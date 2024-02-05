Beats Studio Pro $230 $350 Save $120 Boasting a 40-hour battery life, the Apple-owned Beats Studio Pro headphones feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking as well as USB-C lossless audio and greater call clarity. Additional improvements to the design make them even comfier and add additional connectivity features for both iPhone and Android users. $230 at Amazon

The latest in the Beats Studio headphones lineup, the Beats Studio Pro offer excellent quality and advanced features at a much lower price point than many of their main competitors, like the Apple Airpods Max -- and right now, the Beats Studio Pro are even cheaper with an additional $80 discount. For just $230, you (or your Valentine) can enjoy immersive personalized spatial audio for up to 40 hours on a single charge, in either transparency or active noise-cancellation (ANC) mode. Not to mention, the enhanced connectivity makes for an even more seamless user experience whether you use iOS or Android.

Why Apple's Beats Studio Pro headphones are worth your money in 2024

Compared to their popular predecessor, the Beats Studio Wireless 3, the Beats Studio Pro provides a more powerful and precise sound, thanks to an updated driver, stronger magnets, and improved voice-targeting microphones. The customizable spatial audio uses dynamic head tracking and advanced integrated sensors to immerse you in a theater-like sound. Not to mention, there's a built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC), so you can enjoy high-fidelity lossless audio when connected via USB-C. Speaking of connectivity, that's another reason we love these headphones so much. In addition to wired USB-C listening, which enables three distinct listening profiles (Beats Signature, Entertainment, or Conversation), you can also hook up via 3.5mm analog input on flights or connect wirelessly via extended-range Bluetooth.

Related Beats Studio Pro review: An icon reborn The iconic Beats over-ears are back after a six-year hiatus. Has absence made the heart grow fonder?

They don't just deliver in terms of sound, though. These headphones are also extremely comfy with UltraPlush leather ear cushions and designed with handy on-device controls for easy use. You can take calls, control music, switch between ANC and transparency mode, and activate the voice assistant simply by pressing the buttons on the headphones. In fact, setting up and pairing your headphones is only a one-touch process.

Close

What really makes the Beats Studio Pro stand out, though, is the impressive 40-hour battery life, which is double that of the Apple Airpods Max. Plus, when they do die, a quick 10-minute charge gives enough juice for up to four hours of playback time. In our detailed comparison between the Beats Studio Pro and Apple Airpods Max, we found that although the overall sound quality was slightly better in the Apple Airpods Max, the specs of the Beats Studio Pro weren't all that far off despite a significantly lower price. Now that the Beats Studio Pro are on sale, it's even more bang for your buck, which makes it a great investment for the audio-lover in your life (even if that audio-lover is you).