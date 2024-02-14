Roses are red, violets are blue, here are some discounted Beats headphones we've found just for you.

All poetry and romance aside, there are some incredible deals happening today on both over-ear and in-ear Beats headphones. So, whether you need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for the music lover in your life or just want to treat yourself, it's a great time to snag some new Beats headphones.

Even better, there are four excellent models on sale right now.

Beats over-ear headphone deals

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $100 $200 Save $100 Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Beats Solo 3 are a comfy and reliable pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones. Equipped with the Apple W1 chip, they deliver a solid and streamlined listening experience for over 40 hours on a single charge. At just $100, you really can't go wrong, so long as you don't need active noise cancelling. $100 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $230 $350 Save $120 Boasting a 40-hour battery life, the latest Beats Studio Pro headphones feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and active noise cancellation as well as USB-C lossless audio and greater call clarity. Additional improvements to the design make them the comfiest model yet with additional connectivity features for both iPhone and Android users. $230 at Amazon

Both the Studio 3 and Pro models offer comfy, quality listening experiences. If you just need a basic, everyday pair of cushioned headphones, the Beats Studio 3 are likely the best bet, especially since they're half price. However, for more advanced audio and sound quality, including noise cancellation, you'll probably want the Beats Studio Pro, which are $120 off right now.

Need help deciding between these two models? Check out our detailed comparison to decide which is best for you (or your Valentine).

Beats in-ear headphone deals

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are often seen as the cheaper counterpart to the AirPods Pro and are arguably even better for Android users. They're comfy with convenient on-bud controls and offer a full 24 hours of listening time when you use the charging case. Not to mention, the sound quality doesn't disappoint, whether you're in transparency or active noise cancelling mode. At just $100, it's a real steal. $100 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds + $130 $170 Save $40 For a slightly more elevated pair of earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ are the way to go. The updated design offers a better fit with four silicone tip sizes to choose from. Most notably, they've got better noise cancellation and immersive sound, as well as an increased 36-hour battery life and convenient one-touch pairing. $130 at Amazon

We love both the Beats Studio Buds and Buds+. Even though they're both on sale, the Buds are still a bit cheaper right now, but if you want the ultimate audio listening experience, both in terms of how they feel and sound, it might be worth the extra $30 for the Buds+. Either way, you're getting an excellent pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for a great price.