55-inch TVs are the Goldilocks size to fit big or small spaces and often have flagship specs compared to budget-friendly 32-inch and 43-inch models. The best 55-inch 4K TVs often have similar features to the bigger 65-inch models, like full-array local dimming and fast refresh rates, while costing less and offering fantastic value for most buyers.

  • LG C3-1
    LG C3 OLED
    Best overall 55" TV

    The LG C3 is still one of the best TVs after the release of the C4 because its renowned OLED image quality is now available for less. It's the ultimate entertainment TV with Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate for sports and gaming.

    $1800 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy
  • Samsung S95-1
    Samsung S95C
    Best Samsung 55" TV

    Samsung's S95C has a pristine OLED display that delivers rich colors and deep blacks when you watch movies and shows. The sound quality is excellent, too, thanks to Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, which synchronizes with your soundbar or speakers.

    $2200 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy
  • Amazon Fire Omni-1
    Fire TV Omni QLED TV
    Best voice assistant 55" TV

    Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is known for its incredible value and unsurpassed Alexa integration for voice commands. Its QLED display offers decent picture quality for shows and movies, and the Fire TV interface makes it easy to access Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services.

    $450 at Amazon
  • Sony Bravia X80K
    Sony Bravia X80K
    Best budget 55" TV

    The X80K is one of the most affordable ways to get a Sony TV, and it offers great picture quality with a 4K display powered by the X1 processor. Streaming from Netflix, Hulu, and other services is easy with Google TV. Additionally, you can cast via your iPhone.

    $700 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy
  • TCL Q7-1
    TCL Q7 QLED TV
    Best mid-range 55" TV

    TCL's Q7 offers the perfect balance of price and performance with a 120Hz QLED display and full-array local dimming without costing a fortune. Dolby Vision and Atmos are standard, and the smooth Google Assistant interface makes everything user-friendly.

    $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy
  • Samsung S90C-5
    Samsung S90C OLED
    Best 55" TV for picture quality

    Samsung's S90C offers rich and vibrant picture quality from its Pantone-validated OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The sound quality is just as good with Q-Symphony 3.0 and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound to give that surround feel.

    $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Walmart
  • Hisense U8-1
    Hisense Class U8 Series ULED
    Best 55" TV for gamers

    Gamers will love the Hisense U8 Series because it offers outstanding image quality from its mini-LED display with 1,500 nits of brightness and full-array local dimming. The blistering 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync reduce tearing and stutters and make it an excellent choice for fast-paced titles.

    $1100 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy
  • Hisense U6-1
    Hisense U6 Series Mini-LED QLED TV
    Best mini-LED 55" TV

    The Hisense U6 Series is brilliantly priced and includes mini-LED technology, full-array local dimming, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Finding your favorite show is easy with Google TV, and there's also a Game Mode to reduce tearing and jittering on your favorite titles.

    $580 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy
  • TCL Q6-2
    TCL Q6 QLED TV
    Best budget gaming 55" TV

    TCL's Q6 may be budget-friendly, but it impresses with a 120Hz QLED display and a Game Accelerator to bring out the best in AAA titles. It connects to most streaming services with Google TV and includes Alexa compatibility for voice commands.

    $370 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

What TV technology should I get?

OLED and the newer QD-OLED displays offer the deepest blacks and vivid colors but aren't the brightest, can be pricey, and often have a shorter lifespan. QLED TVs are usually brighter and cheaper than OLEDs, but they sometimes have reduced color accuracy and lower contrast ratios. Many modern TVs bridge the gap with Mini-LED tech, which has more dimming zones to emulate the excellent contrast of OLEDs. There's no going wrong with any type because they all have something to offer, and the best choice depends on your budget and preferences.