Belkin / Pocket-Lint Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank $90 $100 Save $10 The Belkin Wireless Charger is on sale right now at a 10 per cent discount, making it its best price yet. The device offers enough power to wirelessly charge both your phone and Apple Watch. $90 at Amazon

Whether you have multiple devices to charge or are looking for a great stocking stuffer device to snag before Black Friday sales even hit, this Belkin charger is up for grabs right now for $90 instead of the regular $100 MSRP, and it's the best price we've seen for the model. And doubling as a power bank, the device doesn't require a ton of charging attention on its own.

Why should you get the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

Aside from the charger's great functionality, this is also a great time to grab the Belkin BoostCharge Pro as it's the first time we've ever seen it go on sale. And of course, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is an ideal charging solution for Apple Watch users who need a quick and reliable power source on the go. Its compact design, paired with a 10,000 mAh battery, makes it easy to carry and will provide additional power for your devices.

One of the standout features of the BoostCharge Pro is its charging speed. It can fast charge your Apple Watch from 0 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes. The BoostCharge Pro also supports USB-C-enabled devices, a feature that makes it compatible with a wide range of devices, including the newer Apple Watch and iPhone models. It also provides wireless charging for AirPods Pro (2nd generation), a highly demanded feature for AirPods enthusiasts. This multi-faceted approach means that you don't have to worry about having different devices for different chargers, the BoostCharge Pro has everything you need in a single package.

Additionally, the device allows for pass-through charging, enabling you to power your Apple Watch while charging the power bank simultaneously. This feature especially comes in handy when both devices are low on battery when you're on the go, and don't want to choose between just saving one.

The BoostCharge Pro is an excellent device that can satisfy your charging needs and make your life a little bit easier whether you're traveling, at home, or at the office, it's a portable solution to keep your devices consistently charged and ready.