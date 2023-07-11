Bose/Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort 45 $199 $329 Save $130 With fantastic sound and an excellent folding design, these are superb noise-cancelling headphones for travelling, and are now at their lowest price ever of $199 - saving 40 per cent. $199 at Amazon

If noise-cancelling headphones had a Hall of Fame, the Bose QuietComfort line would one of the first in it. The most recent addition to its over-ear line, the Bose QC45, are now at their cheapest price ever as part of the Prime Day, with $130 off their list price.

That takes the Midnight Blue version of them (our personal faves) down from $329 to $199 - a saving of 40 per cent. Just in time for the summer holidays too, so a great time to snap them up with this fantastic discount.

Why should you buy the Bose QuietComfort 45?

Bose's QuietComfort headphone line has long had an unshakeable reputation for being some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. In particular, they are fantastic for commuters or travellers who prefer an over-ear fit to true wireless buds, as their foldable design makes them much more compact for throwing into your bag.

Released in 2021, the QC45 don't break the mould when it comes to what the QuietComfort is known for - incredible noise cancelling; crisp, detailed sound; and a light, portable design. However, there were a handful of tweaks on their predecessors, such a slight volume boost, and a 20 per cent improved battery life compared with the QC35 II too. That means you'll get 24 hours of battery life per full charge, which isn't bad at all.

There might be slightly more stylish options elsewhere in Bose's line up, or from a number of its competitors, but there's something very understated about the QC45 that I really like. Even so, one design change I was happy to see was Bose finally embracing USB-C for charging here, so juicing up from flat is that much faster. Been caught short? A fast charge mode is also on board for giving you three hours of playback from 15 minutes on charge.

Put simply, if you're a frequent traveller, or a commuter that's tired of in-ears, these headphones are quite simply some of the very best headphones you can buy.