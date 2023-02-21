Beats has updated its popular Fit Pro range with a splash of colour, led by the awesome Coral and Volt.

Beats has refreshed its Fit Pro range with a fresh splash of colour for spring 2023, launching three new hues for its noise-cancelling sports buds. Those are Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue.

It's fair to say, these are the most brightly coloured options Beats has offered on the Fit Pro so far. Compared to the fairly muted - but attractive - original colourways at least, which consisted of white, black, grey and a soft, muted pink.

Volt is a really bright eye-catching yellow colour, where the Coral Pink is exactly as the name suggests, while Tidal Blue is a not-quite-navy colour accented with a lighter blue 'b' logo.

The new Fit Pro colours will be available to buy globally from Apple from Thursday, 23 February. In the UK, they'll be priced at £219.99 when they go on sale.

Of course, it's not the first time Beats has launched new Fit Pro colours, it has collaborated with Kim Kardashian in the past to release a selection of neutral colours to match skin tones. Those were a limited launch, however, and aren't so easy to get hold of now.

Otherwise the repainted Fit Pro are the same as they were at launch. These wireless buds quickly became one of our favourite pairs of true wireless earphones when we tested them at launch late in 2021, and remain a top recommendation for running and working out now.

The combination of the secure fit - thanks to a soft silicone fin and lightweight design - plus the bassy sound and great noise cancelling, IPX4 sweat/splash resistance and easy pairing with Apple or Android devices makes them a great, versatile pair of sports buds.

Beats/Pocket-lint

Like a lot of Apple's products, the Beats Fit Pro are also equipped with the H1 chip for convenient and easy connections across the Apple ecosystem. They also support the company's Spatial Audio feature that works with Apple Music, and that includes dynamic head-tracking which moves the sound direction as you move your head.