The 2-in-1 laptop market gets more crowded all the time - or should that be the 2-in-1 tablet market? Either way, unless you've got your eye on an exact product, it can be tough to know which to go for when you start looking for a new computer.

Are you hoping to back a portable machine that's perfect for writing on? Or perhaps a lightweight one that's ideal for watching movies and TV in bed?

Tablets and laptops have often felt like they've had a divide between them - one being for practical concerns and work, and the other for more lighthearted recreation and play. The good news is that those days are increasingly looking over.

There are now loads of brilliant devices that marry the best of both worlds, giving you fully rotating or detaching touchscreens so that you can watch movies or play games however you like, while their keyboards also mean that you can get work done, whether that's emailing, writing or whatever else you need to do.

We've rounded up some of the very best options on the market for you to have a look at - you might just find your next computer right here.

Our Top Pick: Best 2-in-1

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 1. Best overall It's on the pricey side, but if you want the best of the best, look no further. Pros Super-slim with a premium feel

Beautiful OLED display

Great performance Cons Hinge could be stiffer

Giant touchpad takes some getting used to

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is ultra-premium throughout. It's portable and slim, with a sizable 16-inch display and plenty of power, owing to its 13th Gen Intel processor.

A cracking set of speakers and a 2K dynamic OLED panel make this a delight for media consumption, and it's pretty great for creation, too. The 360 hinge and S Pen support are an excellent combination for Photoshop work and the like.

It's a pricey option, but with such superb build quality, excellent performance and premium looks, it's worth the outlay for many people.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 2. Powerful tablet It's a tablet, but the iPad Air sings when paired with a trackpad and keyboard. Pros Super powerful

Great design

Thin Cons Peripherals are pricey

Some OS limitations

The fifth-gen iPad Air, for all its impressive power and wonderfully slim design, is technically just a tablet, not a 2-in-1. Add Apple's Magic Keyboard to the mix, though, or a cheaper third-party option, and you'll have a superb productivity device, too.

You get trackpad support and a full typing experience, making it an excellent pick for most people, especially if you're keener on the tablet end of things than the laptop side. If you want to watch movies and check the web, it doesn't get much better.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) 3. Ultimate versatility The Surface Pro 9 is a versatile 2-in-1, offering 12-gen Intel performance, great accessories and long battery life in a sturdy chassis. Pros Powerful and portable

Excellent design

Solid battery life Cons Pricey add-ons

A bit heavier than the competition

Microsoft is the originator of the Windows-based detachable two-in-one, and its ninth-generation device is the best to date. It combines the power of Intel's 12th Gen processors, with the versatile design that we know and love from previous generations.

If you want all the power and flexibility that the Windows 11 operating system provides, but with the flexibility and portability of a tablet, this could be the one for you.

You'll just need to keep in mind that the keyboard cover and stylus are sold as optional extras, so the full package can get a little pricey. Still, if flexibility is what you need, the cost is well worth it.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 4. Creative powerhouse An amazing mix of laptop and tablet that's great to use, but this is a very expensive option. Pros Amazing design

Great keyboard and touchpad

Excellent display Cons Expensive

Hinge versatility could go even further

A really intriguing device from Microsoft, the Surface Laptop Studio isn't quite as flexible as some others on this list, but does have a stunning design with a fairly unique hinge. It allows the screen to come forward to form a tablet or angled worktop.

This is great for those who work in visual fields and need versatility, but the big hiccough comes in the form of the laptop's price, which is really high compared to the more normal competition.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 5. One for the gamers All the flexibility of a Microsoft Surface device, souped-up with game-ready power and cyberpunk styling. Pros Versatile design

Enough power to game on the go

Can be boosted with the XG Mobile Dock Cons The XG Dock is expensive

Traditional laptops are more affordable

If you love the idea of a 2-in-1 device, but don't want to give up the ability to run graphically intensive games, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 could be a perfect choice.

It essentially works like a Microsoft Surface Pro device, in that it's a Windows-based tablet with a detachable keyboard cover and integrated kickstand. However, with the Asus option, you get a dedicated graphics card, an amped-up cooling solution and, of course, RGB lighting.

If you need more power still, you can plug it into the XG Mobile Dock, which gives you an RTX 4090 graphics card and the ability to connect to external displays and peripherals. The powerful dock is a significant investment, though.

How to choose a 2-in-1 laptop

There are a lot of convertible laptops and tablets out there - these questions could help you figure out which is best for you.

Do you want a tablet or laptop first and foremost?

While you're obviously shopping for a hybrid device, we think it's worth working out which function you think you'll use more - the tablet side or the laptop side. This can help you to work out your priorities when it comes to the quality of a device's trackpad or keyboard, or indeed how thin and light it is when it's in tablet mode.

How much will you be typing?

As mentioned, if you want to work on the device you pick then you'll probably be interested to confirm that it has a good keyboard for typing. If you write a lot of emails or copy, then something like the Surface Pro's keyboard attachment might not be quite as comfortable in the long run, compared to a fully integrated keyboard.

What programs do you use?

Finally, while there are plenty of expensive options that pack in incredible power, some hybrid devices do have more modest specs. It's worth thinking about what programs you use so that you can account for this as you shop. If you do a lot of video editing, for example, you'll want to make sure that the 2-in-1 you have in mind can cope with the more demanding processing tasks that it'll be faced with.