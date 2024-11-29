It's easy to get sucked into buying products on big retail websites during Black Friday because the discounts seem so good. However, often the prices are the same when buying direct from the manufacturer or have been cheaper earlier in the year. This isn't the case for all deals, however; if you look hard enough, you can find some genuine bargains that can save you a significant amount of money.

This is the case with the Beats Studio Pro headphones . On the Beats and Apple websites, the headphones are currently selling at their full price of $349.99. However, this Black Friday weekend, you can buy a pair on Amazon for just $159.99, making them less than half price. Not only is this a great deal in comparison to buying direct, but it's also the lowest price that these headphones have ever been offered for sale on Amazon, making it a genuine bargain if you're on the lookout for some wireless headphones .

Beats Studio Pro $160 $350 Save $190 The Studio Pro succeed the popular Studio Wireless 3, bringing a number of improvements, including USB-C Audio and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, as well as a refined design and up to 40 hours battery life. This Black Friday, you can get them for less than half price. $160 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro are a great alternative to the AirPods Max

The low price makes them even more compelling

You may have had your eye on a pair of AirPods Max since the headphones were released. The trouble is, they're just so expensive, with many of us unwilling to drop more than $500 on a set of headphones, no matter how good they are.

Even at full price, the reviewers at Pocket-lint have found numerous reasons why you might want to opt for a pair of Beats Studio Pro over the AirPods Max , including better battery life, lighter weight, and better multi-platform compatibility.

Right now, this Black Friday deal means that for the same price as the AirPods Max from Apple, you could buy three pairs of Beats Studio Pro headphones and still have almost $70 burning a hole in your pocket.

There's plenty to love about the Beats Studio Pro aside from the price, however. They keep the same iconic Beats over-ear design, with eight different colors to choose from. Both Apple and Android users can access the full array of features from their phones, including one-touch pairing, and location tracking.

You can use the Beats Studio Pro wired using a USB-C cable, which allows you to play lossless audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz thanks to the digital-to-analog converter (DAC) built into the headphones. There's also a 3.5mm analog input if you want to go old school.

As you would expect, the Beats Studio Pro offer excellent active noise cancellation, including a transparency mode that lets you listen in on the outside world. There's also support for spatial audio for even more immersive listening. The battery life is seriously impressive, too, giving you up to 40 hours of listening on a single charge, with a ten-minute charge enough to give you a further four hours of listening.

If you're on the lookout for some over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, then you'll be hard pushed to find a better option at the price they're selling for this Black Friday weekend.