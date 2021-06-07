55-inch TVs are the Goldilocks size to fit big or small spaces and often have flagship specs compared to budget-friendly 32-inch and 43-inch models. The best 55-inch 4K TVs often have similar features to the bigger 65-inch models, like full-array local dimming and fast refresh rates, while costing less and offering fantastic value for most buyers.

Testing TVs, laptops, and other gadgets is our specialty at Pocket-lint. We watched movies, shows, sports, and console games on many of the models listed below, then picked the best options at every price, so there's one for every type of buyer.

What TV technology should I get?

OLED and the newer QD-OLED displays offer the deepest blacks and vivid colors but aren't the brightest, can be pricey, and often have a shorter lifespan. QLED TVs are usually brighter and cheaper than OLEDs, but they sometimes have reduced color accuracy and lower contrast ratios. Many modern TVs bridge the gap with Mini-LED tech, which has more dimming zones to emulate the excellent contrast of OLEDs. There's no going wrong with any type because they all have something to offer, and the best choice depends on your budget and preferences.