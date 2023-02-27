BenQ has revealed a new 48-inch gaming monitor that promises "a new level of 4K gaming". The MOBIUZ EX480UZ is the company's first OLED gaming monitor and one that seemingly ticks a lot of the boxes.

This imposing monitor is designed to work with PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more. Making the most of the 4K, 120Hz possibilities of these platforms the MOBIUZ EX480UZ has specs to match and includes both a 0.1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium too.

BenQ says you'll be able to lose yourself in your favourite games thanks to the large screen design. Royce Lye, Managing Director of BenQ UK & Ireland also said that “Gamers, either professional or amateur, can enjoy a new audio and visual gaming experience with top-of-the-range display technology that can support smooth, uninterrupted gameplay, but also promote healthy extended used with our latest built-in eyecare technology.”

This BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor also uses HDRi technology which makes HDR even better. This seemingly automatically optimises the image colour and clarity accounting for the ambient light in your gaming space.

Meanwhile, the OLED screen technology helps reproduce "true" colours and highlight the hues, blacks and colours of your games. This panel also promises perfect blacks and superb colours with coverage that includes 98% DCI-P3 with Delta E <=2.

All of this comes with quite a price tag, but the MOBIUZ EX480UZ delivers in multiple areas. It has both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connections so should deliver great experiences whatever you're connecting to it. There are also built-in TreVolo speakers that offer five sound modes, including an immersive surround sound experience. There's a subwoofer built into the base too.

Outside of gaming the MOBIUZ gaming monitor should be perfectly suitable for everyday use too. It includes BenQ's eyecare technology which means low blue light options, a flicker-free display and an intelligent brightness mode to go easy on your eyes.

The MOBIUZ EX480UZ is available to purchase now for £1599.99.