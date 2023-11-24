If you're in the market for a new TV on Black Friday (which you should be because it's the best time of year to get a new TV for your home), Best Buy is a great place to turn. The retailer has all kinds of TVs on sale right now, many of which aren't available from other stores.

We dug through Best Buys TV deals to find the best ones for every budget. We discovered a small TV for only $80, a giant 98-inch display for $2500, and every price in between. Before you add your next TV to your cart, read this list and see if there's a display that better suits your needs and budget.

Best Budget-Friendly Black Friday TV deals

Insignia F20 Series $80 $150 Save $70 This TV doesn't have the highest resolution, but considering it's only 32 inches, you don't necessarily need 1080p or higher, as the screen is small enough. You get Amazon's Fire TV OS and all the convenience that comes with it. It's hard to beat what this TV brings to the table for just $80, and the reviews back it up. $80 at Best Buy

TCL Q5 Series $230 $450 Save $220 TCL makes fantastic TVs for the budget-conscious shopper, and the 55-inch Q5 is no exception. It has support for 4K picture quality, the fantastic Google TV OS, and plenty of other bells and whistles that you don't expect to find on a TV for this price. At its full $450 price, it's a decent deal; at this Black Friday price, it's a fantastic one. $230 at Best Buy

Best midrange Black Friday TV deals

LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $550 $1300 Save $750 I had to actually do a double-take when I first stumbled upon this Black Friday deal. This is an LG OLED for less than $600, which almost seems too good to be true. It has high color accuracy, perfect contrast, wide viewing angles, and all other OLED benefits for a price comparable to similar-sized LED panels. $550 at Best Buy

Best high-end Black Friday TV deals

QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K TV $1500 $2500 Save $1000 When you first see this one, you probably think it's just okay. There are plenty of cheaper 65-inch TVs out there. But read the specs again and notice that this isn't a 4K TV, but an 8K one. All of a sudden, this becomes a much better deal if you're the kind of person who wants to future-proof your technology. $1500 at Best Buy

TCL 98-inch S5 LED TV $2500 $5000 Save $2500 Bigger isn't always better, but sometimes, you need a 98-inch TV. It's okay, we won't judge. This 4K monster will be the ultimate conversation starter in any room (make sure your room is big enough to accommodate such a massive TV). Aside from its size, it's half-off its regular price, so it's one of the most significant discounts you'll find on Black Friday. $2500 at Best Buy

How did we choose these Best Buy TV deals?

First, we went to Best Buy and scoured through the massive list of TV deals. From there, we realized that there were just too many good ones, so we narrowed the list down to TVs discounted by 40 percent or more. Sure, there are some deals that get excluded by doing that, but we think that's a sizable enough discount to make buying a TV at this time a good idea.

From there, we considered budget, as we wanted to make sure we found TVs that would fit almost anyone's needs, whether they're only looking to spend less than $100 or a couple thousand. Finally, we looked at historical price data to ensure these are good deals - if a TV has been listed for lower than the Black Friday price, it's probably not one you need to jump on right away.

While you're shopping these Best Buy TV deals, have a look at our giant list of all the best deals at Best Buy and fill your cart with lots of gadgets.

Why you can trust Pocket-lint to find the best TV Black Friday deals

We've been reviewing TVs for years, with some members of the Pocket-lint team testing TVs when 720p was the highest resolution available. We know when something truly is a deal - we're not just looking blindly at price drops. We're also considering whether the discount is new and exciting. We also use our experience to determine whether the product is good. We'll always look out for deals on our favorite TVs if they're available.

How is a TV's size measured?

This is just a friendly reminder that when you're shopping for a TV, the size is determined by measuring the screen diagonally, not horizontally or vertically.