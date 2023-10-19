Beats Solo 3 Wireless Beats Solo 3 Wireless $130 $200 Save $70 The Beats Solo 3 are back on sale, and you can get them for a swift 35 per cent off. While this may not be as low as we got them on Prime Day, it's still a solid discount since you get to save $70 before Black Friday sales even hit the market. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Walmart

The Beats Solo 3 are still some of our favorite over-ear wireless headphones, and they make a great gift or investment to listen to music or double as ear muffs as temperatures continue to drop. While we still have a few weeks before Black Friday sales officially start, these headphones are already at a pretty great 35 per cent off discount, if you want to get ahead of holiday shopping.

The Beats Solo3 are one of Amazon's "most loved" items...here's why we think they'll be one of yours, too.

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are a top-of-the-line option for anyone who wants a high-performance, versatile, and reliable audio device. One of the key advantages of these headphones is their exceptional battery life, which can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. This makes them an ideal choice for anyone who needs to use their headphones for extended periods, whether it be for work, leisure, or travel. Additionally, with the Fast Fuel technology, you can get three hours of playback time from just five minutes of charging, which is a great feature for those times when you need to recharge quickly.

Another reason to choose the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones is their compatibility with a range of devices, including both iOS and Android platforms. This means you can connect to your phone, tablet, or computer with ease, whether you're using them for listening to the latest album from your favorite artist or taking calls. The Beats Solo 3 headphones offer a clear connection, so you can enjoy uninterrupted streaming and reliable communication.

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones also look absolutely gorgeous and have a durable design. Plus, they're foldable, making them highly portable. The adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups provide top-notch comfort, even during extended listening sessions. Plus, the multifunction on-ear controls allow for easy management of your audio and calls, without having to fumble with your device. You can even get Siri to chime in and help you with whatever information you need- or ask her something for a great giggle.

Essentially, these headphones deliver anything you'd expect from a premium over-ear pair of cans: Whether you're listening to music, watching a movie, or taking a call, you can count on the Beats Solo3 headphones to deliver high-quality audio with impressive depth and richness. Get them now while they're on sale.