There are certainly plenty of benefits to having so many electronic devices with us all day. But all those products also require frequent charging, which can lead to the bane of my existence: cords. I despise nests of cords tangled up around my home. That's especially true in my bedroom, where I like things to be calming and organized, not cluttered and chaotic. Anything that can cut down on cords is a win in my book, so when I saw the Belkin Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charging Dock, I was instantly on board.

The Belkin charging dock is a two-in-one MagSafe wireless charger, so you'll have only one cord for two chargers. It simultaneously provides 15 watts of fast charging to a phone and five watts of power to an Apple Watch or AirPods. Although it's meant for Apple products, it's compatible with any MagSafe device, adding to its versatility. I've had it on my nightstand for a few weeks, and it's not hyperbole to say that I have loved every minute of it.

Editor's chief Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe The Belkin Boost Charge Pro Charging Dock is a classy wireless charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch or AirPods. It offers 15 watts of fast charging for your phone and five watts for your watch or headphones.



The dock features a soft-touch housing, a braided USB-C cable, and a tilting phone holder to adjust the angle of your screen. It looks sleek and modern and cuts down on the cords needed for charging your devices. Pros Braided cord looks and feels very polished

Really nice soft-touch texture

Neutral color blends into more spaces

Phone stand portion can tilt

Works with cases on

Magnet is very strong Cons Phone sticks out a bit, especially when placed horizontally

Pricey $130 at Apple (US) $130 at Amazon $130 at Belkin

Price, availability, and specs

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro charging dock is available from most major retailers for $130. You can choose between Sand or Black colors.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe Brand Belkin Color Sand or charcoal Dimensions 4.12 x 3.08 x 2.75 in Weight 15.87 oz Adapter included Yes

What I liked about the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe

A stylish piece that cuts down on cords

Besides the fact that it cuts down on cords, one of my favorite things about the Belkin Boost Charge Pro is its look. It is very attractively designed, so it's not an eyesore, yet it's subtle enough to blend in with my decor. Though you won't be handling it a lot, it's made of a soft-touch housing material, which feels very luxurious. Plus, it uses a braided USB-C cable, which I'm a sucker for.

The magnet on the phone stand is very powerful, holding tight even when I accidentally knocked my phone when it was on the stand. Plus, it works even with a phone case (thin ones, at least). The base is weighted and also feels very sturdy and secure. There's no worry that it will tip or get knocked over.

The phone portion tilts 70 degrees, allowing you to adjust the angle of your phone when it's on the charger. Plus, newer iPhones will enter StandBy, remembering your preference for what's on the display. The watch or AirPod charger sits on the back of the device, keeping those tucked away for a less cluttered look. It's still plenty easy to access, though.

What I didn't like about the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe

There's not much to dislike

The only real downside to the Belkin Boost Charge Pro is the price. $130 for a charger, even a two-in-one device, is quite steep. But it's much more polished-looking than cheaper charging docks, so you're paying a bit of a premium for the looks.

The only other issue is that the phone sticks out a bit, especially in landscape orientation. That makes it fairly easy to knock, especially when reaching for things on my nightstand in the middle of the night.

Should you buy the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe?

If you're looking for a slick way to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch, then yes, you should buy this Belkin charging dock. Its attractive styling, quality materials, and tiltable phone mount all make it an excellent choice. The only major issue is the price, but it should last beyond your current watch and phone generation, making it a worthwhile investment.