so it works very well as an all-in-one solution.
Our only real gripe is the lack of HDMI ports that support high frame rates, and it's hard to find if you live in the States.
How did I choose the best 65-inch TVs?
Our team of home cinema experts, including myself, have all had our eyes on these TVs - many at their 65-inch screen size, though I have included some that may have been tested in bigger or smaller screen sizes but are available in 65 inches.
Between us, we have discussed which TVs should be included here, taking into consideration their performance, features, ease of use and cost.