Beats Beats Studio Pro $179 $350 Save $171 The Beats Studio Pro offer great noise-cancelation, support for spatial audio, and Beats signature sound for 49 per cent off during Prime Big Deal Days. $179 at Amazon

Beats isn't the monolithic headphone company it used to be. You can get better active noise cancelation on other headphones, and wireless earbuds have surged in popularity since Beats became a household name. But the new Beats Studio Pro, as the successor to the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones, are worth considering. They work just as well with Android phones as they do with the iPhone, they're able to get extra loud without distortion, and they're comfortable to wear. With the 49 percent discount off their normal $349.99 price you can get during Amazon's Big Deal Days, they'll start at $179.

Why the Beats Studio Pro are worth buying

The Beats Studio Pro feature more or less the same design as the Studio 3 Wireless, but with support for several of Apple's custom features like Find My for finding lost headphones, and spatial audio for taking advantage of Dolby Atmos mixes in your favorite media streaming apps. The Studio Pros can create a scan of your ears to make a custom spatial audio profile too. On top of new software features, the Studio Pros come with the same 40 hours of battery life, and a "Fast Fuel" recharge option that can get you four hours of listening with ANC off.

Among the major changes that Beats made with the Studio Pro, the custom 40mm drivers might be the most noticeable difference. With new custom drivers in each ear cup, the Studio Pro are able to push even higher volume levels without distortion, perfect for Beats' customary bass-y default sound profile. The new drivers are accompanied by upgraded microphones that provide clearer audio for calls, with overall 27 per cent better performance, according to Beats. The thing is, even without a discount, the Studio Pro are a much better deal than Apple's own AirPods Max, and practically an impulse buy at $180. They might not offer the best overall audio experience or all of Apple's software bells-and-whistles, but they're certainly some of the most flexible over-ear headphones out there.