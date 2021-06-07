55-inch TVs are the Goldilocks size to fit big or small spaces and often have flagship specs compared to budget-friendly 32-inch and 43-inch models. The best 55-inch 4K TVs often have similar features to the bigger 65-inch models, like full-array local dimming and fast refresh rates, while costing less and offering fantastic value for most buyers.
Testing TVs, laptops, and other gadgets is our specialty at Pocket-lint. We watched movies, shows, sports, and console games on many of the models listed below, then picked the best options at every price, so there's one for every type of buyer.
LG C3 OLEDBest overall 55" TV
The LG C3 is still one of the best TVs after the release of the C4 because its renowned OLED image quality is now available for less. It's the ultimate entertainment TV with Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate for sports and gaming.
Samsung S95CBest Samsung 55" TV
Samsung's S95C has a pristine OLED display that delivers rich colors and deep blacks when you watch movies and shows. The sound quality is excellent, too, thanks to Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, which synchronizes with your soundbar or speakers.
Fire TV Omni QLED TVBest voice assistant 55" TV
Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is known for its incredible value and unsurpassed Alexa integration for voice commands. Its QLED display offers decent picture quality for shows and movies, and the Fire TV interface makes it easy to access Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services.
Sony Bravia X80KBest budget 55" TV
The X80K is one of the most affordable ways to get a Sony TV, and it offers great picture quality with a 4K display powered by the X1 processor. Streaming from Netflix, Hulu, and other services is easy with Google TV. Additionally, you can cast via your iPhone.
TCL Q7 QLED TVBest mid-range 55" TV
TCL's Q7 offers the perfect balance of price and performance with a 120Hz QLED display and full-array local dimming without costing a fortune. Dolby Vision and Atmos are standard, and the smooth Google Assistant interface makes everything user-friendly.
Samsung S90C OLEDBest 55" TV for picture quality
Samsung's S90C offers rich and vibrant picture quality from its Pantone-validated OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The sound quality is just as good with Q-Symphony 3.0 and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound to give that surround feel.
Hisense Class U8 Series ULEDBest 55" TV for gamers
Gamers will love the Hisense U8 Series because it offers outstanding image quality from its mini-LED display with 1,500 nits of brightness and full-array local dimming. The blistering 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync reduce tearing and stutters and make it an excellent choice for fast-paced titles.
Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED QLED TVBest mini-LED 55" TV
The Hisense U6 Series is brilliantly priced and includes mini-LED technology, full-array local dimming, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Finding your favorite show is easy with Google TV, and there's also a Game Mode to reduce tearing and jittering on your favorite titles.
TCL Q6 QLED TVBest budget gaming 55" TV
TCL's Q6 may be budget-friendly, but it impresses with a 120Hz QLED display and a Game Accelerator to bring out the best in AAA titles. It connects to most streaming services with Google TV and includes Alexa compatibility for voice commands.
What TV technology should I get?
OLED and the newer QD-OLED displays offer the deepest blacks and vivid colors but aren't the brightest, can be pricey, and often have a shorter lifespan. QLED TVs are usually brighter and cheaper than OLEDs, but they sometimes have reduced color accuracy and lower contrast ratios. Many modern TVs bridge the gap with Mini-LED tech, which has more dimming zones to emulate the excellent contrast of OLEDs. There's no going wrong with any type because they all have something to offer, and the best choice depends on your budget and preferences.