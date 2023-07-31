Beats/Pocket-lint Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $169.99 $349.95 Save $179.96 Before spending too much on wireless over-ear headphones, look at this crazy deal on the Beats Studio3. They normally sell for $349.95, but you can take them for $169.99 for a limited time. $169.99 at Amazon

The Beats Studio3 is an excellent pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones that fit snuggly over your ear to further immerse you in your music and podcasts without interference from the outside world. You can get them on Amazon for $169.99, a massive discount off the $349.95 retail price. This is the lowest price these high-end headphones have sold for since Black Friday 2022.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio3 headphones

Amazon ratings are generally a decent benchmark to determine whether an item is good. They're imperfect, but you can expect a solid item if a product has many reviews and a high score. In the case of the Beats Studio3 headphones, there are 38,339 ratings and a 4.7 score. With that many user ratings, you can be confident these headphones are fabulous.

The Studio3 headphones have many notable features, including Real-time Audio calibration, which is designed to create a high-end listening experience all the time, Pure adaptive noise canceling, and Apple's W1 chip. There's full support for Spatial Audio, which is a nice feature if you have audio that supports it.

Perhaps most impressive is the battery - these promise up to 22 hours of life on a single charge with ANC turned on and up to 40 hours with it turned off. Also, 10 minutes of charging can get you three hours of listening when the battery is low. If you forget to charge them before a long flight, for example, you can get a good amount of additional battery without sitting in front of an outlet for an extended period.

If you don't like Bluetooth for some reason, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable is included in the box that'll let you go back to the old-school wired headphones. The cable has a microphone for making calls, but when you're connected wirelessly, there's also a built-in microphone on each ear cup that makes switching between music and calls quick and easy.

Apple owns Beats; that's old news at this point. However, it's important to note that you don't need to own an iPhone to use these stellar headphones. They have full support for Android either by downloading the Beats app from Google Play or simply using your Android's Bluetooth menu.

Finally, they come with a hard case for easy storage and portability, which is standard for high-end headphones, but still important to note.