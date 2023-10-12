The best 4K monitors have a high pixel count, delivering a sharper and more detailed image quality than 1080p rivals. They also tend to have a higher brightness and better colour accuracy with bright colours and rich blacks, making them excellent for jobs like animation and graphic design or recreational activities like games and movies.

We've tested the best Macbooks and Windows laptops from popular brands this year and split them into categories like the best gaming and best 2-in-1 laptops to find the perfect option for every user. This time, we dove into the best 4K laptops at every price point that impressed us in our testing and deserve to be considered if you're looking for amazing high-resolution visuals.

Razer / Pocket-lint Razer Blade 16 1. Best overall 4K laptop Unreal display The Razer Blade 16 has an innovative display that can switch between 4K and 1080p and includes an RTX4090 for the best graphics performance. Pros Unmatched performance

Innovative display

Sturdy construction Cons Pricey

No Ethernet $4300 at Amazon $4300 at Best Buy $4300 at Razer

Razer is famous for pushing performance boundaries and knocked it out of the park with the innovative Blade 16, capable of switching between resolutions depending on the task at hand. Its 16-inch dual-mode LED display can operate at 4K UHD with a 120Hz refresh for movies and sports, then switch to FHD 1080 at 240Hz as an Esports monster. Performance doesn't get any better with the top-of-the-range Nvidia RTX 4090 behind the scenes, and it will chomp up the most demanding games effortlessly.

It's undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops out there and can run animation apps, photo-editing software and any other demanding software with Intel's i9 13950HX and 32GB RAM. The 2TB SSD is decent and will handle large game installations and most media libraries. Considering its high performance, the Blade 16 keeps things fairly trim at 22 x 355 x 244mm but isn't the lightest at 2.45kg. The construction is top-notch, with a sturdy, anodized aluminium body and per-key RGB lighting, and it's easy to connect to other devices with three USB-As, two USB-Cs, and an HDMI 2.1.

Elite gaming laptops like the Blade 16 don't come cheap, and the mediocre battery life is a given, considering the high-resolution display and premium performance. It's for buyers wanting uncompromising performance regardless of the cost and justifies its price with an unrivalled dual-mode display and outstanding all-around capabilities.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell XPS 17 (2023) 2. Best premium 4K laptop The big show The Dell XPS 17 has fantastic build quality and includes a stunning 17.3in 4K display for movies and other content. Pros Massive display

Tough construction

Large storage capacity Cons Limited Ports

Bulky $5300 at Amazon $3500 at DELL

Dell's XPS 17 is an unashamedly luxurious laptop with metal and carbon-fibre construction and a dazzling big screen to enjoy whatever you're watching. Its 17-inch 4K UHD display offers a large viewing area with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a decent 500 nits of peak brightness. Touchscreen functionality makes scrolling and navigation easier, and the RTX 4080 GPU is ideal for animation and gaming.

The XPS is all about performance, and the Intel i9-13900H and 64GB of RAM effortlessly push the high-resolution display and any other demanding tasks. At 2TB, there's enough storage for most buyers, and it's easily upgradeable with the SD card reader. The port selection isn't the most extensive, with 3.5mm audio and four Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, but there's an HDMI and USB-A adapter in the box to make up for it.

This laptop is for professionals and demanding buyers who'll appreciate the amazing performance and eye-catching display without worrying about its high price and heavy weight. It's a great do-all option if you'll push it to the max, but there are better options if you're only running basic apps and browsing.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 3. Best value 4K laptop Versatile value $1200 $1500 Save $300 The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 offers impressive value with a competitive price, OLED display and enough performance for most tasks. Pros Great price

Versatile 2-in-1 design

Gorgeous OLED display Cons HDMI limited to 1080p

Not for gaming $1200 at Best Buy $1000 at DELL

Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 offers the best value because of its unmatched versatility and competitive pricing. It comes in Dark River Blue or Platinum Silver with a stunning 16-inch 4K UHD OLED display, providing amazing visuals in laptop or tablet mode. There's no compromise on build-quality ether with tough aluminium housing, and it's one of the few laptops in its class to offer four 2-watt speakers. Connectivity is decent with two USB-As, two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, 3.5mm audio, and an HDMI port limited to 1080p.

Performance is good enough for browsing, emails, and most business apps with an Intel i7-1360P CPU and 16GB of RAM, but it won't do for gaming because of the Intel MX550 GPU. The 1TB SSD is standard at this price point and will do the job for most users.

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is the best option for casual buyers because it's powerful enough to handle most tasks and has a stunning OLED display to enjoy movies and sports. Its versatile 2-in-1 design and great price combine to offer the best value when you're shopping for a 4K laptop.

MSI / Pocket-lint MSI Titan GT77 4. Best 4K laptop for gaming Gargantuan gaming beast The MSI Titan GT77 is a gaming monster with a massive 17.3in 4K display and top-of-the-range components for the best performance possible. Pros Top-tier performance

Massive display

Wide port selection Cons Plastic construction

720p webcam $5491 at Amazon $5930 at NewEgg

MSI's Titan GT77 lives up to its name as a gaming giant able to run the most demanding titles on a massive 17.3-inch 4K UHD Mini LED display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Its vivid colours and high brightness aren't just for gaming and bring out the detail in movies, shows and sports. The plastic construction is solid and feels justified, considering the laptop's already considerable 3.3kg weight and 397 x 330 x 23mm size. Its classy design extends to the Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with per-key lighting that stands out with its tactile feel.

There's no shortage of power, and Intel's i9-13980HX, with 128GB of RAM and the top-of-the-range Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, allows it to handle anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. Bulk is sometimes an advantage, and the Titan GT77's enormous size houses three USB-A ports, two USB-Cs, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and an SD card reader. There's also an HDMI and a mini DisplayPort to connect monitors or TVs.

Power comes at a price, and the Titan GT77's audience is limited to those willing to fork out big bucks for the highest performance tier. It provides a degree of future-proofing because you won't need to upgrade anytime soon, and it is a gaming monster, multimedia powerhouse, and business tool rolled into one thanks to its breathtaking display and unbelievable performance.

Gigabyte / Pocket-lint Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED 5. Best 4K laptop for creatives Creative style $2099 $2300 Save $201 The Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED is perfect for animators and creatives with a 16in 4K UHD OLED display and stylish design. Pros OLED display

Powerful

Versatile do-all capabilities Cons Mediocre battery life

Single USB-A port $2099 at Amazon $2099 at NewEgg

Visual artists, graphic designers, and other creatives looking for amazing image quality in a portable package can try the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED. Its 16-inch 4K UHD OLED display offers a sharp picture with vibrant colours, and the 16:10 aspect ratio offers extra space for people working on spreadsheets or documents all day. The exterior has a silky-smooth aluminium finish with sleek lines, and the large, responsive touchpad makes scrolling and navigating a breeze. Port selection includes three USB-Cs, a USB-A, Ethernet, an HDMI, and 3.5mm audio.

When it comes to performance, the Aero 16 OLED can run demanding tasks with multiple browser windows open thanks to the Intel i9-13900H and 32GB of RAM, and it will support most games with the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. The 1TB of storage is adequate for most work folders and media libraries, and you can upgrade it with the microSD card reader, which also lets you transfer data from cameras or smartphones.

The Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED offers impressive power and a stunning display in a stylish and sophisticated design that's hard to beat. Its mediocre battery life and single USB-A port are minor drawbacks and do little to diminish its overall quality and appeal.

HP HP Envy 17 6. Best business 4K laptop For business and pleasure $1177 $1519 Save $342 The HP Envy 17 has a large 17.3in 4K display with sturdy aluminium construction and enough performance for demanding business apps. Pros Good price

Large 17.3in display

Decent power for most tasks Cons Average battery life

Bulky $1177 at Amazon $1350 at HP

Business people, non-gamers and others wanting a high-resolution big-screen display without a high-end graphics card might be better off with the HP Envy 17 laptop. Its 17.3-inch 4K UHD display makes it perfect for multitasking and switching between windows, and it's just as good for watching movies or shows. The recycled aluminium construction gives it a sophisticated look and includes Bang & Olufsen speakers, three USB-As, an HDMI 2.1, two USB-Cs, and 3.5mm audio.

While it may be primarily designed for business, the Envy is suitable for most tasks with an Intel i7-13700H and 64GB RAM. The Intel Iris Xe graphics card isn't the best for gaming, and an RTX 3050 is available as an optional extra if you're willing to pay a few hundred more. You can fit countless documents and media files on the 1TB SSD, and it's easily upgradable with the SD card reader or an external drive.

The HP Envy 17 is the perfect workstation replacement for buyers who need a massive display when they occasionally take their work on the road. Its bulk and mediocre battery life aren't the best for all-day carry and on-the-go use, but will be of little concern to those who enjoy all its benefits.

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 7. Best 4K Chromebook Style with a stylus $750 $830 Save $80 The Samsung Galaxy 2 Chromebook has a 13.3in 4K display, an eye-catching Fiesta Red aluminium design and decent performance for light tasks. Pros Includes a stylus

Unique styling

Great build quality Cons For lighter tasks only

No USB-A ports $750 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $999 at NewEgg

Chromebooks like Samsung's Galaxy 2 are popular among students and buyers looking for a low-cost computing system. Its Intel i5-10210U processor and 8GB of RAM might not sound like much, but it's enough for browsing productivity apps and other light tasks on the lightweight ChromeOS. The 256GB of memory is decent for the price and will be enough to store multiple app installation folders and countless spreadsheets and documents.

There's nothing like it, and the distinct Fiesta Red stands out as a fun and unique option in a sea of monotony. The premium aluminium construction feels svelte and slim in hand with thin bezels around the 13.3-inch 4K UHD AMOLED touchscreen, which provides a secondary function as a tablet. A stylus is included for jotting notes or sketching, two USB-C ports for mice and keyboards, a 3.5mm audio in and out for headsets, and a MicroSD card reader.

The Galaxy 2 isn't your average Chromebook and features premium build quality with a portable 13.3-inch touchscreen and decent performance for a low price. However, it's strictly for lighter everyday tasks, and the app selection isn't as wide as Windows rivals. The lack of USB-A ports might put off users with older printers or mice, but it makes up for its sophisticated style and eye-catching colour.

Asus / Pocket-lint ASUS VivoBook 16X 8. Best budget 4K laptop More pixels for less cash $1090 $1200 Save $110 The Asus Vivobook 16X has a versatile 16in 4K OLED display and mid-range performance for a low price. Pros Low price

MIL-STD 810H durability

16in 4K OLED Cons Bland styling

512GB storage $1090 at Amazon $1169 at NewEgg

Finding a good 4K laptop for the same low price as a 1080p alternative is challenging, but the extra cost is worth it if you'll be sitting in front of it all day. The Asus Vivobook is one of the best options if you're looking for a budget-friendly yet capable 4K laptop with enough power for most tasks. Its 16-inch 4K OLED display offers bright colours and sharp picture quality for recreational use, and the extended 16:10 aspect ratio provides more room for documents and spreadsheets.

The VivoBook 16X has decent performance for its price, with an Intel i7-12700H CPU and 16GB of RAM. Its Intel Iris Xe Graphics is fine for everything apart from gaming, and the 512GB of storage will get the job done to store work files. For a plastic laptop, it meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standards and includes three USB-A ports, a USB-C, an HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This laptop is one of the most affordable 4K options with decent performance and a versatile 16-inch 4K display for work or play. It's not perfect, and the drab plastic construction and 512GB SSD are forgivable for the price and won't affect the stellar viewing experience.

The bottom line. Which 4K laptop is best?

The Razer Blade 16 is the best 4K laptop because of its unrivalled dual-mode 4K display, outstanding performance, and solid build quality. Dell's XPS 17 is the best premium choice, with a luxurious aluminium finish and a massive 17.3-inch display. Anyone looking for the best value can try the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 because it has a 16-inch OLED display and adequate performance for most tasks at a competitive price.

How did we pick the best 4K laptops?

Our Pocket-lint team tests the latest laptops from major brands like Asus, HP, and Acer all year to see how they stack up and have hands-on experience with many options listed here. Laptops usually have a massive spec list, and we make it simpler to grade them by focusing on the display, performance, and value as the main factors when trying to find the best 4K options.

All the laptops mentioned have true 4K UHD resolution and come in various versatile sizes to suit different uses. We tried to add touch and non-touch options at every price point, so there's one for everyone.

We lumped speed, storage space, and construction together for an overall performance score for this list. Many options are currently the best in their segments, and even the more affordable models surpass their intended use.

Value is a given with every list we make, and this one was tough with so many premium options. The most expensive laptops listed here can justify their pricing by offering something unique to set them apart from most competitors, and there are some value-based options with incredible price-to-performance ratios.

Are 4K laptops worth it?

Yes, 4K laptops are worth it for the crisp picture and high resolution for movies, sports, and gaming.

Can you get a 4K gaming laptop?

Yes, there are many 4K gaming laptops, like the Razer Blade 16 and MSI Titan GT77.

Which laptops can output 4K?

There are many 4K laptops, like the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED and HP Envy 17.