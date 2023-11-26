Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 Beats' flagship headphones are among our favourite over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, sounding great with support for USB-C audio and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. There's also a slicker design and generous 40-hour battery life. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Beats headphones remain some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market - well known for their knack of sounding great and looking good while they do it.

The Beats Studio Pro are no different. They sit at the top of the brand's over-ear headphones line up, and were only released in the summer - so to see a whopping 51 per cent off their asking price for Cyber Monday weekend truly is an incredible deal. It takes their price from $350 to just $170, which is the lowest we've seen them.

Should you buy the Beats Studio Pro on Cyber Monday?

We gave the Beats Studio Pro 4 stars in our review, but don't forget - this was when they cost over double the price. At $170, their sound and feature set offers superb value for money which pretty hard to rival at this level.

We were surprised by the balance and poise these headphones had, compared to their perhaps slightly bassy predecessors. There's a really nice focus on the midrange and vocals here, with a level of precision you might not expect for under $200.

For audiophiles, the Beats Studio Pro support USB-C for lossless audio up to 24-bit/48kHz and can also reproduce spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. They offer 24 hours of music playback with ANC switched on from a single charge, with a great fast charging function that'll give you a good couple of hours of play from just 10 minutes plugged in.

The best bit is that whether you're an Apple or an Android user, you can get a very similar experience - from convenient quick pairing to native functionality. That's pretty unique in the headphones market at the moment.

I've been tracking Beats headphones deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and have already seen some sell out. Don't miss out on this one - if stock lasts, it ends tomorrow!