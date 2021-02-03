Bringing a cinematic experience to your home is easy with modern 4K projectors offering massive display sizes and high resolution to enjoy movies and other content. The best 4K projectors are compact enough to fit most homes and include built-in speakers, HDR, and intuitive apps to access streaming services. They also allow you to mirror your smartphone display and include a range of ports to attach soundbars and other devices.

We specialize in testing laptops, TVs and other gadgets, and occasionally get our hands on projectors. For this list we chose the best 4K projectors that impressed us with their display and overall quality, while adding options at every price to appeal to everyone.

Best 4K projectors: Our favorite picks

Sony VPL-XW6000ES 1. Best overall 4K projector Projector perfection The Sony VPL-XW6000ES offers incredible picture quality thanks to its native 4K SRD panels and includes a wide range of ports to connect most speakers, soundbars, and other devices. Pros Latest tech

Fantastic picture quality

Wide range of ports Cons No built-in speakers

Extremely expensive $11998 at Amazon $12000 at Best Buy $11998 at Walmart

Sony's VPL-XW6000ES is one of the best 4K projectors on the market because it uses the company's latest X1 chip and 0.61-inch SXRD panels to offer a native 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The tech ensures excellent color reproduction and contrast with HDR10 and HLG compatibility, and produces up to 2,500 lumens of brightness. It can also display stunning HD quality for certain content, then upscale it to 4K for a better viewing experience.

The VPL-XW6000ES is fairly compact for a 4K projector, and its unique all-black angular look stands out from the competition and oozes class. It has a variety of ports, including a pair of HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB to connect to laptops and other sources.

This projector doesn't come cheap, but it has a long lifespan laser light source and excellent 4K picture quality for home use. The lack of built-in speakers might put off some users, but most won't mind because they already have soundbars or surround sound systems.

JVC DLA-NZ8 D-ILA 2. Best premium 4K projector Future-proof quality $14000 $16000 Save $2000 The JVC DLA-NZ8 D-ILA has a long-lasting laser light source with fast HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 8K resolution for a next-gen viewing experience. Pros Very bright

Long-lasting laser

8K Cons Another expensive option

Heavy $14000 at Amazon $14000 at Best Buy

Movie aficionados looking for the best picture quality without worrying about the price can check out JVC's DLA-NZ8 D-ILA which offers native 4K resolution and goes a step further with 8K resolution. Its BLU-Escent laser light source is rated to last an estimated 20,000 hours and offers a decent 2500 lumens of brightness. The reason for its premium pricing is its impressive 8K/60p resolution and the standard 4K/120p offers vibrant colors and excellent contrast thanks to HDR and HDR10+ compatibility.

While the DLA-NZ8 D-IL's bulky black box appearance won't win any style contests, it's sturdy and practical and offers a 65mm all-glass lense and a projection display size of between 60 and 200 inches. The two HDMI 2.1 ports support the fastest data transfer speeds, making the projector excellent for gaming, especially when combined with low 30ms input lag.

There's no getting around the DLA-NZ8 D-IL's eye-watering price and hefty weight, but its target audience won't mind because they'll have one of the best projectors in the world. It justifies its cost with 8K/60p resolution, fantastic build quality, and a long-lasting laser light source that won't need replacing anytime soon.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3. Best value 4K projector No space, no problem The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 has a compact and stylish design that doesn't take up space and it can work in the smallest spaces thanks to its short-throw system. Pros Fantastic looks

Compact design

Works in smaller spaces Cons Wi-Fi 5 speeds

No HDMI eARC audio $3500 at Amazon $3249 at Walmart $3500 at Best Buy

People living in smaller apartments or houses might prefer a short-throw projector like the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 because it has a compact design and, more importantly, doesn't need much space to provide a great viewing experience. It can project a 100-inch image at just 3.9-inches away and maxes out at a respectable 100-inches. This is the projector to get if you want the latest connectivity because it includes app control, a Google Assistant voice remote, and built-in Android TV to stream your favorite movies and shows.

One of the best things about the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 is its stylish, yet compact design in black or white with elegant fabric on the front and a handy cover to protect the ports. Speaking of ports, there's a huge selection including three HDMIs, and three USB-As, with optical and 3.5mm audio outputs.

Epson's EpiqVision Ultra LS800 uses up-to-date laser for a longer lifespan and offers an amazing 4,000 lumens of brightness. It does have dated Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and a lack of HDMI eARC audio, but it balances out those shortcomings by delivering superb 4K content in nearly any lighting conditions and the convenience of having most streaming services at your fingertips.

BenQ GP500 4K smart Home Projector 4. Best 4K projector with built-in speakers Sound is great $999 $1800 Save $801 Benq's GP500 includes built-in speakers on every corner which provide superb audio for movies and other content, and it's portable enough to take on the road for presentations or movie night. Pros Portable design

Brilliant sound quality

Includes Android TV Cons No Ethernet

Average brightness $999 at Amazon

Benq's GP500 is one of the best 4K projectors due to its compact 0.5 x 10.2 x 7.2-inch room-to-room design, easy to carry, and includes built-in sound. Its stylish, cube-like design includes a projector on the top and four 5W speakers placed on each corner underneath for 360-degree sound. Connecting to other devices and streaming services is easy with three HDMI 2.0b ports, two USB-As, and Wi-Fi, and it can mirror your smartphones and tablets with Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast compatibility.

Picture quality is excellent, with the GP500 offering FHD and 4K resolution and a decent 1,500 lumens of brightness from the long-lasting LED. HDR10 and 3D are standard features and there are five picture modes to choose from to enhance the image quality. One of the best things about the GP500 is its built-in Android TV dongle for easy access to popular streaming services like Prime and Hulu and everything is easily accessible with the included Unity remote control.

The GP500 is perfect for people on the road requiring a portable projector with built-in sound for presentations, and it works just as well for movie night at your friend's house. It offers impressive picture and sound quality in a sturdy package and its lack of an Ethernet port and average brightness won't be a big deal to most buyers considering the price.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 5. Best short-throw 4K projector Time to replace your TV The Samsung The Premiere LSP9T is an ideal TV replacement because it offers fantastic picture quality from only a few inches away and includes built-in speakers and the intuitive Tizen OS to access most streaming services. Pros Works in smaller rooms

Fantastic brightness and picture quality

Tizen OS Cons High price tag

Slight rainbow effect $5998 at Amazon $6000 at Best Buy $5998 at Walmart

Short-throw projectors like the Samsung The Premiere LSP9T have become popular as viable alternatives to big-screen TVs because they can project massive images in smaller rooms. This projector is packed with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a regular TV, like built-in sound, a tuner, voice assistant compatibility and Tizen OS for easy access to streaming services. Its main claim to fame is the ultra-throw design capable of displaying a 100-inch image from just 113 mm away.

This is the best 4K projector for dark and light environments because it offers crisp 4K picture quality and an impressive 2,800 lumens of brightness. It looks great too, with a compact all-white design with classy fabric covering the speakers. There's no shortage of connectivity options and the LSP9T can connect to speakers and soundbars with an HDMI eARC and optical ports, and a host of other devices with another two HDMI ports, and a USB-A port.

We've finally come to the time when projectors are practical enough to replace TVs and Samsung leads the charge with the LSP9T, which's packed with everything you can ask for and more. It justifies its steep price by offering bright and vibrant 4K imagery with built-in sound and smart capabilities in a compact package requiring minuscule space to work.

BenQ X3000i Gaming Projector 6. Best 4K projector for gaming Gaming goodness $1799 $2000 Save $201 The Benq 3000i is perfect for gamers because it has a fast refresh rate and low input lag and allows them to enjoy their favorite titles on a massive display. Pros Three game modes

Up to 240Hz refresh rate

Built-in sound Cons Speakers aren't very powerful

No Ethernet $1799 at Amazon $1800 at Walmart

Gamers need a projector capable of handling complex 3D imagery at high speeds and Benq delivers with its X3000i. This projector goes a step beyond the rivals listed here by offering an incredible 240Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and three modes for demanding competitive players. It's up to the task of handling the modern AAA titles with stunning 4K resolution and HDR10 support and offers great sound from the pair of 5W stereo speakers to complete the immersion.

While targeted at gamers, the X3000i is ideal for anyone looking for a great projector because it's incredibly bright at 3,000 lumens and includes a built-in Android TV dongle conveniently controlled with a single remote. It connects to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and other consoles via a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, and there's also a USB-A, RS-232, and optical and 3.5mm ports for audio.

Not many projectors can compete with the X3000i when it comes to gaming performance, and it's the best choice if you want to see your favorite titles in high detail on a massive display that makes most TVs look small in comparison. The built-in speakers might not be enough for players who can easily attach headsets or soundbars if they need more oomph, but otherwise, it's an outstanding 4K option at a competitive price.

Optoma UHZ50 7. Best budget 4K projector Low-price laser The Optoma UHZ50 is an affordable laser projector offering 4K resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers or anyone else wanting great picture quality Pros Great price

Bright

240Hz refresh rate Cons Not the darkest image

Sound could be better $2448 at Amazon $2449 at Walmart

4K laser projectors can be pricey and Optoma's UHZ50 is the perfect option for budget-conscious buyers looking for great picture quality and solid gaming performance without a huge cash outlay. The long-lasting laser is rated for around 30,000 hours of use and puts out an impressive 3,000 lumens to work in light or dark conditions. Picture quality is superb with 3D and HDR compatibility, and it has a blistering 240Hz refresh rate in FHD mode to satisfy demanding gamers.

Buyers get a smooth and familiar experience with the Android operating system, and it can work as a standalone media player thanks to the built-in speaker. Mirroring from your laptop, MacBook and other devices is easy with the Creative Cast function, and it also has all the ports you can ask for to connect to other devices. There are three HDMI ports including eARC audio, three USB-As, RS-232 serial, and Ethernet. You also get an optical port and 3.5mm audio to connect speakers and soundbars.

The Optoma UHZ50 is great for new buyers looking for their first projector because it offers high brightness, 4K resolution and decent gaming performance in an affordable package. It's not the darkest projector and the built-in sound isn't the loudest, but these are minor inconveniences considering the overall quality and reasonable price.

The bottom line: Which is the best 4K projector?

Sony's VPL-XW6000ES is the best projector for most people because it offers native 4K resolution and fantastic image quality in most lighting conditions. Anyone looking for the highest resolution and a degree of future-proofing can try the JVC DLA-NZ8 D-ILA because it offers 8K resolution and up-to-date HDMI 2.1 ports. Epson's EpiqVision Ultra LS800 offers incredible value because it can work in nearly any home because of its short-throw design and offers an outstanding 4,000 lumens of brightness.

How did we pick the best 4K projectors?

Testing TVs, speakers and other audio and visual equipment is what we do best, and we made this list of the best 4K projectors based on the picture quality, useful features and value they offer. While all the projectors listed here offer 4K resolution, our top picks include it as a native resolution, while the mid-range and budget options use upscaling to deliver great visuals.

Modern 4K projectors include a range of connectivity options and intuitive apps to access media. We graded our picks based on their practicality with all our options viable as home projectors to watch movies and other content.

Value is a critical factor when buying any product, and we picked a range of projectors to appeal to every budget. Our top picks are among the best 4K projectors you can buy, while the budget-friendly options punch above their weight to offer great features at a low price.

Are 4K projectors worth the money?

Yes, 4K projectors are worth the money because of the superior image clarity and sharpness they offer over regular FHD options.

Can a 4K projector replace a TV?

Yes, some 4K projectors, like Samsung's The Premiere LSP9T are specifically designed to replace TVs and include similar features like a tuner, built-in speakers and a user-friendly OS.

Which projector brand is best?

Many brands make good 4K projectors and Sony, JVC, and Samsung are among the best.