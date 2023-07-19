In the early days, laptops were thick and chunky. If you bashed one off the corner of a table, the table would probably come of worse. A lot has changed since then; modern laptops are super slim and sleek, which makes them look great but does mean that they're much more prone to damage.

If you've spent a small fortune on a laptop in preparation for heading back to school, you're going to want to keep it protected with a laptop case. There are cases in all shapes and sizes, and the quality is highly variable. If you're looking for something to protect your mid-size laptop, then here are some of the best 13-inch laptop cases in 2023.

Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve Best 13-inch laptop case overall A stylish sleeve case made from high-quality natural materials A 13-inch sleeve designed for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but that also works well with many 13-inch laptops from other brands. Made with full-grain leather and natural wool, this is an incredibly stylish premium laptop case. Pros Premium materials

Thick wool for protection

Perfect fit for MacBooks Cons Premium price tag $107 at Amazon

The Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve Case Cover is designed with Macs at heart. It's a perfect fit for a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air M2, but can also fit many other 13-inch laptops, such as the Dell XPS 13.

The exterior is made from full-grain Scandinavian leather, and it looks and feels premium. Inside, your 13-inch laptop is protected by 100 per cent natural wool that's both water-repellent and shock-absorbent. If you want your laptop to look stunning whilst it's being protected, then this is a great option. The premium materials do come at a premium price tag, however.

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Best13-inch laptop case for low-cost style Stylish protection at a great price A fabric case with cotton-padded cushioning to keep your laptop protected from knocks and drops. Soft flannelette on the interior reduces the risk of scratches. Includes an accessory bag for your laptop charger or other accessories. Pros Padded cushions for protection

Great price

Includes accessory bag Cons Fabric cover can show creases $30 at Amazon

The Inateck 12.3-13 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve is an economical choice that offers decent protection and looks stylish but won't break the bank. The cotton-padded cushions protect your laptop on all sides, and the flannel interior keeps your laptop free from scratches. There's a range of colour options, including grey, grey-black, blue, and pink (although the manufacturer describes it as red).

The case is compatible with 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, including the latest M1 and M2 models. It's also a great fit for a 13-inch Surface Pro. There's also a 13.3-inch version available for slightly larger laptops. There's a zip pocket on the front that's a perfect size for wallets or phones. You also get a free accessory bag that matches the case and is useful for carrying additional accessories such as a mouse or laptop charger.

Thule Gauntlet MacBook Sleeve Best 13-inch laptop case for knocks A semi-hard case that offers good protection $35 $70 Save $35 The case has a rigid exterior to offer increased protection, although it's not a true hard shell. There is additional corner and protection to reduce damage from drops. You can use your laptop with the case still on. Pros Rigid exterior

Additional corner protection

Can use laptop with the case on Cons Tight fit for some laptops $35 at Amazon

If you're looking for a case that's a little tougher, then check out the Thule Gauntlet. The case has a rigid exterior and although it's not as tough as a true hard-shell case, it still provides solid protection for your laptop, with additional corner and edge protection.

The clamshell design means that you can unzip the case and work on your laptop without removing the case. Although it was designed for older models of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air it will fit current models such as the MacBook Air M2 (2022) as well as other laptops with similar dimensions, although some may be a tight fit.

Twelve South BookBook Laptop Case Best 13-inch laptop case for old-school style A retro look for your hi-tech laptop $80 $90 Save $10 The perfect case to give your modern laptop an old-school look. When sealed, the case looks like a hardback leather book, and the hard cover offers decent protection. You can use your laptop with the case still attached. Pros Unique look

Hardback cover offers decent protection

Can reduce theft risk Cons More expensive than some options $80 at Amazon

Designed to look like an old, leather-bound book, this case offers unique style whilst also helping to keep your 13-inch laptop protected from knocks and drops. It's also a great way to disguise your laptop if you're at a coffee shop, or when you're away from home; some owners have reported that their laptops were overlooked by thieves when in this case. The exterior is similar to the feel of a hardback book, and there's a microfiber lining inside to protect against scratches.

You can unzip the case and work on your laptop with the case still on, and there's even a hidden document pocket inside. The case fits most models of 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and can also be used with many other 13-inch laptops.

JETech Laptop Sleeve Best value 13-inch laptop case Protection at a low price $17 $20 Save $3 A fabric sleeve with a splashproof exterior and foam cushions to protect against drops and shocks. Includes a zip pocket for smaller items such as phones and chargers. Pros Great value

Splashproof cover

Additional pocket Cons Zip can be prone to breaking $17 at Amazon

The JETech Laptop Sleeve offers decent protection and good looks at a low price. It has a splashproof polyurethane cover, and substantial foam cushions on the inside to offer some protection and drops and knocks. It's designed for laptops up to 13.3 inches and is a good fit for most MacBook Pro and MacBook Air 13-inch models, as well as other 13-inch laptops such as a Surface Pro or a Razer Blade Stealth.

There's a zip pocket on the front for storing smaller items, and the foam padding ensures that anything in the pocket won't damage your laptop inside. The case is available in a wide range of colours from muted greys to bright pinks and yellows, so you should be able to find an option to match your style.

Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag Best 13-inch laptop case for travel A sleeve case and shoulder bag in one A sleeve case for your 13-inch laptop that can include leather handles and a shoulder strap for easy carrying and can be attached to a suitcase. Includes pockets for accessories. Pros Fold away handles

Detachable shoulder strap

Trolley strap to attach to suitcase handles Cons Plastic shoulder strap clips aren't super strong $28 at Amazon

If you're looking to take your 13-inch laptop away with you, then the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Should Bag Sleeve Case can make life significantly easier. It has leather handles for ease of carrying that can be tucked away when not in use, and a detachable shoulder strap to carry your laptop hands-free. There's even a trolley strap on the back that allows you to slide the case over the handle of your suitcase.

The exterior is water-repellent canvas fabric that protects against splashes and is easy to clean. There's a shockproof fleece lining on the inside to keep your laptop safe from knocks and bumps. The case fits laptops up to 13.3 inches, including the latest models of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as popular 13.3-inch laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft, and HP.

Best 13-inch laptop cases: The bottom line

When you've spent a lot of money on a 13-inch laptop, you can be a little loathe to cover it in a case that doesn't really match your laptop's stylish looks. If you want a case that looks and feels as premium as your laptop, our top pick is the Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve Case Cover. The full-grain leather is stunning to the touch and easy on the eye, and the wool interior is soft and snug, yet offers a decent level of protection.

If you're looking for a versatile case that fits a wide range of 13-inch laptops and is perfect for travel, then the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag Sleeve Case is well worth a look.

How I chose the best 13-inch laptop cases

The case you choose will depend on the reason you want one in the first place. Is the purpose just to protect your laptop from scratches whilst looking great? Or are you looking for something that offers protection against drops? I've tried to choose a mix of cases that look stunning and that also offer a reasonable amount of protection to give the best of both worlds.

I've also aimed to offer a range of price points; whilst a premium all-leather sleeve might suit some, others may be looking for the best bang for their buck.

How to choose the best 13-inch laptop case

If you're looking for a 13-inch laptop case, there are a few key things that you need to consider in order to make the right choice.

Will the case fit my 13-inch laptop?

Some cases are designed with specific makes or models or laptops in mind. The Woolnut Leather & Wool Sleeve Case Cover, for example, is designed to perfectly fit the latest 13-inch models for the MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Many cases will fit a range of laptops, however. Your best bet is to check the reviews and see if anyone else is using the case with your specific make and model of laptop.

How much protection does my laptop case offer?

All the laptop cases on this list offer some degree of protection for your laptop. Any case will offer protection against scratches if you're planning to throw your laptop into a bag, but these cases all include padding or rigidity that will give your laptop protection against knocks and drops. Don't expect miracles, however; if you drop your laptop from the third floor, you're going to see some damage even if your laptop is in one of these cases.

Do I need a laptop case?

That depends on how you use your laptop. If your laptop remains firmly rooted to your desk at home and never leaves, then the chances of it getting dropped or scratched are slim. There's no real reason to get a laptop case in this scenario. However, if you take your laptop out and about with you, then a laptop case means you can throw your laptop in your bag without worrying about it getting scratched. In addition, these cases can offer some protection for your laptop if you accidentally knock it or drop it when you're carrying it around. Some of the cases on this list also serve additional purposes. The Twelve South BookBook V2, for example, can be used to disguise your laptop to reduce the risk of theft. The Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag Sleeve Case makes it easier to take your laptop with you when you're travelling.