One of the must-have items on every baby registry is a great monitor to help you keep tabs on your little one during naps and nighttime sleep. Even during the early months, when a baby sleeps in the same room as mom and dad, most parents aren't going to bed at the same time as their newborn. A safe and reliable monitor gives you the freedom to work around the house during the day and relax in the evening, knowing that you can still have eyes and ears on your sleeping baby.

The award-winning Bebcare iQ WiFi HD Baby Monitor - the world's first hybrid low-EMF emissions baby monitor - combines traditional and WiFi technology, featuring a parent unit with 650m of wireless range and app compatibility that allows you to see your little one snoozing soundly from anywhere.

Key features that we love about the Bebcare iQ

Bebcare

Hybrid technology for low emissions

Ability to watch baby from anywhere on a smartphone

1080p high-definition camera

A separate audio parent unit that doesn’t need an app

No subscription fee ever

Amazing 65-hour battery life

Uses popular USB-C

Added safety for parents' peace of mind

Bebcare

The patented zero-emission technology built into the Bebcare iQ WiFi HD monitor means that your little one is exposed to a 94% reduction in wireless EMF emissions than the average monitors on the market.

Bebcare's engineers spent 10 years developing the company's DSR Digital Safe Radio Technology so that you can enjoy clear, delay-free transmission from your monitor while knowing that your children are not exposed to additional wireless emissions.

Bebcare

When it comes to setting up a safe nursery, Bebcare iQ has built-in temperature monitoring, so you can dress your infant appropriately for bedtime. Babies and small children have a harder time regulating their body temperature, so knowing the nursery's temperature helps you to dress them in as many or as few layers as needed.

To take your Bebcare iQ monitor to the next level, the optional Breathing Sensor Mat is a great accessory to help ease the anxiety of first-time parents. The mat doesn't require direct contact with the baby's skin, but instead uses sensitive piezoelectric sensors to detect abnormal breathing patterns and sound an alarm in the case of a pause or irregularity in breathing.

Must-have baby-monitor features

Bebcare

One of the Bebcare iQ’s best features is its ability to pan and tilt for a 360-degree 1080p HD view, even in pitch black with infrared night vision. Smaller rooms won’t be limited by awkward angles and when your baby becomes a toddler, you can easily scan the room to see if they’ve crawled out of their big-kid bed.

Through the Bebcare app - for both iPhone and Android - you and your partner can simultaneously watch your Wi-Fi monitor feed from work, a date night, or just down the hall. By adding additional monitors, you can see multiple rooms, whether you have multiple children, or you want cameras in the playroom too. Also, unlike other app monitors out there, Bebcare iQ has no subscription fee, ever.

If you don’t want your monitor to be constantly emitting sound from the parent unit, the Bebcare iQ has a VOX sound-activated function that will pick up your baby’s cries or any other unexpected noises, otherwise remaining silent.

With additional features such as the starry night light, two-way talking, soothing lullabies, and the background white-noise silencer, there isn’t much that the Bebcare iQ WiFi baby monitor can’t do. And with up to 65 hours of battery life, you’ll never be left without power.

Visit Bebcare to get 15% off your entire baby monitor purchase. Use discount code PocketLint.