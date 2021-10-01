The humble television is one of the biggest tech purchases in the home, not only because they generally cost a fair bit, but because they provide the hub for almost every form of entertainment.

With the abundance of streaming services, there's even more reason to spend time in front of the TV today - all the more reason to ensure that your set can deliver the best viewing experience.

Though, there's a lot to consider when buying a new 4K HDR TV. You want to make sure that it has all the technology to see you through the next five years of entertainment and more. So, with many choices out there, let's explore some of the best TVs on the market if you're looking for a new premium 4K HDR set.

Our Top Pick: Best 4K TV

Pocket-lint LG C2 OLED 1. Best Buy A bright and beautiful OLED 10 / 10 A great TV offering the latest technologies, like Dolby Vision IQ, and 120Hz for gamers. Pros Gorgeous picture quality

Good range of size options

Robust smart platform Cons No HDR10+ See at Amazon

The C2 offers some of the best technology and performance, but without getting into the crazy prices of the higher models in LG's range.

A new brighter panel means that it's suited to a wider variety of rooms, while the OLED technology ensures perfect black levels.

If you like to get your game on, it has support for 120Hz, ALLM, VRR, FreeSync and G-Sync, while also offering Dolby Vision IQ.

It's a superb OLED television, boosted by the fact that it comes in sizes from 42-83 inches, so you can easily choose the best model for your room.

Sony Sony A95K 2. Runner up A stunning QD-OLED set 10 / 10 If you can afford it, TVs don't come much better than the Sony A95K Pros Outstanding picture quality

Strong motion handling

Superb audio Cons Connectivity could be better

Stand design takes up a lot of space

No HDR10+ See at Amazon

If you're looking for the finest picture quality that money can buy, you'll definitely want to take a look at Sony's A95K.

It uses the latest and greatest QD-OLED panel technology to combine the inky blacks of OLED with the bright highlights of an LCD, It's pretty much unmatched when it comes to HDR viewing.

It packs an impressive sound system, too, with more bass than you might expect - thanks to the use of dual woofers.

The only drawback with this model is the cost, it's substantially more expensive than its OLED counterparts, which will be offputting to many shoppers.

Samsung Samsung S95B 3. A Top Pick Samsung goes OLED 10 / 10 The Samsung S95B delivers excellent image accuracy, saturated colours and HDR that pops, alongside a comprehensive smart system and gaming features that will delight next-gen console owners. Pros Excellent picture quality

Bright HDR for an OLED

Competitive pricing Cons No Dolby Vision

Slightly sluggish operating system

Sound is so-so See at Amazon

The Samsung S95B is an impressive performer, and utilises the manufacturer’s new QD-OLED TV technology to its full potential. The resulting images are accurate right out of the box, while the saturated colours and brighter highlights ensure some of the best HDR seen on an OLED.

The smart system is comprehensive, and the gaming features will delight next-gen console owners. The sound system is limited compared to other high-end Samsung TVs though, but there’s still onboard Dolby Atmos decoding, and only the lack of Dolby Vision really disappoints. Thanks to some recent price drops, this impressive and cutting-edge QD-OLED TV is definitely one to consider.

Samsung Samsung QN95B 4. A Strong Contender Mini LED mastery 10 / 10 Samsung's Neo QLED range offers something a little different in a high-end market dominated by OLED TVs. It has far brighter peak performance, for starters. Pros Impressive picture quality

Class-leading local dimming

Big sonic delivery

Superb gaming performance Cons Smart platform is disappointing

Still no Dolby Vision See at Amazon

The Samsung QN95B more than holds its own amongst flagship OLED TVs - including competition from within its own ranks with the Samsung S95B - thanks to its QLED panel and Mini LED backlight.

This latter technology provides thousands of small LEDs that can be dimmed depending on the action on screen and therefore offer OLED-like black levels combined with some of the brightest images around.

Samsung TVs do not support Dolby Vision, but you do get HDR10+ Adaptive, which offers an almost identical effect with compatible content. Gamers will be very happy with the suite of options too, including a dedicated Game Bar to select different picture profiles, ALLM, VRR and support for up to 144Hz refresh rates. Even the sound is good here - it's a truly impressive package.

Philips Philips OLED807 5. Also Great Light it up 10 / 10 Ambilight makes the difference, with Philips offering something unique, while also pushing superb picture quality from its OLED TV. Pros Excellent picture quality

4-sided Ambilight

Impressive sound

Wide-ranging HDR support Cons Complicated menu structure

Manual tweaking required for best results See at Amazon (GB)

Philips has impressed with its OLED televisions, boosted by its unique feature - in this case offering four-sided Ambilight, for illumination that extends beyond the screen.

This is the successor to our Pocket-lint Awards 2021 winner and it supports all the latest standards - Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for sound. It even offers a 120Hz display with support for gamers too with VRR, ALLM and FreeSync/G-Sync.

That results in excellent picture quality, bolstered by pretty good sound quality too, with a 70W output that surprised us with how detailed and weighty it is.

The only real downside is that it's a little challenging to get around the menus and the interface, so it takes some patience to get used to.

Panasonic Panasonic LZ2000 6. Worth Considering A winning package 10 / 10 Panasonic's flagship 2022 OLED offers a high-brightness panel, novel beam-steering audio technology and an advanced gaming feature set. Pros Superior 4K picture quality

360° Soundscape Pro Dolby Atmos audio

Universal HDR support Cons Only two 4K/120fps HDMI inputs See at Currys

OLED, LED or QD-OLED?

This is the biggest battle in televisions right now and it's here that you'll have to make the biggest decision. What display technology are you after? Here's the current state of play.

OLED produces the light from each pixel rather than having illumination from the sides or rear like LED. This means that OLED can achieve better absolute blacks, because the TV can just turn off that pixel's illumination. Having greater contrast and better viewing angles often leads to richer colours and greater accuracy, but the brightness levels traditionally haven't been as high.

That's beginning to change with new technology from LG, and in the LG C2 Evo OLED recommended above, we're seeing brighter panels that can compete with the likes of LED for the first time. This is in some part down to the use of heat sinks, which allows the panels to be run harder than before - without an impact on the panel's lifespan.

OLED's evolution is bolstered further by the development of QD-OLED panels by Samsung, which are also used in Sony's flagship OLED sets. This hybrid technology combines the best bits of OLED and QLED displays, and uses a layer of quantum dots on top of the OLED material to boost brightness and improve colour saturation.

Traditional LED is still generally brighter, and often used at lower price points, with some TVs capable of outputting well o

|ver 2000 nits. QLED from Samsung is a form of LED, and while once their premium technology, is now the tech behind some of their more affordable panels now.

In its place is Samsung's premium Neo QLED brand, which uses Mini LED technology. This rivals OLED levels of light control and accuracy, alongside incredible LED brightness, and that's all because the LEDs in the backlight not only stretch across the whole of the screen but are also much smaller. This means there is much more control over the brightness levels in the different areas of the television, and reduces the blooming some standard LED TVs can experience.

Ultimately, if you're buying a premium LED TV in 2023, you're probably looking at choosing between OLED (or QD-OLED) or Mini LED. With both technologies pulling out the stops to fill in the gaps that they were lacking, it's unlikely you'll find much issue with picture quality in either. Instead, you may want to look deeper - to consider smart systems and included apps, HDR compatibility and gaming functionality, depending on your priorities.

Considerations when buying a new TV

When it comes to buying a new television there's a lot to consider. The most important thing is size - you need to make sure that it's going to fit into the room that you put it in. Despite changes in technology, it needs to be comfortable to watch, so so you can't watch it without moving your head, then you might want to go smaller.

One of the big considerations at the moment is around resolution. With 4K now being fairly common and affordable, we have 8K waiting in the wings. But 8K is only really for larger TV sizes, those over 70 inches, where you'll need that resolution to keep the picture sharp. There's currently no real 8K source of content with everything based around upscaling instead, so for many, 8K isn't really part of the equation right now.

The other biggest change is HDR. Every TV you buy from the premium manufacturers covers a number of HDR standards, which we've detailed below. The only real consideration is that if you're buying a Samsung TV, you won't get Dolby Vision support - and if you've got access to a lot of Dolby Vision content, you might want to look elsewhere. If you're a keen gamer with the Xbox Series X or S or a PS5 - or you want to connect a PC - you'll want that 120Hz support and technologies like VRR, ALLM and FreeSync/G-Sync.

We've discussed the panel type above and the battle between OLED and LED continues, with Mini LED putting up a valiant fight against OLED too. OLED is getting more affordable and is now available in a much wider range of sizes and is the choice for many - but top LED televisions can still offer a better HDR effect because of that higher peak brightness.

Ultimately, much might come down to what sort of deal you can get. TVs can drop in price fairly rapidly with a yearly refresh cycle, so checking out a slightly older TV, as long as it does what you want, might save you a lot of cash.

TV jargon buster

One of the confusing things about televisions is the jargon that goes along with them. Here's a very brief run-down of the important things to look out for: