Summary TV makers are still trying elaborate gimmicks to help them stand out.

Technologies like 8K and 3D should be avoided because of spec barriers and a dearth of content.

Other things to avoid include curved and rollable sets, which don't serve any useful function.

Gimmicks are nothing new in technology. Consider movie theaters, which for decades have tried things like IMAX, 3D, vibration, and even scents and sprays to make things more exciting. To this day, cinema chains are still using the first three of those tactics to convince people to step away from Netflix or Max for a few hours.

There are gimmicks in the home theater space too, naturally. TVs have become commodified -- there's often little to separate one 4K TV from another these days apart from size and ports. If you're shopping for a new set, it's critical to be aware of these gimmicks before spending hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars.

8K resolution

Like swatting flies with a baseball bat

This first pick might be controversial, but the truth is that an 8K TV doesn't serve much practical purpose yet. You won't find 8K content on any of the major streaming services, mostly because there's too little demand for the amount of bandwidth and server space involved. A single stream can consume 50 megabits per second, if not more. Many titles haven't even been converted to 8K, and typically, there's going to be limited benefit to doing that. You can only extract so much detail out of 35mm film, never mind old sitcoms shot on tape like Martin or The Golden Girls.

If you buy an 8K, you're mostly going to be watching upscaled 4K and 1080p material.

The result is that if you buy an 8K, you're mostly going to be watching upscaled 4K and 1080p material. In fact the only dependable source of 8K content is YouTube, and then mostly in the form of nature and tourism clips. You may not even notice the difference versus 4K, since it's already hard to tell the difference between 4K and 1080p on many TVs, even ones over 60 inches. To take full advantage of 8K at a normal viewing distance, you'd need a screen covering an entire wall.

8K will inevitably enter the mainstream at some point, but only by becoming so trivial as to be a "why not" option.

3D TVs

Good luck finding one, thankfully

3D TVs have come and gone sporadically since 1935, but got a major push in 2010 following the success of the James Cameron movie Avatar. Some of these sets still required glasses; a select few generated a glasses-free (autostereoscopic) effect. For a short time, both kinds of TVs seemed poised to capitalize on a wave of 3D movies that did away with one-off gimmicks like Jaws 3-D.

Production of 3D TVs seems to have fizzled out after 2016, though. The biggest problem was a traditional one -- namely, the popularity of the actual content. Many theatergoers were still annoyed by this next-generation 3D, since if a movie wasn't shot (and displayed) with the technology in mind, the effect was minor or outright distracting. Also, some people couldn't handle 3D on a physical level, whether because it made them nauseous or the effect simply didn't work. In 2025, you'll still find some 3D releases in theaters, but they're not as common as they were in 2011.

3D TVs also arrived shortly before 4K HDR. Given the wider benefits of 4K, companies and buyers alike shifted their focus. You might be tempted to buy a TV that supports both 4K and 3D, but anything you find will probably be a used model dating back to 2018 or earlier. Don't expect a 3D TV to ship with features like eARC or Dolby Vision, though ironically, Vision now includes a 3D spec for VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro.

Curved screens

Don't let futuristic vibes trump your real-world viewing