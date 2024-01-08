Key Takeaways Belkin's Auto-Tracking Stand Pro ensures that you and the action always stay in the frame, whether you're filming or on a FaceTime call.

The stand uses Apple's DockKit API to actively follow you around as you move, providing seamless and motorized camerawork.

The Stand Pro is compatible with iPhone 12 or later models, attaches via MagSafe, charges your phone while in use, and works with various camera and social media apps. It will be released "soon" according to Belkin.

The iPhone 15 and its modern cousins are already among the very best ways to film content thanks to top-notch cameras and an App Store full of software. But this new Belkin stand takes things to a whole new level by swiveling and tilting to make sure that you — and the action — always stay in the frame no matter what. What's more, you don't have to be recording for this to work because Belkin says the aptly named Auto-Tracking Stand Pro can also do the same trick when you're on a FaceTime call, too.

The new stand does more than just prop up your iPhone while you're filming, though. Amazon is full of iPhone stands that can do that job for much less than the $179.99 that Belkin will charge for this one. No, where the magic kicks in is the way this stand uses Apple's DockKit API to actively follow you around as you move so that the action is always front and center.

Motorized, seamless camerawork

Belkin chose the opening day of CES 2024 to share details of its new accessory via a press release, saying that "the all-new Stand Pro provides automatic, silent, motorized, seamless camerawork using iPhone’s built in camera, and DockKit’s automated subject tracking technology to follow subjects on camera as they move around their space with 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt."

"...Follow[s] subjects on camera as they move around their space with 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt."

Buyers will need to have an iPhone 12 or later — the Stand Pro uses MagSafe to attach itself to your iPhone and charge it while it's there — and then pair the two via NFC. From there, it's as simple as opening the camera app of choice and getting on with the show. Belkin says the new Stand Pro works just fine with "FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, Canva, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or other social media apps or messaging platforms." In short, DockKit is doing the heavy lifting which means the vast majority of apps should work just fine.

The end result? The Stand Pro can tilt 90 degrees and pan 360 degrees to ensure that you're always in the frame, perfect whether you're recording a hit new TikTok or talking to your grandparents over FaceTime. Whatever you're doing, you'll have to wait — Belkin says that the Stand Pro is coming "soon" but that's as far as it has gone so far. You can get notified of new updates over on the Belkin website, at least.