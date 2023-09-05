Choosing the right Bluetooth speaker can make or break your next party. Thankfully, Tronsmart offers everything you need in a single package with the Tronsmart Bang Max portable party speaker, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the music. But what exactly makes the Bang Max so perfect for your next event?

Tronsmart Bang Max party speaker: Specifications

Tronsmart

As with any tech product, the Tronsmart Bang Max comes with a long list of specifications, and it can be challenging to understand what it all means. Let’s look at some of the Bang Max’s most crucial specs and see how they impact your audio enjoyment.

Output Power 130W - The Tronsmart Bang Max Party Speaker offers a maximum output power of 130W, ensuring that music is loud, clear, and distortion-free at high volumes. Loudness 110dB - A loudness of 110dB is incredible for a speaker of this size, ensuring that it can fill large rooms and outdoor spaces with clear sound. Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 - Bluetooth 5.3 is the latest version of this wireless technology. This ensures that you get the best possible signal when you connect your smartphone to the Bang Max. Battery Capacity 18000mAh - A beefy 18000mAh battery provides up to 24 hours of juice (at 50% volume) to keep the party going.

As you can see from these basic specifications, the Tronsmart Bang Max truly punches above its weight. But how does this translate into the perfect portable party speaker?

You can find the Tronsmart Bang Max on Amazon US, Amazon UK, and directly on the Tronsmart Store with an early bird price of $169.99/£169.99/€179.99 from 5 September through 15 September 2023.

Tronsmart Bang Max: Incredible portable audio

Tronsmart

The Tronsmart Bang Max features a three-way sound system that includes dual tweeters, dual mid-tweeters, and dual woofers. This enables the speakers to produce a combined 130W output, ensuring that they always sound as good as they look. They also produce excellent bass response, rich mids, and clear treble at the high end.

Alongside its driver capabilities, the Tronsmart Bang Max also features a range of audio enhancement options. This enables you to choose from five default EQ modes or use the Tronsmart App to create custom EQs for your music.

You can connect two or more Tronsmart Bang Max speakers using True Wireless Stereo and TuneConn technology to sync their audio. This makes it possible to connect more than 100 speakers together while all playing the same audio. The built-in LEDs on each Bang Max will also sync up when you do this.

Tronsmart Bang Max: More than just a wireless speaker

Tronsmart

While excellent audio is one of its main features, the Tronsmart Bang Max is much more than a simple wireless speaker. With IPX6 waterproofing, true stereo sound, and up to 24 hours of playtime at 50% volume, this portable party speaker is incredibly versatile. But it doesn’t stop here.

Featuring two wired mic/guitar connections, you can use your Tronsmart Bang Max as a portable amp or karaoke machine. This is made even easier by the Bang Max’s four available playing modes; Bluetooth, Aux-in, U-Disk, and TF Card. You can also use this speaker as a power bank to keep your phone and other devices juiced.

Turn up the volume at your next part with the Tronsmart Bang Max

You don’t need heavy equipment to enjoy music at your next party; the Tronsmart Bang Max has everything you need in a convenient package. Just charge it up, pop it in your bag, and you’re ready to enjoy clear, rich, and loud music wherever you go.